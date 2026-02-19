Cinema Chat: Robert Duvall and Frederick Wiseman remembered, the 2026 Oscar-nominated shorts come to the Michigan Theater

ROBERT DUVALL AND FREDERICK WISEMAN REMEMBERED

The Oscar-winning actor and the influential experimental filmmaker both passed away this week.

OPENING THIS WEEK

2026 Oscar-Nominated Short Films — OPENS FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 20 AT THE MICHIGAN

For the 21st consecutive year, we present the Oscar®-Nominated Short Films. With all three categories offered — Animated, Live Action and Documentary — this is your annual chance to predict the winners (and have the edge in your Oscar pool)!

"Kokuho" — OPENS FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 20 AT THE STATE

Nagasaki, 1964: Following the death of his yakuza father, 15-year-old Kikuo is taken under the wing of a famous kabuki actor. Alongside Shunsuke, the actor’s only son, he decides to dedicate himself to this traditional form of theatre. For decades, the two young men grow and evolve together – and one will become the greatest Japanese master of the art of kabuki – Selected as the Japanese entry for Best International Feature Film, making the December shortlist, and nominated for Best Makeup and Hairstyling at the 98th Academy Awards.

"Arco" — OPENS FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 20 AT THE STATE (WITH LIMITED SCREENINGS)

Arco is a 10-year-old boy from a peaceful future who accidentally travels back in time to the year 2075. Discovering a world in peril, he bands together with a young girl and her robot caretaker as he sets out on a quest to return home – A selection of the 2025 Cannes Film Festival and nominated for Best Animated Feature at this year’s Academy Awards.

"How to Make a Killing" — OPENS FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 20 AT THE MULTIPLEX

Disowned at birth by his wealthy family, Becket Redfellow will stop at nothing to reclaim his inheritance, no matter how many relatives stand in his way. Starring Glen Powell and Margaret Qualley.

SPECIAL SCREENINGS DOWNTOWN

"Paul McCartney: Man on the Run" — PLAYS TONIGHT AT 7 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

What happens when you wake up the morning after leaving the most important rock band of all time? This film captures Paul’s transformative decade in the wake of The Beatles’ break-up.

Through stunning archival footage, Linda McCartney’s exceptional photographs, and interviews with Mick Jagger, Chrissie Hynde, Sean Ono Lennon, Mary and Stella McCartney, all the living Wings members, and of course Paul himself, the film examines this time through a uniquely vulnerable lens.

"Linda Linda Linda" — PLAYS TONIGHT AT 7 PM AT THE STATE (FREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC)

Presented with the University of Michigan Center for Japanese Studies

Japanese teenagers recruit a Korean exchange student to become the singer of their rock band and must learn to play a song before the school festival.

"Chungking Express" — PLAYS TONIGHT AT 8 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Late Night Classics Film Series

Two melancholic Hong Kong policemen fall in love: one with a mysterious female underworld figure, the other with a beautiful and ethereal waitress at a late-night restaurant he frequents. From writer/director Wong Kar-Wai ("In the Mood for Love," "Happy Together").

"500 Days of Summer" — PLAYS FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 20 AT 9:30 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Late Night Classics Film Series

After being dumped by the girl he believes to be his soulmate, hopeless romantic Tom Hansen reflects on their relationship to try and figure out where things went wrong and how he can win her back. Starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Zooey Deschanel.

"Cinema Paradiso" + Projectionist Presentation — PLAYS SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 22 AT 6:30 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

If you’ve ever been curious about the world of cinema projection, join us for a special presentation by our Head Projectionist, Erica Gleichman. We’ll be hosting a 30-minute educational talk before the screening of "Cinema Paradiso". Erica will share her knowledge of the history and practices of cinema projection, along with a few fun anecdotes from her extensive experience as a professional projectionist.

The talk will begin at 6:30 PM. After the presentation, we’ll take a short intermission before enjoying this iconic film about Salvatore, a celebrated film director who returns to his hometown for the funeral of Alfredo, the local theater’s projectionist. As he revisits the place where he grew up, he reflects on his childhood and the beginnings of his lifelong love of cinema.

"Malcolm X" — PLAYS TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 24 AT 7 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Arthouse Revival Film Series

Biographical epic of the controversial and influential Black Nationalist leader, from his early life and career as a small-time gangster, to his ministry as a member of the Nation of Islam and his eventual assassination.

"Amazing Grace" — PLAYS WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 25 AT 7 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

A documentary presenting the live recording of Aretha Franklin's album "Amazing Grace" at The New Temple Missionary Baptist Church in Watts, Los Angeles in January 1972.

CONTINUING DOWNTOWN

"Wuthering Heights"

Tragedy strikes when Heathcliff (Jacob Elordi) falls in love with Catherine Earnshaw (Margot Robbie), a woman from a wealthy family in 18th-century England. Based on the novel by Emily Bronte from writer/director Emerald Fennell ("Saltburn," "Promising Young Woman").

"Nirvanna the Band the Show the Movie"

When their plan to book a show at the Rivoli goes horribly wrong, Matt and Jay accidentally travel back to the year 2008. Starring Matt Johnson and Jay McCarrol, based on their 2007–2009 web series "Nirvanna the Band the Show," as well as its 2017–2018 sequel series.

"A Private Life"

The renowned psychiatrist Lilian Steiner (Jodie Foster) mounts a private investigation into the death of one of her patients, whom she is convinced has been murdered

"Send Help"

Two colleagues become stranded on a deserted island, the only survivors of a plane crash. On the island, they must overcome past grievances and work together to survive, but ultimately, it's a battle of wills and wits to make it out alive. From director Sam Raimi and starring Rachel McAdams and Dylan O’Brien.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org