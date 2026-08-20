Cinema Chat: A special announcement from the Cinema Chat team, plus 'Tony' and 'The Fast and the Furious: 25th Anniversary' open in downtown Ann Arbor

SAY HELLO TO TARA CALLIGAN!

Tara is the director of marketing for Marquee Arts and is now the new co-host of Cinema Chat! Let's give her a round of applause as she joins Mat Hopson to talk about all things movies!

OPENING THIS WEEK

"Tony" — OPENS FRIDAY, AUGUST 21 AT THE STATE

Nineteen-year-old Anthony Bourdain stumbles into the chaotic world of a restaurant kitchen, setting off a summer that will shape the course of his life. From director Matt Johnson and starring Dominic Sessa and Antonio Banderas.

"Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma" — OPENS FRIDAY, AUGUST 21 AT THE MICHIGAN

A new kind of horror remake from Jane Schoenbrun ("I Saw the TV Glow"), starring Hannah Einbinder and Gillian Anderson. After years of slapdash sequels and waning fandom, the Camp Miasma slasher franchise is handed over to an enthusiastic young director for resurrection. But when she visits the original’s star, a now-reclusive actress shrouded in mystery, the two women fall into a blood-soaked world of desire, fear, and delirium.

"Mary Oliver: Saved by the Beauty of the World" — OPENS FRIDAY, AUGUST 21 AT THE MICHIGAN

Interviews with close friends, never-before-seen personal photos, and archival correspondences provide insight into the life and work of poet Mary Oliver.

"The Fast and the Furious: 25th Anniversary" — OPENS FRIDAY, AUGUST 21 AT THE STATE

Celebrate 25 years of the movie that launched a global franchise! Undercover LAPD officer Brian O’Conner (Paul Walker) infiltrates the world of Los Angeles street racing to investigate a string of high-speed robberies, but his loyalties are tested when he becomes close with Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel), his crew, and Dom’s sister Mia (Jordana Brewster).

SPECIAL SCREENINGS DOWNTOWN

"The Big Cheese" — PLAYS FRIDAY, AUGUST 21 AT 6:30 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Featuring a cheese tasting and post-film Q&A with Adam “Mr. Moo” Moskowitz!

This new documentary follows cheesemonger and industry icon Adam Moskowitz, whose unconventional approach to cheese, business, and life has made him one of the most colorful personalities in the food world. Stick around after the film for a conversation with Mr. Moo himself, and come early for a cheese tasting before the screening.

"I Know What You Did Last Summer" — PLAYS FRIDAY, AUGUST 21 AT 9:30 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Late Night Classics Film Series

After four friends accidentally hit a man on a winding road, they make a pact to cover up what happened. One year later, someone knows their secret, and a hook-wielding killer is out for revenge. Starring Jennifer Love Hewitt, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Ryan Phillippe and Freddie Prinze Jr.

"My Neighbor Totoro" — PLAYS SATURDAY, AUGUST 22 AT 11 AM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Summer of Studio Ghibli Film Series

Sisters Satsuki and Mei move to the countryside with their father and discover a world of playful forest spirits, including the lovable Totoro. From writer/director Hayao Miyazaki.

NT Live: "Les Liasons Dangereuses" — PLAYS SATURDAY, AUGUST 22 AT 7 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

The National Theatre brings Christopher Hampton’s scandalous tale of seduction, manipulation, and betrayal to the big screen. In pre-revolutionary France, former lovers the Marquise de Merteuil and Vicomte de Valmont use seduction as a weapon in a dangerous game of revenge and desire.

"The Good, the Bad and the Ugly" — PLAYS SUNDAY, AUGUST 23 AT 1:30 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Summer Classics Film Series

Clint Eastwood’s Man With No Name joins forces with Tuco as they search for a fortune in buried Confederate gold during the Civil War. But ruthless gunslinger Sentenza is hunting the same treasure. Sergio Leone’s legendary Western returns to the big screen.

"Howl's Moving Castle" — PLAYS WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 26 AT 7 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Summer of Studio Ghibli Film Series

Young Sophie’s quiet life changes when she befriends the mysterious wizard Howl and is cursed by the jealous Witch of the Waste, transforming her into an elderly woman. Sophie sets off on a magical journey aboard Howl’s extraordinary moving castle in this beloved adventure from Hayao Miyazaki.

"Summer of Soul" — PLAYS THURSDAY, AUGUST 27 AT 2 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Over six weeks in the summer of 1969, thousands gathered in Harlem for a celebration of Black history, culture, music, and fashion. Questlove’s Academy Award-winning documentary brings the long-overlooked Harlem Cultural Festival back to life with performances by Stevie Wonder, Nina Simone, The 5th Dimension, Gladys Knight & the Pips, The Staple Singers, and more.

"Young Frankenstein" — PLAYS THURSDAY, AUGUST 27 AT 7 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Happy Birthday, Mel Brooks! Film Series

Gene Wilder stars as Dr. Frederick Frankenstein, who inherits his infamous grandfather’s Transylvanian estate and soon finds himself recreating the family experiments with a little help from Igor, Inga, and Frau Blücher. Mel Brooks’ classic horror spoof closes out our "Happy Birthday, Mel Brooks!" series.

CONTINUING DOWNTOWN

"Spider-Man: Brand New Day"

Peter Parker (Tom Holland) devotes his life to protecting New York City as a full-time Spider-Man. But as the demands on him intensify, the pressure sparks a surprising physical evolution that threatens his existence, even as a strange new pattern of crimes gives rise to one of the most powerful threats he's ever faced. Also starring Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Mark Ruffalo, Sadie Sink, and Jon Bernthal.

"The Odyssey"

Presented on 35MM film at the Michigan!!!

After the Trojan War, Odysseus faces a dangerous voyage back to Ithaca, meeting creatures like the Cyclops Polyphemus, Sirens, and Circe along the way. From writer/director Christopher Nolan and starring Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, and many, many more.

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