Cinema Chat: 'Crime 101' opens at the multiplex, 'Wuthering Heights' opens at the State

OPENING THIS WEEK

"Crime 101" — OPENS FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 13 AT THE MULTIPLEX

A Los Angeles detective pursues an elusive thief who teams up with an insurance broker for one last heist. Starring Chris Hemsworth, Monica Barbaro, Barry Keoghan, Mark Ruffalo and Halle Berry.

"GOAT" — OPENS FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 13 AT THE MULTIPLEX

A small goat with big dreams gets a once-in-a-lifetime shot to join the pros and play roarball, a high-intensity, co-ed, full-contact sport dominated by the fastest, fiercest animals in the world. Starring Caleb McLaughlin ("Stranger Things"), Gabrielle Union, Nick Kroll, David Harbour and Steph Curry.

"Wuthering Heights" — OPENS FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 13 AT THE STATE

Tragedy strikes when Heathcliff (Jacob Elordi) falls in love with Catherine Earnshaw (Margot Robbie), a woman from a wealthy family in 18th-century England. Based on the novel by Emily Bronte from writer/director Emerald Fennell ("Saltburn," "Promising Young Woman").

"Nirvanna the Band the Show the Movie" — OPENS FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 13 AT THE STATE

When their plan to book a show at the Rivoli goes horribly wrong, Matt and Jay accidentally travel back to the year 2008. Starring Matt Johnson and Jay McCarrol, based on their 2007–2009 web series "Nirvanna the Band the Show," as well as its 2017–2018 sequel series.

SPECIAL SCREENINGS DOWNTOWN

"The Notebook" — PLAYS TONIGHT AT 8 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Late Night Classics Film Series

An epic love story centered around an older man who reads aloud to a woman with Alzheimer’s. From a faded notebook, the old man’s words bring to life the story about a couple who is separated by World War II, and is then passionately reunited, seven years later, after they have taken different paths. Starring Ryan Gosling, Rachel McAdams, James Marsden, James Garner and Gena Rowlands.

"Freddy vs. Jason" — PLAYS FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 13 AT 9:30 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Late Night Classics Film Series

Freddy Krueger and Jason Voorhees return to terrorize the teenagers of Elm Street. Only this time, they're out to get each other, too. Starring Robert Englund, in his final performance as Freddy, and Ken Kirzinger as Jason.

"Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs" — PLAYS SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 15 AT 11 AM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Family Friendly Film Series

A local scientist is often regarded as a failure until he invents a machine that can make food fall from the sky. But little does he know that things are about to take a turn for the worst. From directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller ("Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse") with voice talent by Anna Faris, Bill Hader, Bruce Campbell, James Caan, Andy Samberg, Mr. T, and many more.

"Soldiers of Song" — PLAYS TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 17 AT 5 PM AT THE MICHIGAN (FREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC!!!)

Presented by the Weiser Center for Europe and Eurasia

Musicians unite a war-torn Ukraine through song, sharing stories of resilience and hope amid the Russian invasion. A tribute to courage and unity. The film premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival and has been screened at Festivals across the world.

"Fences" — PLAYS TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 17 AT 7 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Arthouse Revival Film Series

A working-class African American father tries to raise his family in the 1950s, while coming to terms with the events of his life. Directed by and starring Denzel Washington with Viola Davis. Written by August Wilson, adapted from his 1985 play.

"Elie Wiesel: Soul on Fire" — PLAYS WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 18 AT 6 PM AT THE MICHIGAN (FREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC!!!)

Co-presented by the University Musical Society (UMS), the Raoul Wallenberg Institute of the University of Michigan, and the Michigan Theater

Eighty years after his liberation from Buchenwald, we seek to understand the man behind the searing and widely read memoir, "Night". Told largely through his own words and eloquent voice, this film seeks to penetrate to the heart of the known and unknown. With unique access to personal archives, original interviews and employing hand painted animation, the film illuminates Wiesel’s biography as a survivor, writer, teacher and public figure.

After the film, stay for a discussion between one of the film’s producers, Patti Askwith Kenner, and Wallenberg Institute director Jeffrey Veidlinger.

"Jimi Plays Monterey & Shake! Otis at Monterey" — PLAYS WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 18 AT 7 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Jimi Hendrix and Otis Redding arrived in California virtually unknown. Returning stateside from London, where he had moved to launch his musical career, Hendrix exploded at Monterey, flooring an unsuspecting audience with his maniacal six-string pyrotechnics. Redding, a venerable star of Memphis's Stax record label, seduced the "love crowd" in one of his best—and last—performances. The films feature the entire sets of these legendary musicians, performances that have entered rock-and-roll mythology.

CONTINUING DOWNTOWN

"The Moment"

Charli XCX stars as herself, a rising pop star navigating the complexities of fame and industry pressure while preparing for her arena tour debut. Also starring Alexander Skarsgård, Rosanna Arquette, and Rachel Sennot.

"All That's Left of You"

After a Palestinian teen gets swept up into a West Bank protest, his mother recounts the family story of hope, courage and relentless struggle that led to this fateful moment.

"A Private Life"

The renowned psychiatrist Lilian Steiner (Jodie Foster) mounts a private investigation into the death of one of her patients, whom she is convinced has been murdered

"Send Help"

Two colleagues become stranded on a deserted island, the only survivors of a plane crash. On the island, they must overcome past grievances and work together to survive, but ultimately, it's a battle of wills and wits to make it out alive. From director Sam Raimi and starring Rachel McAdams and Dylan O’Brien.

"Marty Supreme"

In the 1950s, young Marty Mauser pursues his dream of becoming a champion table-tennis player. From director Josh Safdie ("Uncut Gems") and starring Timothée Chalamet and Gwyneth Paltrow.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

