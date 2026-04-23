Cinema Chat: A preview of Cinetopia 2026, plus 'Fantasy Life' and 'Mother Mary' open in Ann Arbor

CINETOPIA RETURNS MAY 13 – 17

Back for it’s 11th year, Cinetopia brings audiences and filmmakers together to celebrate bold cinema, independent voices, and films you cannot see anywhere else.

Featuring 18 curated films from around the world, designed by people who love film as much as you do. Cinetopia is your chance to discover unforgettable stories from filmmakers with unique perspectives and true creative vision.

Full lineup, passes and single tickets available at marquee-arts.org/cinetopia.

OPENING THIS WEEK

"Michael" — OPENS FRIDAY, APRIL 23 AT THE MULTIPLEX

The story of the famous musician Michael Jackson, known as the King of Pop. Directed by Antoine Fuqua and starring Jaafar Jackson, Nia Long, and Colman Domingo.

"Fantasy Life" — OPENS FRIDAY, APRIL 23 AT THE MICHIGAN (WITH LIMITED SCREENINGS)

An anxious New York law school dropout stumbles into a job babysitting his psychiatrist’s three granddaughters and falls for the girls’ mother, an actress in a rocky marriage. Starring Amanda Peet and Matthew Shear (also writer/director), and featuring Judd Hirsch, Bob Balaban and Holland Taylor.

"Mother Mary" — OPENS FRIDAY, APRIL 23 AT THE STATE

Long-buried wounds rise to the surface when iconic pop star Mother Mary reunites with her estranged best friend and former costume designer on the eve of her comeback performance. From writer/director David Lowery ("The Green Knight," "A Ghost Story") and starring Anne Hathaway, Michaela Coel, Hunter Shafer and FKA Twigs.

SPECIAL SCREENINGS DOWNTOWN

"The Road Home" — PLAYS TONIGHT AT 6 PM AT THE MICHIGAN (FREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC!!!)

Presented with the Ann Arbor Housing Commission and featuring a post-film panel discussion

This documentary addresses the critical issues of mental health, housing insecurity, and homelessness in Washtenaw County, exploring both the underlying challenges and potential solutions through a unified community effort.

"Akira Kurosawa's Dreams" — PLAYS TONIGHT AT 8 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Late Night Classics Film Series

A magical realist anthology film of eight vignettes written and directed by Akira Kurosawa, inspired by actual recurring dreams that he had. Tales of childlike wonder give way to apocalyptic apparitions, interspersed with reflections on the redemptive power of creation, including a richly textured tribute to Vincent van Gogh (played by Martin Scorsese).

"Creature from the Black Lagoon" (on 35mm and 3D) — PLAYS FRIDAY, APRIL 24 AT 7 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

A strange prehistoric beast lurks in the depths of the Amazonian jungle. A group of scientists try to capture the animal and bring it back to civilization for study.

"Lost Highway" — PLAYS FRIDAY, APRIL 24 AT 9:30 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Late Night Classics Film Series

From director David Lynch – Anonymous videotapes presage a musician's murder conviction, and a gangster's girlfriend leads a mechanic astray. Starring Bill Pullman and Patricia Arquette.

"Borderland: The Line Within" — PLAYS TUESDAY, APRIL 28 AT 6:30 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Presented with a post-film discussion with the director Pamela Yates, and the producer Paco de Onis.

Temple Beth Emeth, in collaboration with an interfaith network of congregations in Washtenaw County, is sponsoring the film to fund legal services for Michigan immigrants whose rights are being violated and who are without representation. Proceeds from the ticket sales, along with all additional donations, will go to the Interfaith Fund for Immigrant Justice (IFIJ) to support the non-profit Michigan Immigrant Rights Center (MIRC).

"La Dolce Vita" — PLAYS TUESDAY, APRIL 28 AT 7 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Arthouse Revival Film Series

The biggest hit from the most popular Italian filmmaker of all time, this film rocketed Federico Fellini to international mainstream success—ironically, by offering a damning critique of the culture of stardom. The film follows a notorious celebrity journalist during a hectic week spent on the peripheries of the spotlight.

This picture was an incisive commentary on the deepening decadence of contemporary Europe, and it provided a prescient glimpse of just how gossip and fame-obsessed our society would become.

"Twin Peaks" (Season 1, Episodes 5 & 6) — PLAYS WEDNESDAY, APRIL 29 AT 6 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Presenting “The One-Armed Man” – Cooper questions Dr Jacoby, and he points to Leo Johnson as the suspected killer.

AND

“Cooper's Dreams” – Cooper, Truman, Hawk, and Dr Hayward venture into the woods and have tea with the Log Lady and discover a crime scene.

"Power to the People: John and Yoko Live in NYC" — PLAYS WEDNESDAY, APRIL 29 AT 7 PM AND SUNDAY, MAY 3 AT 1 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

The 2026 multiscreen concert film of two massive live shows by John Lennon & Yoko Ono at Madison Square Garden, New York City on 30 August 1972, newly restored, re-edited and remixed by the Lennons’ seven-times GRAMMY®-Award winning team.

Hits performed include John's "New York City", "Instant Karma!", "Imagine" and "Mother", plus Yoko's "Don't Worry Kyoko" and "Open Your Box", plus rousing renditions of "Come Together" & "Hound Dog".

CONTINUING DOWNTOWN

"The Christophers"

Desperate for an inheritance, two siblings conspire to forge their father's unfinished paintings, so they become valuable after his death. Starring Ian McKellen, James Corden, Michaela Coel and Jessica Gunning.

"The Drama"

A happily engaged couple is put to the test when an unexpected turn sends their wedding week off the rails. Starring Zendaya and Robert Pattinson.

"Project Hail Mary"

Science teacher Ryland Grace wakes up alone on a spaceship light-years from Earth. As his memory returns, he uncovers a mission to stop a mysterious substance killing the sun and save Earth. An unexpected friendship may be the key.

From directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller ("The Lego Movie," "Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs," producers of the "Spider-Verse" films) and starring Ryan Gosling.

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