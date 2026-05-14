Cinema Chat: Filmmaker Jeremy Xido's 'Sons of Detroit' to open the Cinetopia Film Festival in Ann Arbor Thursday evening

ABOUT JEREMY XIDO:

David Fair / 89.1 WEMU "Sons of Detroit" writer/director Jeremy Xido at the Timko Broadcast Center.

Originally from Detroit, Jeremy graduated cum laude in Painting and Comparative Literature from Columbia University, NY and trained at the Actor's Studio. A Fulbright and Guggenheim recipient, he’s artistic co-director of performance/film company CABULA6, voted “Company of the Year” by Ballettanz, and awarded “Outstanding Artist of the Year” by the Austrian Ministry of the Arts.

He’s known in Europe as a performance artist with a unique artistic voice and approach to stage and film, blending emotionally gripping personal stories with the larger social contexts within which they emerge - including the trilogy THE ANGOLA PROJECT (premiere: Impulstanz, Vienna and PS122, NYC).

Working as a dancer, actor and filmmaker, he has performed and presented work around the world on stage, TV and in Cinema.

Currently, he is starring in Pia Marais' new feature film, Transamazonia, premiering in competition in Locarno and Amazon MGM Studio's new series, House of David.

Jeremy's film directing credits include the award-winning feature documentary DEATH METAL ANGOLA (IFFRotterdam), the six-part series “Crime Europe," and the short documentaries “Macondo,” "Dive," and "Care," in addition to several narrative shorts. He is in post-production on SONS OF DETROIT, a genre-bending documentary based partly on his childhood growing up in Detroit and recently completed the feature documentary THE BONES about the international dinosaur bone trade (CPH/DOX, Hotdocs, Sydney and DC/DOX).

He has several narrative scripts including one set during the 2010 Detroit housing crisis (workshopped at the Cine Qua Non Labs) a septuagenarian coming of age story / environmental thriller and a Ladino cowboy movie in development with Reboot Studios.

CINETOPIA FILM FESTIVAL — MAY 14-17

Spotlight Features:

"Sons of Detroit" (Opening Night) — TONIGHT AT 7:30 PM

With Director Jeremy Xido and Producer Russell Stewart in attendance for a post-film Q&A.

Jeremy Xido returns to Detroit to reconnect with the Black family who raised him. Blending personal memoir with investigative journalism, the film examines fractured relationships and systemic forces, tracking Xido as he searches for his cousin, Boo, recently released from prison.

Marquee Arts / marquee-arts.org A still from the documentary "Sons of Detroit."

"Power Ballad" — FRIDAY, MAY 15 AT 6:30 PM

Rick (Paul Rudd), a washed-up wedding singer, and Danny (Nick Jonas) a fading boy band star, bond over music and a late-night jam session. When Danny turns Rick's song into a hit, Rick sets out to reclaim the recognition he believes he deserves. From director John Carney ("Once," "Sing Street").

"F-Toys" — FRIDAY, MAY 16 AT 7 PM

A young woman seeks to break a curse by raising $1,000 for psychics in a pre-millennium alternate universe. She navigates the seedy underbelly of Trashtown via scooter, encountering bizarre characters along the way. With writer/director/star Annapurna Sriram in attendance for a post-film discussion.

"Aanikoobijigan [Ancestor/Great-Grandparent/Great-Grandchild] (Closing Night) — SUNDAY, MAY 17 AT 7 PM

With director Zack Khalil in attendance for a post-film discussion.

Trapped in museum archives, ancestors bend time and space to find their way home. History, spirituality, and the law collide as tribal specialists fight to return and rebury Indigenous human remains, offering a revealing look at the still-pervasive worldviews that justified collecting them in the first place.

SPECIAL SCREENINGS DOWNTOWN

"Hoop Dreams" — PLAYS TUESDAY, MAY 19 AT 7 PM AT THE MICHIGAN (IN 35MM!!!)

Part of the Arthouse Revival Film Series

A film following the lives of two inner-city Chicago boys who struggle to become college basketball players on the road to going professional. From director Steve James.

Cozy Craft Screening: "The Parent Trap" — PLAYS WEDNESDAY, MAY 20 AT 7 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Bring a craft, your knitting, a coloring book, crochet, embroidery or any project. We will be screening the 1998 film with the house lights on so that you can work on your craft while watching the movie!

Identical twins Annie and Hallie, separated at birth and each raised by one of their biological parents, discover each other for the first time at summer camp and make a plan to bring their wayward parents back together. From writer/director Nancy Meyers and starring Lindsey Lohan, Dennis Quaid and Natasha Richardson.

"Harakiri" — PLAYS THURSDAY, MAY 21 AT 8 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

When a ronin requesting seppuku at a feudal lord's palace is told of the brutal suicide of another ronin who previously visited, he reveals how their pasts are intertwined - and in doing so challenges the clan's integrity.

CONTINUING DOWNTOWN

"Our Hero, Balthazar"

This film follows a wealthy New York City teenager who, eager to impress his activist crush, follows an online connection to Texas where he believes he can stop an act of extreme violence. Starring Jaeden Martell and Asa Butterfield.

"The Devil Wears Prada 2"

Follows Miranda Priestly's struggle against Emily Charlton, her former assistant turned rival executive, as they compete for advertising revenue amidst declining print media while Miranda nears retirement. Starring Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep with Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci.

"The Christophers"

Desperate for an inheritance, two siblings conspire to forge their father's unfinished paintings, so they become valuable after his death. Starring Ian McKellen, James Corden, Michaela Coel and Jessica Gunning.

"The Drama"

A happily engaged couple is put to the test when an unexpected turn sends their wedding week off the rails. Starring Zendaya and Robert Pattinson.

"Project Hail Mary"

Science teacher Ryland Grace wakes up alone on a spaceship light-years from Earth. As his memory returns, he uncovers a mission to stop a mysterious substance killing the sun and save Earth. An unexpected friendship may be the key.

From directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller ("The Lego Movie," "Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs," producers of the "Spider-Verse" films) and starring Ryan Gosling.

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