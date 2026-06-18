Cinema Chat: 'Amores Perros,' 'The Death of Robin Hood' and 'Toy Story 5' open in theatres this weekend

OPENING THIS WEEK

"Amores Perros" (25th Anniversary 4K Restoration) — OPENS FRIDAY, JUNE 19 AT THE MICHIGAN

A bold, intensely emotional, and ambitious story of lives that collide in a Mexico City car crash. Inventively structured as a triptych of overlapping and intersecting narratives, the film explores the lives of disparate characters who are catapulted into unforeseen dramatic situations instigated by the seemingly inconsequential destiny of a dog named Cofi. From feature film debut of director Alejandro González Iñárritu ("Birdman," "Babel", "The Revenant") and starring Gael Garciaa Bernal.

"Time and Water" — OPENS FRIDAY, JUNE 19 AT THE MICHIGAN

An Icelandic writer preserves vanishing glaciers, departed grandparents, family memories, and flowing time in his personal archives, transforming loss into a time capsule. A premiere of this year’s South by Southwest film festival.

Marya E. Gates of Indiewire called it “a poetic musing on intergenerational memory, a whimsical, yet staunchly political elegy for the glaciers, and a mournful look at the Earth in all her majesty and mystery.”

"The Death of Robin Hood" — OPENS FRIDAY, JUNE 19 AT THE STATE AND THE MULTIPLEX

Grappling with his past after a life of crime and murder, Robin Hood finds himself gravely injured after a battle he thought would be his last. In the hands of a mysterious woman, he is offered a chance at salvation. From writer/director Michael Sarnoski ("Pig") and starring Hugh Jackman and Jodie Comer.

"Leviticus" — OPENS FRIDAY, JUNE 19 AT THE STATE AND THE MULTIPLEX

Two teenage boys must escape a violent entity that takes the form of the person they desire most - each other.

"Toy Story 5" — OPENS FRIDAY, JUNE 19 AT THE MULTIPLEX

Woody, Buzz, Jessie and the rest of the gang's jobs are challenged when they're introduced to electronics, a new threat to playtime. Starring Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Joan Cusack, Conan O’Brien and Greta Lee.

SPECIAL SCREENINGS DOWNTOWN

"Okko's Inn" — PLAYS TONIGHT AT 7:30 PM AT THE MICHIGAN (FREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC!!!)

Part of Ann Arbor Japan Week

After losing her parents in a car accident, Okko starts living in the countryside with her grandmother who runs a traditional Japanese inn. While she prepares to be the next owner of the inn, Okko can somehow see friendly ghosts.

"Mulholland Drive" — PLAYS TONIGHT AT 8 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Late Night Classics Film Series

After a car wreck on Mulholland Drive renders a woman amnesiac, she and a Hollywood-hopeful search for clues and answers across Los Angeles in a twisting venture beyond dreams and reality. From writer/director David Lynch and starring Naomi Watts, Laura Harring and Justin Theroux.

"Moonlight" — PLAYS FRIDAY, JUNE 19 AT 9:30 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Late Night Classics Film Series

A young African American man grapples with his identity and sexuality while experiencing the everyday struggles of childhood, adolescence, and burgeoning adulthood. From writer/director Barry Jenkins and starring Mahershala Ali, Naomie Harris, Trevante Rhodes and Janelle Monae.

"Enter the Dragon" — PLAYS SATURDAY, JUNE 20 AT 1:30 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Martial Arts Matinees Film Series

A Shaolin monk travels to an island fortress to spy on an opium lord - who is also a former monk from his temple - under the guise of attending a martial arts tournament. Starring Bruce Lee.

Still to come:



"Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?" — PLAYS SUNDAY, JUNE 21 AT 1:30 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Summer Classics Film Series

A middle-aged New England associate professor and his wife, with the help of alcohol, use their young guests to fuel anguish and emotional pain towards each other over the course of a distressing night. Based on Edward Albee’s 1962 play and the directorial debut of Mike Nichols starring Elizabeth Taylor, Richard Burton, George Segal and Sandy Dennis.

"Three Colors: White" — PLAYS TUESDAY, JUNE 23 AT 7 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Arthouse Revival Film Series

Polish immigrant Karol finds himself out of a marriage, a job and a country when his French wife, Dominique, divorces him after six months due to his impotence. Forced to leave France after losing the business they jointly owned, Karol enlists a fellow Polish expatriate to smuggle him back to their homeland. After successfully returning, Karol begins to build his new life, while never forgetting his old one.

From director Krzysztof Kieslowski – The second film in the "Three Colors" Trilogy, themed around ideals of the French Revolution, which white representing equality.

"Nausicaa of the Valley of the Wind" — PLAYS WEDNESDAY, JUNE 24 AT 7 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Summer of Studio Ghibli Film Series

From writer/director Hayao Miyazaki, warrior and pacifist Princess Nausicaä desperately struggles to prevent two warring nations from destroying themselves and their dying planet. Presented in its original Japanese with English subtitles.

MAKE MUSIC DAY

Sunday, June 21 from 4-5 PM at the Michigan (Free and open to the public!!!)

In support of the Ann Arbor District Library's Make Music Day, the Michigan Theater is proud to present a FREE organ concert performed on the historic Barton Organ by Dr. William Coale.

The Barton Organ is one of only 20 remaining in the United States, and one of only 7 that are still in daily use. This icon of the Michigan Theater has been preserved and maintained by The Michigan Theater Foundation as well as the Motor City Organ Society. Please come out and enjoy a historic and one-of-a-kind performance!

CONTINUING DOWNTOWN

"Disclosure Day"

A meteorologist and a cybersecurity expert find themselves at the center of a movement to expose the government's cover-up of extraterrestrial secrets. From director Steven Spielberg, starring Emily Blunt, Josh O’Connor, Colin Firth, and Colman Domingo, with music by John Williams.

"Tuner"

A talented piano tuner who suffers from hyperacusis discovers an unexpected aptitude for cracking safes, turning his life upside down. Starring Leo Woodall and Dustin Hoffman.

"Backrooms"

A strange doorway appears in the basement of a furniture showroom. After a therapist's patient disappears into a dimension beyond reality, she must venture into the unknown to save him Starring Chiwetel Ejiofor, Renate Reinsve and Mark Duplass. From director Kane Parsons (based on his web series of the same name) and inspired by the "Backrooms" creepypasta.

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