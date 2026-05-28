Cinema Chat: 'Steal This Story, Please' and 'Backrooms' open in Ann Arbor, 'The Breadwinner' opens at the multiplex

OPENING THIS WEEK

"The Breadwinner" — OPENS FRIDAY, MAY 29 AT THE MULTIPLEX

A supermom lands a Shark Tank deal, switching roles with her breadwinner husband. But he struggles to adapt as a stay-at-home dad to their three daughters. Starring writer/comedian Nate Bargatze and Mandy Moore.

"Pressure" — OPENS FRIDAY, MAY 29 AT THE MULTIPLEX

In the tense 72 hours before D-Day, General Dwight D. Eisenhower and Captain James Stagg face an impossible choice--launch the most dangerous seaborne invasion in history or risk losing the war altogether. Starring Brendan Fraser and Andrew Scott.

"Steal This Story, Please" — OPENS FRIDAY, MAY 29 AT THE MICHIGAN

Undeterred by armed soldiers, evasive politicians, and riot police, Amy Goodman has reported some of the most consequential stories of our time. This film is a gripping account of the trailblazing journalist whose unwavering commitment to truth-telling spans three decades of turbulent history.

"Backrooms" — OPENS TONIGHT AT THE STATE

A strange doorway appears in the basement of a furniture showroom. After a therapist's patient disappears into a dimension beyond reality, she must venture into the unknown to save him Starring Chiwetel Ejiofor, Renate Reinsve and Mark Duplass.

From director Kane Parsons (based on his web series of the same name) and inspired by the "Backrooms" creepypasta.

SPECIAL SCREENINGS DOWNTOWN

"Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair" — PLAYS FRIDAY, MAY 29 AT 7 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Late Night Classics Film Series

Combining "Kill Bill" Part I & II into a 4 ½ hour cinematic experience. The film screening features an intermission and features added graphic violence, color-restored fight scenes, and significant narrative re-editing

A former assassin wakes up from a coma after her former boss and lover, Bill, shoots her during her wedding rehearsal. She soon embarks on a bloody quest for revenge, hunting down members of the Deadly Viper Assassination Squad before confronting Bill himself. From writer/director Quentin Tarantino and starring Uma Thurman, Lucy Liu, Vivica A. Fox, Michael Madsen, Daryl Hannah and David Carradine.

"King Kong" — PLAYS SATURDAY, MAY 30 AT 1:30 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Monster Matinees Film Series

A film crew goes to a tropical island for a location shoot, where they capture a colossal ape who takes a shine to their blonde starlet, and bring him back to New York City. Starring Fay Wray and Robert Armstrong.

"Some Like It Hot" — PLAYS SUNDAY, MAY 31 AT 1:30 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Summer Classics Film Series

Celebrating Marilyn Monroe’s 100th birthday on June 1st.

After two male musicians witness a mob hit, they flee the state in an all-female band disguised as women, but further complications set in. From writer/director Billy Wilder and starring Marilyn Monroe with Tony Curtis and Jack Lemmon.

"Three Colors: Blue" — PLAYS TUESDAY, JUNE 2 AT 7 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Arthouse Revival Film Series

A woman struggles to find a way to live her life after the death of her husband and child. From writer/director Krzysztof Kieślowski and starring Juliette Binoche.

The first of three interconnected films, each inspired by one of the ideals of the French flag and the French Revolution. The films are not sequels in a traditional sense, but they overlap through recurring themes and ideas. Blue being Liberty, White being Equality and Red being Fraternity. Together, they explore how people connect, isolate themselves through love, forgive, and survive loss.

"Three Colors: White" will play Tuesday, June 23 and "Three Colors: Red" will screen Tuesday, June 30.

CONTINUING DOWNTOWN

"I Love Boosters"

A group of shoplifters take aim at a cutthroat fashion maven by stealing her clothes and reselling them at a lower price, what they call "fashion-forward philanthropy." From writer/director Boots Riley ("Sorry to Bother You") and starring Keke Palmer, LaKeith Stanfield, Taylour Paige, Demi Moore, and Don Cheadle.

"Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu"

Once a lone bounty hunter, Mandalorian Din Djarin and his apprentice Grogu embark on an exciting new Star Wars adventure. From writer/director Jon Favreau and starring Pedro Pascal, Sigourney Weaver and featuring Jeremy Allen White and Martin Scorsese.

"The Sheep Detectives"

Every night, a shepherd reads aloud a murder mystery, pretending his sheep can understand. When he is found dead, the sheep realize at once that it was a murder and think they know everything about how to go about solving it. Starring Hugh Jackman and Emma Thompson, and featuring the voices of Brett Goldstein, Patrick Stewart, Regina Hall, Bryan Cranston, and many more.

"The Devil Wears Prada 2"

Follows Miranda Priestly's struggle against Emily Charlton, her former assistant turned rival executive, as they compete for advertising revenue amidst declining print media while Miranda nears retirement. Starring Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep with Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci.

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