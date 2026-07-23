Cinema Chat: The Michigan Theater presents the New York International Children's Film Festival, 'Motor City' and 'Her Private Hell' open at the State

NEW YORK INTERNATIONAL CHILDREN’S FILM FESTIVAL – Sunday, July 26th at the Michigan Theater

Presenting shorts programs from the annual, Oscar®-qualifying festival that presents the best new short films from around the world, which prioritize films by and about people from historically underrepresented communities.



"Little Kid Flicks" (Ages 5+) – 11:00 AM: Inventive first films for ages 5+. Let your little ones discover the magic of the big screen with Little Kid Flicks. Whether searching for the perfect pancake or interviewing a crocodile, these shorts are sure to enchant and delight all audiences (but especially our youngest!)

Inventive first films for ages 5+. Let your little ones discover the magic of the big screen with Little Kid Flicks. Whether searching for the perfect pancake or interviewing a crocodile, these shorts are sure to enchant and delight all audiences (but especially our youngest!) "Big Kid Flicks" (Ages 8+) – 12:30 PM: Full of challenges big and small. With obstacles like training for the Paralympics and selling ties across the countryside, this program is full of vibrancy and adventure.

Full of challenges big and small. With obstacles like training for the Paralympics and selling ties across the countryside, this program is full of vibrancy and adventure. "Hola Cine" (Ages 8+) – 2:30 PM – Spanish language program: Spanish-language program delivers the best Latinx short films from around the world, transporting audiences across the Americas and into the clouds, reminding them of the power of family, perseverance, and believing in magic.

– Spanish language program: Spanish-language program delivers the best Latinx short films from around the world, transporting audiences across the Americas and into the clouds, reminding them of the power of family, perseverance, and believing in magic. "Pride" (Ages 10+) – 4:30 PM: A celebration of self-expression, community, legacy, and love. These shorts from around the world feature a wide range of LGBTQ+ identities and experiences in as many unique styles.

OPENING THIS WEEK

"Hadestown: The Musical" — OPENS TONIGHT AT THE MICHIGAN THEATER

A musical juxtaposition of the Orpheus/Eurydice and Hades/Persephone myths that examines the way real life can impact our quest for a perfect world.

"Motor City" — OPENS FRIDAY, JULY 24 AT THE STATE

In the 1970s Detroit, John Miller falls for a local gangster's girl and lands in prison for a crime he didn't commit. With his life ruined, Miller hatches a plan for revenge. Starring Alan Ritchson, Shailene Woodley, Ben Foster, Pablo Schreiber, Lionel Boyce and Ben McKenzie.

"Her Private Hell" — OPENS FRIDAY, JULY 24 AT THE STATE

A troubled young woman searches for her father as a mysterious mist engulfs a futuristic metropolis, unleashing a deadly and elusive entity. Her quest collides with an American G.I., who's on a harrowing odyssey to rescue his daughter from Hell. From director Nicolas Winding Refn ("Drive," "Neon Demon") and starring Sophie Thatcher, Charles Melton and Havana Rose Liu.

SPECIAL SCREENINGS DOWNTOWN

"History of the World: Part I" — PLAYS TONIGHT AT 7 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Happy Birthday, Mel Brooks! Film Series

Mel Brooks brings his one-of-a-kind comic touch to the history of mankind covering events from the Old Testament to the French Revolution in a series of episodic comedy vignettes. Starring Mel Brooks with Gregory Hines, Dom DeLuise, Madeline Kahn, Harvey Korman, Cloris Leachman, Sid Caesar and many more.

"Funny Girl" — PLAYS SUNDAY, JULY 26 AT 1 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Summer Classics Film Series

The life of Fanny Brice, famed comedienne and entertainer of the early 1900s: her rise to fame as a Ziegfeld Girl, her subsequent career, and her personal life, particularly her relationship with Nick Arnstein. From director William Wyler and starring Barbra Streisand and Omar Sharif.

"All That Jazz" — PLAYS TUESDAY, JULY 28 AT 7 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Arthouse Revival Film Series

Director/choreographer Bob Fosse tells his own life story as he details the sordid career of Joe Gideon, a womanizing, drug-using dancer. Starring Roy Scheider and Jessica Lange.

"Princess Mononoke" — PLAYS WEDNESDAY, JULY 29 AT 7 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Summer of Studio Ghibli Film Series

After a deadly curse forces him from home, young warrior Ashitaka journeys west and is drawn into a conflict between ancient forest spirits, an iron town, and a wolf-raised girl. From writer/director Hayao Miyazaki.

CONTINUING DOWNTOWN

"The Odyssey"

Presented on 35MM film at the Michigan!!!

After the Trojan War, Odysseus faces a dangerous voyage back to Ithaca, meeting creatures like the Cyclops Polyphemus, Sirens, and Circe along the way. From writer/director Christopher Nolan and starring Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, and many, many more.

"Gail Daughtry and the Celebrity Sex Pass"

When her fiancé uses their "celebrity pass" agreement, small town hairdresser Gail Daughtry travels to Hollywood seeking revenge by pursuing her own celebrity encounter: Jon Hamm. From writer/director David Wain ("Wet Hot American Summer") and starring Zoey Deutch.

"The Invite"

Joe (Seth Rogan) and Angela's (Olivia Wilde) marriage is on thin ice. When they invite their enigmatic upstairs neighbors (Penelope Cruz and Edward Norton) for a dinner party, the night spirals into unexpected places. An English-language remake of the 2020 Spanish film "The People Upstairs."

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