Cinema Chat: The Oscars are presented on Sunday, 'Undertone' and 'Reminders of Him' open this weekend

98th ACADEMY AWARDS

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will host “The Oscars” this Sunday, March 15th at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, honoring films released in 2025 across 24 categories. Hosted by Conan O’Brien for the second consecutive time, the ceremony will be televised by ABC and streamed on Hulu.

This year, "Sinners" received a record 16 nominations with "One Battle After Another" earning 13. The two stand as competing front runners for Best Picture.

In the top 4 categories, the nominations include:

Best Picture

"Bugonia"

"F1"

"Frankenstein"

"Hamnet"

"Marty Supreme"

"One Battle After Another"

"Sentimental Value"

"Sinners"

"The Secret Agent"

"Train Dreams"

Best Director

Chloé Zhao — "Hamnet"

Josh Safdie — "Marty Supreme"

Paul Thomas Anderson — "One Battle After Another"

Joachim Trier — "Sentimental Value"

Ryan Coogler — "Sinners"

Best Actress

Jessie Buckley — "Hamnet"

Rose Byrne — "If I Had Legs I'd Kick You"

Kate Hudson — "Song Sung Blue"

Renate Reinsve — "Sentimental Value"

Emma Stone — "Bugonia"

Best Actor

Timothée Chalamet — "Marty Supreme"

Leonardo DiCaprio — "One Battle after Another"

Ethan Hawke — "Blue Moon"

Michael B. Jordan — "Sinners"

Wagner Moura — "The Secret Agent"

See the drama unfold at our Oscars Watch Party this Sunday, March 15th at 7:00 PM at the State Theatre. All tickets are $10 and attendees will receive a small popcorn and a nomination ballot.

OPENING THIS WEEK

"Undertone" — OPENS TONIGHT AT THE STATE

“The scariest movie you will ever hear." The host of a popular paranormal podcast becomes haunted by terrifying recordings mysteriously sent her way.

"Reminders of Him" — OPENS FRIDAY, MARCH 13 AT THE MULTIPLEX

After prison, a woman attempts to reconnect with her young daughter but faces resistance from everyone except a bar owner with ties to her child. As they grow closer, she must confront her past mistakes to build a hopeful future. From director Vanessa Caswill and starring Maika Monroe ("Longlegs," "It Follows") and Bradley Whitford ("Get Out," "The West Wing").

SPECIAL SCREENINGS DOWNTOWN

"Lady Bird" — PLAYS TONIGHT AT 8 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

A fiercely independent teenager tries to make her own way in the world while wanting to get out of her hometown of Sacramento, California, and to get away from her complicated mother and recently unemployed father. From writer/director Greta Gerwig and starring Saoirse Ronan, Lucas Hedges, Laurie Metcalf, Beanie Feldstein, Tracy Letts and Timothée Chalamet.

The Dude Revue presents "The Big Lebowski" — PLAYS FRIDAY, MARCH 13 AT 7 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

The Dude Revue is a musical and theatrical experience built around the music of The Coen Brothers 1998 cult classic. The Dude Revue will give a world class performance of selected songs from the film's soundtrack. The film will then be shown in its entirety with The Dude Revue shadow casting scenes and adding their own comedic theatric flair as well as musical interludes.

"Sinners" — PLAYS FRIDAY, MARCH 13 AT 8 PM AND SATURDAY, MARCH 14 AT 3:45 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Trying to leave their troubled lives behind, twin brothers return to their hometown to start again, only to discover that an even greater evil is waiting to welcome them back.

From writer/director Ryan Coogler, nominated for a record 16 Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Director, Adapted Screenplay, and three acting nods for Michael B. Jordan, Delroy Lindo and Wunmi Mosaku.

"Vagabond" — PLAYS SATURDAY, MARCH 14 AT 1 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

From writer/director Agnès Varda – Mona Bergeron is dead, her frozen body found in a ditch in the French countryside. From this, the film flashes back to the weeks leading up to her death. Through these flashbacks, Mona gradually declines as she travels from place to place, taking odd jobs and staying with whomever will offer her a place to sleep. Mona is fiercely independent, craving freedom over comfort, but it is this desire to be free that will eventually lead to her demise.

"One Battle After Another" — PLAYS SATURDAY, MARCH 14 AT 7 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

When their evil enemy resurfaces after 16 years, a group of ex-revolutionaries reunite to rescue one of their own's daughter.

From writer/director Paul Thomas Anderson, nominated for 13 Academy Awards including Best Picture, Director, Adapted Screenplay, and four acting nods for Leonardo DiCaprio, Teyana Taylor, Benicio del Toro, and Sean Penn.

"Kneecap" — PLAYS TUESDAY, MARCH 17 AT 7 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Celebrating St. Patrick's Day!!!

When fate brings Belfast teacher JJ into the orbit of self-confessed "low life scum" Naoise and Liam Óg, the needle drops on a hip hop act like no other. Rapping in their native Irish, they lead a movement to save their mother tongue.

"The Legend of the Stardust Brothers" — PLAYS THURSDAY, MARCH 19 AT 7 PM AT THE STATE (FREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC!!!)

Presented with the U-M Center for Japanese Studies

A shady music mogul brings together two wannabe stars—punk rock rebel Kan and new-wave crooner Shingo—and transforms them into the Stardust Brothers, a girl-friendly, silver-jumpsuited, synth-pop sensation. Along with their #1 fan, who herself dreams of a music career, the duo rockets to stardom.

Cozy Craft Screening: "Mamma Mia!" — PLAYS THURSDAY, MARCH 19 AT 7:30 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Bring a craft, your knitting, a coloring book, crochet, embroidery or any project. We will be screening the film Mamma Mia! with the house lights on so that you can work on your craft while watching the movie!

Come in your pajamas and bring a friend. This is a relaxed evening where people can watch a movie, work on a craft or sewing project during the screening and spend time with friends.

CONTINUING DOWNTOWN

"Sirat"

Nominated for Best International Film and Best Sound at the 2026 Academy Awards.

Luis is traveling through southern Morocco with his son, Esteban. They're searching for his daughter, who has been missing for five months, last seen at a dance festival in the desert. Descending into the scorched terrain as a not-so-distant global conflict encroaches, Luis and Esteban are soon drawn into a primal landscape in which they must walk a tightrope between heaven and hell.

"The Bride!"

In 1930s Chicago, Frankenstein asks Dr. Euphronius to help create a companion. They give life to a murdered woman as the Bride, sparking romance, police interest, and radical social change. From writer/director Maggie Gyllenhaal and starring Jessie Buckley, Christian Bale and Jake Gyllenhaal.

"Pillion"

Colin, a timid man, meets Ray, a confident biker gang leader, who initiates him into a submissive relationship, challenging Colin's mundane existence and prompting personal growth through their unconventional dynamic. From director Harry Lighton and starring Alexander Skarsgård and Harry Melling.

"EPiC: Elvis Presley in Concert"

Never-before-seen footage and recordings feature Elvis Presley in concert at his Las Vegas residency during the later stage of his career. From director Baz Luhrmann.

2026 Oscar-Nominated Short Films

For the 21st consecutive year, we present the Oscar®-Nominated Short Films. With all three categories offered — Animated, Live Action and Documentary — this is your annual chance to predict the winners (and have the edge in your Oscar pool)!

