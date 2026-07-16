Cinema Chat: 'The Odyssey' opens at the Michigan Theater and nationwide, 'Gail Daughtry and the Celebrity Sex Pass' opens at the State

OPENING THIS WEEK

"The Odyssey" — OPENS TONIGHT AT THE MICHIGAN AND THE MULTIPLEX

Presented on 35MM film at the Michigan!!!

After the Trojan War, Odysseus faces a dangerous voyage back to Ithaca, meeting creatures like the Cyclops Polyphemus, Sirens, and Circe along the way. From writer/director Christopher Nolan and starring Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, and many, many more.

You could also receive a 35MM filmstrip of "The Odyssey" Details can be found here.

"Gail Daughtry and the Celebrity Sex Pass" — OPENS FRIDAY, JULY 17 AT THE STATE

When her fiancé uses their "celebrity pass" agreement, small town hairdresser Gail Daughtry travels to Hollywood seeking revenge by pursuing her own celebrity encounter: Jon Hamm. From writer/director David Wain ("Wet Hot American Summer") and starring Zoey Deutch.

SPECIAL SCREENINGS DOWNTOWN

"The Descent" — PLAYS TONIGHT AT 9:30 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Late Night Classics Film Series

A caving expedition goes horribly wrong when six explorers become trapped and ultimately pursued by a strange breed of predators.

"The Great Muppet Caper" — PLAYS SUNDAY, JULY 19 AT 11 AM AT THE MICHIGAN (FREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC!!!)

Part of the Family Friendly Film Series

In the second live-action Muppets film, journalists Kermit, Fozzie and Gonzo snag an assignment reporting on a British jewel heist. Arriving in England, they seek out socialite Lady Holiday, the victim of the theft. Soon Miss Piggy appears, intending to work for Lady Holiday, but she ends up being framed by the aristocrat's scheming brother, and so Kermit and friends must work to clear Piggy's name.

"Cool Hand Luke" — PLAYS SUNDAY, JULY 19 AT 1:30 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Summer Classics Film Series

When petty criminal Luke Jackson (Paul Newman) is sentenced to two years in a Florida prison, he doesn't play by the rules of the sadistic warden (Strother Martin). Luke's bravado make him a rebel hero to his fellow convicts and a thorn in the side of the prison officers.

"New York, New York" — PLAYS TUESDAY, JULY 21 AT 7 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Arthouse Revival Film Series

An egotistical saxophonist and a young lounge singer meet on VJ Day and embark upon a strained and rocky romance, even as their careers begin a long, uphill climb. From director Martin Scorsese and starring Liza Minnelli and Robert De Niro.

"Spirited Away" — PLAYS WEDNESDAY, JULY 22 AT 7 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Summer of Studio Ghibli Film Series

During her family's move to the suburbs, a sullen 10-year-old girl wanders into a world ruled by gods, witches and spirits, and where humans are changed into beasts. From writer/director Hayao Miyazaki.

"History of the World: Part I" — PLAYS THURSDAY, JULY 23 AT 7 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Happy Birthday, Mel Brooks! Film Series

Mel Brooks brings his one-of-a-kind comic touch to the history of mankind covering events from the Old Testament to the French Revolution in a series of episodic comedy vignettes. Starring Mel Brooks with Gregory Hines, Dom DeLuise, Madeline Kahn, Harvey Korman, Cloris Leachman, Sid Caesar and many more.

CONTINUING DOWNTOWN

"The Invite"

Joe (Seth Rogan) and Angela's (Olivia Wilde) marriage is on thin ice. When they invite their enigmatic upstairs neighbors (Penelope Cruz and Edward Norton) for a dinner party, the night spirals into unexpected places. An English-language remake of the 2020 Spanish film "The People Upstairs."

"Evil Dead Burn"

The 6th installment in the "Evil Dead" franchise. After the loss of her husband, a woman seeks solace with her in-laws. As one by one they transform into deadites, she comes to discover that the vows she took in life - survive even in death. From writer/director Sébastien Vanicek.

"Rose of Nevada"

A mysterious boat returns to a village 30 years after vanishing. Two men join its crew hoping for better fortune. After one voyage, they find themselves transported back in time, mistaken for the original crew. Starring George MacKay and Callum Turner.

"Disclosure Day"

A meteorologist and a cybersecurity expert find themselves at the center of a movement to expose the government's cover-up of extraterrestrial secrets. From director Steven Spielberg, starring Emily Blunt, Josh O’Connor, Colin Firth, and Colman Domingo, with music by John Williams.

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