Cinema Chat: The Michigan Theater is getting a new marquee, plus 'The Invite' and 'Evil Dead Burn' open at the State Theatre

MICHIGAN THEATER PLANNING MARQUEE UPGRADE

For generations, the glowing marquee of the Michigan Theater has been one of downtown Ann Arbor’s most recognizable sights.

But soon, that iconic feature may receive a long-discussed update designed to improve safety, sustainability and communication while preserving the historic character residents know and love.

Read more about the new marquee here.

OPENING THIS WEEK

"Moana" — OPENS TONIGHT AT THE MULTIPLEX

Live-action adaptation of the 2016 Disney animated film. Leaving her island for the first time, young Moana embarks on an epic seafaring adventure to restore prosperity to her people.

"The Invite" — OPENS TONIGHT AT THE STATE AND THE

MULTIPLEX

Joe (Seth Rogan) and Angela's (Olivia Wilde) marriage is on thin ice. When they invite their enigmatic upstairs neighbors (Penelope Cruz and Edward Norton) for a dinner party, the night spirals into unexpected places. An English-language remake of the 2020 Spanish film "The People Upstairs."

"Evil Dead Burn" — OPENS TONIGHT AT THE STATE AND THE MULTIPLEX

The 6th installment in the "Evil Dead" franchise. After the loss of her husband, a woman seeks solace with her in-laws. As one by one they transform into deadites, she comes to discover that the vows she took in life - survive even in death. From writer/director Sébastien Vanicek.

"Rose of Nevada" — OPENS FRIDAY, JULY 10 AT THE MICHIGAN

A mysterious boat returns to a village 30 years after vanishing. Two men join its crew hoping for better fortune. After one voyage, they find themselves transported back in time, mistaken for the original crew. Starring George MacKay and Callum Turner.

SPECIAL SCREENINGS DOWNTOWN

"The Last Waltz" — PLAYS TODAY AT 2 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

A film account and presentation of the final concert of The Band from director Martin Scorsese, featuring Muddy Waters, Neil Young, Joni Mitchell, Eric Clapton, Bob Dylan, Emmylou Harris, Ringo Starr and many, many more.

"High Anxiety" — PLAYS TONIGHT AT 7 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Happy Birthday, Mel Brooks! Film Series

A psychiatrist with intense fear of heights goes to work for a mental institution run by doctors who appear to be zanier than their patients and have secrets that they are willing to commit murder to keep. Written, directed by and starring Mel Brooks with Madeline Kahn, Cloris Leachman, and Harvey Korman.

Singles Night: "High Fidelity" — PLAYS FRIDAY, JULY 10 AT 5:30 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

A social happy hour and screening experience designed for people looking to make new connections — romantic or platonic.

Your $40 ticket includes:



Admission to the event and film

Two drink tickets

Access to the pre-show Singles Happy Hour

A raffle entry to win a Michigan Theater Date Night package

5:30 PM – Singles Happy Hour

7:00 PM – "High Fidelity" screening

A record store owner and compulsive list maker, recounts his top five breakups, including the one in progress. Adapted from the novel by Nick Hornby ("About a Boy," "Fever Pitch") and starring John Cusack, Iben Hjejle, Jack Black, and Catherine Zeta-Jones.

"Midsommar" — PLAYS FRIDAY, JULY 10 AT 9:30 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Late Night Classics Film Series

A couple travels to Northern Europe to visit a rural hometown's fabled Swedish mid-summer festival. What begins as an idyllic retreat quickly devolves into an increasingly violent and bizarre competition at the hands of a pagan cult. From writer/director Ari Aster and starring Florence Pugh.

"Drunken Master" — PLAYS SATURDAY, JULY 11 AT 1:30 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Martial Arts Matinees Film Series

Wong Fei-Hung is a mischievous, yet righteous young man, but after a series of incidents, his frustrated father has him disciplined by a master of drunken martial arts. Starring Jackie Chan.

"WTO/99" — PLAYS SATURDAY, JULY 11 AT 4 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Popcorn List's Pop-up Series 2026

An immersive archival documentary that reanimates the clash between the then-emerging World Trade Organization (WTO) and the more than 40,000 people who took to the streets of Seattle to protest the WTO's impact on human rights, labor, and the environment.

NT Live: "The Audience" — PLAYS SATURDAY, JULY 11 AT 7 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Returning to cinemas for the first time in over a decade, Helen Mirren stars as Queen Elizabeth II in Stephen Daldry's Olivier and Tony Award-winning production. Set during the Queen's private weekly meetings with 12 prime ministers—from Winston Churchill to David Cameron—this film offers an intimate portrait of the woman behind the crown. This acclaimed West End production was captured live in 2013 and became one of NT Live's most-watched broadcasts.

"Interstellar" — PLAYS SUNDAY, JULY 12 AT 1:30 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Summer Classics Film Series

In a dystopian future where Earth has become near-uninhabitable, a team of astronauts embark on a mission to find a new home for humanity. From writer/director Christopher Nolan and starring Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway and Jessica Chastain.

"Seeds" — PLAYS SUNDAY, JULY 12 AT 4 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Popcorn List's Pop-up Series 2026

A look into the lives of Black generational farmers, unveiling the challenges of maintaining legacy and the value of land ownership.

"The Umbrellas of Cherbourg" — PLAYS TUESDAY, JULY 14 AT 7:30 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Arthouse Revival Film Series

A young Frenchwoman who works at a small-town boutique selling umbrellas, falls for dashing mechanic, but their brief romance is interrupted when he is drafted to serve in the Algerian War. Though pregnant. she marries an older businessman and begins to move on with her life. From director Jacques Demy and starring Catherine Deneuve.

Cozy Craft Night: "Charlie's Angels" — PLAYS TUESDAY, JULY 14 AT 7:30 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

The continuation of our community living room series, the cozy crafting club! Bring a craft, your knitting, a coloring book, crochet, embroidery or any project. We will be screening the film "Charlie's Angels" with the house lights on, so that you can work on your craft while watching the movie!

Three private investigators are assigned to track down a kidnapped software engineer, but the case isn't as straightforward as it seems. Starring Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore and Lucy Liu.

"Grave of the Fireflies" — PLAYS WEDNESDAY, JULY 15 AT 7 PM AT THE STATE

Part of the Summer of Studio Ghibli Film Series

After an American firebombing during World War II separates the two children from their parents, their tale of survival is as heartbreaking as it is true to life. The siblings rely completely on each other and struggle against all odds to stay together and stay alive.

CONTINUING DOWNTOWN

"Camp"

A microbudget feature from up-and-comer Avalon Fast. Haunted by the guilt of two devastating childhood tragedies, Emily is sent to a camp for troubled youth, where working as a counselor offers her a chance at healing. Embraced by the other counselors, she begins to imagine a future free from the burden she's carried for years. But a mysterious voice from the surrounding woods keeps calling her home, threatening to unravel her newfound peace.

"Jackass: Best and Last"

Follows the Jackass crew as they perform their final series of dangerous stunts and pranks, marking the end of the franchise.

"Disclosure Day"

A meteorologist and a cybersecurity expert find themselves at the center of a movement to expose the government's cover-up of extraterrestrial secrets. From director Steven Spielberg, starring Emily Blunt, Josh O’Connor, Colin Firth, and Colman Domingo, with music by John Williams.

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