Cinema Chat: 'Wicked: For Good', 'Rental Family' and 'Jay Kelly' open in Ann Arbor

"Wicked: For Good" — OPENS TONIGHT AT THE STATE AND THE MULTIPLEX

Elphaba, the future Wicked Witch of the West and her relationship with Glinda, the Good Witch of the North. The second of a two-part feature film adaptation of the Broadway musical. Starring Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Jeff Goldblum, and Michelle Yeoh.

A "Wicked + "Wicked: For Good" Double-Feature will screen today at 4 PM!

And we will present Wicked Drag Brunches presented with Uplift on Sunday, November 23rd (SOLD OUT) and Sunday, November 30th.

Your ticket includes…

2-hour Wicked-themed drag brunch show and welcome mimosa at Uplift

Served buffet brunch featuring Scrambled eggs and bacon, homestyle potatoes (V, GF), breakfast muffins (V, GF), and assorted fresh fruit (V, GF)

Reserved admission to Wicked: For Good screening at the State Theatre

Welcome popcorn at the film

"Rental Family" — OPENS FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 21 AT THE STATE

Struggling to find purpose, an American actor (Brendan Fraser) lands an unusual gig with a Japanese agency to play stand-in roles for strangers. As he immerses himself in his clients' worlds, he begins to form genuine bonds that blur the lines between performance and reality.

"Jay Kelly" — OPENS FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 21 AT THE MICHIGAN

From the director Noah Baumbach ("Francis Ha" and "Marriage Story") and starring George Clooney and Adam Sandler. Famous movie star Jay Kelly and his devoted manager, Ron, embark on an unexpectedly profound journey through Europe. Along the way, both men confront the choices they've made, relationships with loved ones, and the legacies they'll leave behind.

"Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery" — OPENS WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 26 AT THE STATE

In the 3rd installment of the "Knives Out" franchise, detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) sifts through a series of suspects when a monsignor turns up dead. Featuring Josh Brolin, Josh O'Connor, Glenn Close, Mila Kunis, Jeremy Renner, Kerry Washington, Andrew Scott, Thomas Haden Church and Jeffrey Wright.

SPECIAL SCREENINGS DOWNTOWN

"Pink Flamingos" — PLAYS TONIGHT AT 7 PM AT THE MICHIGAN (PRESENTED IN 35MM)

Part of the John Waters Wednesdays Film Series

Notorious Baltimore criminal and underground figure Divine goes up against a sleazy married couple who make a passionate attempt to humiliate her and seize her tabloid-given title as "The Filthiest Person Alive". Also starring Mink Stole and David Lochary.

John Waters will be returning to Ann Arbor for an unfiltered evening of twisted tales, trashy truths, and cinematic confessions in his all-new spoken word show, "Going to Extremes" on Saturday, November 22nd.

"Mad Max: Fury Road" — PLAYS TONIGHT AT 8 PM AND FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 21 AT 10 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Late Night Classics Film Series

In a post-apocalyptic wasteland, a woman rebels against a tyrannical ruler in search for her homeland with the aid of a group of female prisoners, a psychotic worshipper and a drifter named Max. From director George Miller and starring Tom Hardy and Charlize Theron.

"Laura" — PLAYS TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 25 AT 7 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Arthouse Revival Film Series

In one of the most celebrated 1940s film noirs, Manhattan detective Mark McPherson (Dana Andrews) investigates the murder of Madison Avenue executive Laura Hunt (Gene Tierney) in her fashionable apartment. But as the detective grows obsessed with the case, he finds himself falling in love with the dead woman. From director Otto Preminger and also starring Clifton Webb and Vincent Price.

CONTINUING DOWNTOWN

"The Running Man"

A man joins a game show in which contestants, allowed to go anywhere in the world, are pursued by "hunters" hired to kill them. Based on the Stephen King novel of the same name from director Edgar Wright and starring Glen Powell, William H. Macy, Lee Pace, Michael Cera, Colman Domingo, and Josh Brolin.

"It Was Just an Accident"

In Iran, a man bumps into the man he believes to be his former torturer. However, faced with this person who fiercely denies having been his tormentor, doubt sets in. Premiered at this year’s Cannes Film Festival where it won the Palme d’Or and was selected as the French entry for Best International Feature Film at next year’s Academy Awards.

"Bugonia"

Two conspiracy-obsessed men kidnap the CEO of a major company when they become convinced that she's an alien who wants to destroy Earth. From director Yorgos Lanthimos and starring Emma Stone and Jesse Plemons.

"Frankenstein"

A brilliant but egotistical scientist brings a creature to life in a monstrous experiment that ultimately leads to the undoing of both the creator and his tragic creation. From writer/director Guillermo del Toro and starring Oscar Isaac, Jacob Elordi, Mia Goth and Christoph Waltz.

