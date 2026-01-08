Cinema Chat: 'Is This Thing On?' and 'Father Mother Sister Brother' open at the State

OPENING THIS WEEK

"Is This Thing On?" — OPENS FRIDAY, JANUARY 9 AT THE STATE AND THE MULTIPLEX

As their marriage quietly unravels, Alex (Will Arnett) faces middle age and an impending divorce, seeking new purpose in the New York comedy scene while Tess (Laura Dern) confronts the sacrifices she made for their family--forcing them to navigate co-parenting, identity, and whether love can take a new form. From writer/director Bradley Cooper. Also starring Andra Day, Amy Sedaris and Ciarán Hinds.

"Father Mother Sister Brother" — OPENS FRIDAY, JANUARY 9 AT THE STATE

The latest from writer/director Jim Jarmusch is constructed in the form of a triptych. The three stories all concern the relationships between adult children, their somewhat distant parents, and each other. Each of the three chapters takes place in the present, and each in a different country. Starring Adam Driver, Cate Blanchett, Mayim Bialik, Vicky Krieps and Tom Waits.

"Greenland 2: Migration" — OPENS FRIDAY, JANUARY 9 AT THE MULTIPLEX

The surviving Garrity family must leave the safety of the Greenland bunker and embark on a perilous journey across the decimated frozen wasteland of Europe to find a new home. Stars Gerard Butler and Morena Baccarin.

SPECIAL SCREENINGS DOWNTOWN

"Midnight Run" — PLAYS TONIGHT AT 8 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Late Night Classics Film Series

A bounty hunter pursues a former Mafia accountant who is also being chased by a rival bounty hunter, the F.B.I., and his old mob boss after jumping bail. Starring Robert De Niro and Charles Grodin.

"Hot Fuzz" — PLAYS FRIDAY, JANUARY 9 AT 9:30 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Late Night Classics Film Series

From director Edgar Wright – An overachieving London police sergeant is transferred to a village where the easygoing officers object to his fervor for regulations, all while a string of grisly murders strikes the town. Starring Simon Pegg and Nick Frost.

"House of Seasons" — PLAYS SATURDAY, JANUARY 10 AT 1 PM AT THE STATE (FREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC!!!)

Part of the Korean Cinema Now! Film Series

Presented by the U-M Nam Center for Korean Studies

The film follows the three-generation tofu-making Kim family in a picturesque rural town in southeastern Korea, where their bond, much like tofu, is strong enough to hold its shape, yet fragile and easily broken.

"Lilo & Stitch" — PLAYS SUNDAY, JANUARY 11 AT 11 AM AT THE MICHIGAN (FREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC!!!)

Part of the Family Friendly Film Series

A young and parentless girl adopts a 'dog' from the local pound, completely unaware that it's supposedly a dangerous scientific experiment that's taken refuge on Earth and is now hiding from its creator and those who see it as a menace.

"Richard III" — PLAYS TUESDAY, JANUARY 13 AT 7 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Arthouse Revival Film Series

Having helped his brother, King Edward IV, take the throne of England, the jealous hunchback Richard, Duke of York, plots to seize power for himself. Masterfully deceiving and plotting against nearly everyone in the royal court, Richard orchestrates a bloody rise to power before finding all his gains jeopardized by those he betrayed. Directed by and starring Laurence Olivier.

"Clueless" — PLAYS WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 14 AT 7 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Join us for The FIRST Cozy Craft Club, a new “community living room” screening! Bring a craft, your knitting, a coloring book, crochet, embroidery or any project. We will be screening the film "Clueless" with the house lights on so that you can work on your craft while watching the movie!

Come in your pajamas and bring a friend. This is a relaxed evening where people can watch a movie, work on a craft or sewing project during the screening and spend time with friends.

CONTINUING DOWNTOWN

"The Secret Agent"

Set during the military dictatorship of Brazil in 1977, Marcelo, former professor and technology specialist flees a mysterious past and returns to his hometown Recife in search of peace. Soon he realizes the city is far from the refuge he seeks.

The film premiered at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, where it received acclaim, is the first Brazilian film to be nominated for the Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture – Drama, while also receiving a nomination for Best Foreign Language Film, and was selected as Brazil's official entry for Best International Feature Film at the 2026 Academy Awards.

"Marty Supreme"

In the 1950s, young Marty Mauser pursues his dream of becoming a champion table-tennis player. From director Josh Safdie ("Uncut Gems") and starring Timothée Chalamet and Gwyneth Paltrow.

"Song Sung Blue"

Two down-on-their-luck performers form a Neil Diamond tribute band, proving it's never too late to find love and follow your dreams. From director Craig Brewer and starring Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson.

"Hamnet"

William Shakespeare and his wife, Agnes, celebrate the birth of their son, Hamnet. However, when tragedy strikes and Hamnet dies at a young age, it inspires Shakespeare to write his timeless masterpiece "Hamlet". From director Chloe Zhao and starring Jessie Buckley and Paul Mescal.

