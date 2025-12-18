Cinema Chat: 'Avatar: Fire and Ash' opens nationwide, plus more holiday classics come to the Michigan Theater

OPENING THIS WEEK

"Avatar: Fire and Ash" — OPENS FRIDAY, DECEMBER 19 AT THE MULTIPLEX

James Cameron takes audiences back to Pandora in an immersive new adventure with Marine turned Na'vi leader Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), Na'vi warrior Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña), and the Sully family.

"The Secret Agent" — OPENS FRIDAY, DECEMBER 19 AT THE MICHIGAN

Set during the military dictatorship of Brazil in 1977, Marcelo, former professor and technology specialist flees a mysterious past and returns to his hometown Recife in search of peace. Soon he realizes the city is far from the refuge he seeks.

The film premiered at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, where it received acclaim, is the first Brazilian film to be nominated for the Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture – Drama, while also receiving a nomination for Best Foreign Language Film, and was selected as Brazil's official entry for Best International Feature Film at the 2026 Academy Awards.

SPECIAL SCREENINGS DOWNTOWN

"Silent Night, Deadly Night" — PLAYS TONIGHT AT 8 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Late Night Classics Film Series

Little Billy witnesses his parents getting killed by Santa after being warned by his senile grandpa that Santa punishes those who are naughty. Now Billy is 18 and out of the orphanage, and he has just become Santa himself.

"National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation" — PLAYS FRIDAY, DECEMBER 19 AT 7 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

The Griswold family's plans for a big family Christmas predictably turn into a big disaster. From writer John Hughes and starring Chevy Chase, Beverly D'Angelo, Juliette Lewis, Johnny Galecki and Randy Quaid among many others.

"Die Hard" — PLAYS FRIDAY, DECEMBER 19 AT 9:30 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Late Night Classics Film Series

A New York City cop, John McClane (Bruce Willis), tries to save his estranged wife and several others taken hostage by terrorists during a Christmas Eve party at the Nakatomi Plaza Skyscraper in Los Angeles, California. Also starring Alan Rickman as Hans Gruber.

"The Holdovers" — PLAYS SATURDAY, DECEMBER 20 AT 7 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

In 1970, a curmudgeonly history teacher at a New England boarding school remains on campus during Christmas break to supervise held over students and ends up forming an unlikely bond with a brainy but damaged troublemaker. From director Alexander Payne and starring Paul Giamatti, Dominic Sessa, and Da'Vine Joy Randolph, who won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress.

"The Polar Express" — PLAYS SUNDAY, DECEMBER 21 AT 1:30 PM AT THE MICHIGAN (FREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC!!!)

Part of the Holiday Classics Film Series

On Christmas Eve, a young boy embarks on a magical adventure to the North Pole on the Polar Express, while learning about friendship, bravery, and the spirit of Christmas. From director Robert Zemeckis and starring Tom Hanks.

"It's a Wonderful Life" — PLAYS SUNDAY, DECEMBER 21 AT 5 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

After George Bailey (James Stewart) wishes he had never been born, an angel (Henry Travers) is sent to earth to make George's wish come true. George starts to realize how many lives he has changed and impacted, and how they would be different if he was never there. From director Frank Capra and also starring Donna Reed.

"The Bells of St. Mary's" — PLAYS TUESDAY, DECEMBER 23 AT 7 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

At a big city Catholic school, Father O'Malley and Sister Benedict indulge in friendly rivalry and succeed in extending the school through the gift of a building. Starring Bing Crosby, Ingrid Bergman and Henry Travers.

CHRISTMAS RELEASES

"Marty Supreme" — OPENS WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 24 AT THE STATE

In the 1950s, young Marty Mauser pursues his dream of becoming a champion table-tennis player. From director Josh Safdie ("Uncut Gems") and starring Timothée Chalamet and Gwyneth Paltrow.

"Song Sung Blue" — OPENS WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 24 AT THE MICHIGAN

Two down-on-their-luck performers form a Neil Diamond tribute band, proving it's never too late to find love and follow your dreams. From director Craig Brewer and starring Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson.

CONTINUING DOWNTOWN

"Ella McCay"

At 34 years old, Ella McCay becomes the governor of the state she was born and raised in. However, navigating relationships with her husband, father and brother may just be her biggest challenge yet. From director James L. Brooks ("The Simpsons," "Terms of Endearment," "As Good As it Gets") and starring Emma Mackey, Jamie Lee Curtis, Ayo Edebiri and Woody Harrelson.

"Hamnet"

William Shakespeare and his wife, Agnes, celebrate the birth of their son, Hamnet. However, when tragedy strikes and Hamnet dies at a young age, it inspires Shakespeare to write his timeless masterpiece "Hamlet". From director Chloe Zhao and starring Jessie Buckley and Paul Mescal.

"Nuremberg"

As the Nuremberg trials are set to begin, a U.S. Army psychiatrist gets locked in a dramatic psychological showdown with accused Nazi war criminal Hermann Göring. Starring Russell Crowe and Rami Malek.

"Eternity"

In an afterlife where souls have one week to decide where to spend eternity, Joan is faced with the impossible choice between the man she spent her life with, and her first love, who died young and has waited decades for her to arrive. Starring Miles Teller, Elizabeth Olsen and Callum Turner.

"Sentimental Value"

Sisters Nora and Agnes are reunited with their eccentric father, Gustav, a famous director who disappeared long ago. He offers Nora the lead role in his new film. From director Joachim Trier ("Worst Person in the World," nominated for Best Original Screenplay and Best International Feature at the 2022 Academy Awards). Starring Renate Reinsve ("Worst Person in the World"), Stellan Skarsgård and Elle Fanning.

"Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery"

In the 3rd installment of the "Knives Out" franchise, detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) sifts through a series of suspects when a monsignor turns up dead. Featuring Josh Brolin, Josh O'Connor, Glenn Close, Mila Kunis, Jeremy Renner, Kerry Washington, Andrew Scott, Thomas Haden Church and Jeffrey Wright.

"Wicked: For Good"

Elphaba, the future Wicked Witch of the West and her relationship with Glinda, the Good Witch of the North. The second of a two-part feature film adaptation of the Broadway musical. Starring Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Jeff Goldblum, and Michelle Yeoh.

