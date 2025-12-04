Cinema Chat: A 'Celebration of Life' tribute to Michigan Theater organist Andrew Rogers

ANDREW ROGERS CELEBRATION OF LIFE

Tonight at 7 PM at the Michigan – FREE and open to the public

Gather with us for a special tribute to our Head Organist, and dear friend, Andrew Rogers. The evening will feature performances and remembrances from our organist staff and Michigan Theater family, and a presentation of the remarkable work that made Andrew such an unforgettable presence.

OPENING THIS WEEK

"Hamnet" — OPENS FRIDAY, DECEMBER 5 AT THE STATE AND THE MULTIPLEX

William Shakespeare and his wife, Agnes, celebrate the birth of their son, Hamnet. However, when tragedy strikes and Hamnet dies at a young age, it inspires Shakespeare to write his timeless masterpiece "Hamlet". From director Chloe Zhao and starring Jessie Buckley and Paul Mescal.

"Nuremberg" — OPENS FRIDAY, DECEMBER 5 AT THE MICHIGAN

As the Nuremberg trials are set to begin, a U.S. Army psychiatrist gets locked in a dramatic psychological showdown with accused Nazi war criminal Hermann Göring. Starring Russell Crowe and Rami Malek.

SPECIAL SCREENINGS DOWNTOWN

"Tokyo Godfathers" — PLAYS TONIGHT AT 8 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Late Night Classics Film Series

On Christmas Eve, three homeless people living on the streets of Tokyo discover a newborn baby among the trash and set out to find its parents.

"Love Actually" — PLAYS FRIDAY, DECEMBER 5 AT 9:30 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Late Night Classics Film Series

Nine intertwined journeys examine the complexities of the one emotion that connects all individuals, love. Starring Hugh Grant, Emma Thompson, Colin Firth, Keira Knightley, Liam Neeson, Bill Nighy and many many more.

"The Muppet Christmas Carol" — PLAYS SUNDAY, DECEMBER 7 AT 1:30 PM AT THE MICHIGAN (FREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC!!!)

Part of the Holiday Classics Film Series

The Muppets put their spin on the tale of an elder, Christmas-hating miser who is visited by spirits who foretell his future and share secrets from his past and present, which helps change his view on life. Starring Michael Caine as Scrooge alongside Kermit, Miss Piggy, The Great Gonzo and the rest of the Muppets favorites.

"Don Herzfeldt's Animation Mixtape" — PLAYS SUNDAY, DECEMBER 7 AT 7 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

If flying cows, mysterious gods and lyrical pandemonium sound intriguing, Don Hertzfeldt has made an animation mixtape just for you. The dazzling 85-minute program features exciting animated shorts from up-and-coming filmmakers, Academy Award nominees and classic pieces that originally inspired Don to start making his own iconic work. Including a new animated introduction from Don and never before seen work from famed underground animator Bruce Bickford.

"Shoot the Piano Player" — PLAYS TUESDAY, DECEMBER 9 AT 7 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Arthouse Revival Film Series

From director François Truffaut, a pianist helps his brother escape from two gangsters, who retaliate by abducting their kid brother.

"Catching the Sun" — PLAYS WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 10 AT 7 PM AT THE STATE (FREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC!!!)

Part of the Cinema and Sustainability Film Series

An unemployed American worker, a Tea Party activist, and a Chinese solar entrepreneur race to lead the clean energy future. But who wins and who loses the battle for power in the 21st century?

"The Cure: The Show of a Lost World" — PLAYS THURSDAY, DECEMBER 11 AT 7 PM AND SATURDAY, DECEMBER 13 AT 7 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

On November 1, 2024, The Cure's widely acclaimed, Grammy-nominated album "Songs of a Lost World" was released. The night of the album's unveiling, The Cure performed the record in full for the first and only time at London’s Troxy in front of 3,000 fans.

The film is a recut, remixed and 4K remastered film of that night’s full 31-song show. Directed by Grammy-nominated Nick Wickham, with new surround sound mix by Robert Smith.

CONTINUING DOWNTOWN

"Eternity"

In an afterlife where souls have one week to decide where to spend eternity, Joan is faced with the impossible choice between the man she spent her life with, and her first love, who died young and has waited decades for her to arrive. Starring Miles Teller, Elizabeth Olsen and Callum Turner.

"Sentimental Value"

Sisters Nora and Agnes are reunited with their eccentric father, Gustav, a famous director who disappeared long ago. He offers Nora the lead role in his new film. From director Joachim Trier ("Worst Person in the World," nominated for Best Original Screenplay and Best International Feature at the 2022 Academy Awards). Starring Renate Reinsve ("Worst Person in the World"), Stellan Skarsgård and Elle Fanning.

"Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery"

In the 3rd installment of the "Knives Out" franchise, detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) sifts through a series of suspects when a monsignor turns up dead. Featuring Josh Brolin, Josh O'Connor, Glenn Close, Mila Kunis, Jeremy Renner, Kerry Washington, Andrew Scott, Thomas Haden Church and Jeffrey Wright.

"Wicked: For Good"

Elphaba, the future Wicked Witch of the West and her relationship with Glinda, the Good Witch of the North. The second of a two-part feature film adaptation of the Broadway musical. Starring Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Jeff Goldblum, and Michelle Yeoh.

