Cinema Chat: 'The Voice of Hind Rajab' and 'The Testament of Ann Lee' open in Ann Arbor

"H is for Hawk" — OPENS FRIDAY, JANUARY 23 AT THE MULTIPLEX

After losing her beloved father, Helen finds herself saved by an unlikely friendship with a stubborn hawk named Mabel. Based on the novel by Helen MacDonald.

"The Voice of Hind Rajab" — OPENS FRIDAY, JANUARY 23 AT THE MICHIGAN (PLAYS THROUGH SUNDAY, JANUARY 25)

Volunteers at the Palestine Red Crescent Society stay on the phone with a 6-year-old girl who gets trapped in a car in war-torn Gaza. Based on real events and featuring the actual audio of their call during the conflict.

"The Testament of Ann Lee" — OPENS FRIDAY, JANUARY 23 AT THE STATE

A historical musical that follows Ann Lee, the founding leader of the Shaker Movement, proclaimed as the female Christ by her followers. The film depicts her establishment of a utopian society and the Shakers' worship through song and dance. Written/directed by Mona Fastvold (writer of "The Brutalist"), and starring Amanda Seyfried, Lewis Pullman and Thomasin McKenzie.

SPECIAL SCREENINGS DOWNTOWN

"Beyond the Infinite Two Minutes" — PLAYS TONIGHT AT 7 PM AT THE MICHIGAN (FREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC!!!)

Presented with the U-M Center for Japanese Studies

A cafe owner discovers that the TV in his cafe suddenly shows images from the future, but only two minutes into the future.

"Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure" — PLAYS TONIGHT AT 8 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Late Night Classics Film Series

Two rock-'n-rolling teens, on the verge of failing their class, set out on a quest to make the ultimate school history report after being presented with a time machine. Starring Keanu Reeves, Alex Winter and George Carlin.

"Bad Boys II" — PLAYS FRIDAY, JANUARY 23 AT 9:30 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Late Night Classics Film Series

Miami narcotics cops investigate the flow of Ecstasy into Florida from a Cuban drug cartel. From director Michael Bay and starring Will Smith, Martin Lawrence and Gabrielle Union.

"Big Deal" — PLAYS SATURDAY, JANUARY 24 AT 1 PM AT THE STATE (FREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC!!!)

Part of the Korean Cinema Now! Film Series

Presented by the U-M Nam Center for Korean Studies

The film revolves around South Korea's No.1 Soju company, which is on the verge of bankruptcy, and its struggles against a global investment firm that is trying to take it over.

"Chimes at Midnight" — PLAYS TUESDAY, JANUARY 27 AT 7 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Arthouse Revival Film Series

When King Henry IV ascends to the throne, his heir, the Prince of Wales, is befriended by Sir John Falstaff, an old, overweight, fun-loving habitual liar. Through Falstaff's eyes we see the reign of King Henry IV and the rise of Henry V. From writer/director and starring Orson Welles as Sir John Falstaff.

"The Watermelon Woman" — PLAYS TUESDAY, JANUARY 27 AT 7 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

A young Black lesbian filmmaker probes into the life of the Watermelon Woman, a 1930s Black actress who played "mammy" archetypes. From writer/director and starring Cheryl Dunye.

The film screening is presented with the U-M Institute for the Humanities and will be followed by a community conversation with professors SaraEllen Strongman (Afroamerican and African Studies), Lydia Kelow-Bennett (Afroamerican and African Studies), and graduate student Sydney Tunstall (English and Women's and Gender Studies).

"The First Wives Club" — PLAYS WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 28 AT 7 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Reunited by the death of a college friend, three divorced women seek revenge on the husbands who left them for younger women. Starring Goldie Hawn, Bette Midler and Diane Keaton with Maggie Smith and Sarah Jessica Parker.

Following the screening, audiences are invited to stay for a one-night-only panel offering FREE divorce education from U-M Law professor Debra Chopp, "Divorce Rich" podcast host Jacki Roessler, and divorce-certified realtor Jodi Douglas.

CONTINUING DOWNTOWN

"The Choral"

A choral society's male members enlist in World War I, leaving the demanding Dr. Guthrie to recruit teenagers. Together, they experience the joy of singing while the young boys grapple with their impending conscription into the army. Starring Ralph Fiennes.

"No Other Choice"

Abruptly laid off after 25 years at the same company, a desperate man goes to extreme lengths to eliminate the competition for the job he wants. From writer/director Park Chan-wook ("Oldboy").

"Is This Thing On?"

As their marriage quietly unravels, Alex (Will Arnett) faces middle age and an impending divorce, seeking new purpose in the New York comedy scene while Tess (Laura Dern) confronts the sacrifices she made for their family--forcing them to navigate co-parenting, identity, and whether love can take a new form. From writer/director Bradley Cooper. Also starring Andra Day, Amy Sedaris and Ciarán Hinds.

"The Secret Agent"

Set during the military dictatorship of Brazil in 1977, Marcelo, former professor and technology specialist flees a mysterious past and returns to his hometown Recife in search of peace. Soon he realizes the city is far from the refuge he seeks.

The film premiered at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, where it received acclaim, is the first Brazilian film to be nominated for the Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture – Drama, while also receiving a nomination for Best Foreign Language Film, and was selected as Brazil's official entry for Best International Feature Film at the 2026 Academy Awards.

"Marty Supreme"

In the 1950s, young Marty Mauser pursues his dream of becoming a champion table-tennis player. From director Josh Safdie ("Uncut Gems") and starring Timothée Chalamet and Gwyneth Paltrow.

"Hamnet"

William Shakespeare and his wife, Agnes, celebrate the birth of their son, Hamnet. However, when tragedy strikes and Hamnet dies at a young age, it inspires Shakespeare to write his timeless masterpiece "Hamlet". From director Chloe Zhao and starring Jessie Buckley and Paul Mescal.

