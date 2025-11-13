Cinema Chat: 'The Running Man' and 'It Was Just an Accident' arrive in Ann Arbor theaters

OPENING THIS WEEK

"Now You See Me: Now You Don't" — OPENS TONIGHT AT THE MULTIPLEX

The Four Horsemen and a new generation of illusionists try to bring down a worldwide criminal network. Starring Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Dave Franco and Isla Fisher.

"The Running Man" — OPENS TONIGHT AT THE STATE AND THE MULTIPLEX

A man joins a game show in which contestants, allowed to go anywhere in the world, are pursued by "hunters" hired to kill them. Based on the Stephen King novel of the same name from director Edgar Wright and starring Glen Powell, William H. Macy, Lee Pace, Michael Cera, Colman Domingo, and Josh Brolin.

"It Was Just an Accident" — OPENS FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 14 AT THE MICHIGAN

In Iran, a man bumps into the man he believes to be his former torturer. However, faced with this person who fiercely denies having been his tormentor, doubt sets in. Premiered at this year’s Cannes Film Festival where it won the Palme d’Or and was selected as the French entry for Best International Feature Film at next year’s Academy Awards.

"Wicked: For Good" — OPENS THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 20 AT THE STATE AND THE MULTIPLEX

Elphaba, the future Wicked Witch of the West and her relationship with Glinda, the Good Witch of the North. The second of a two-part feature film adaptation of the Broadway musical. Starring Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Jeff Goldblum, and Michelle Yeoh.

And a "Wicked + "Wicked: For Good" Double-Feature will screen on Thursday, November 20th at 4 PM!

SPECIAL SCREENINGS DOWNTOWN

"Police Story" — PLAYS TONIGHT AT 8 PM AND FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 14 AT 9:30 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Late Night Classics Film Series

A virtuous Hong Kong Police Officer must clear his good name when the drug lord he is after frames him for the murder of a dirty cop. From writer/director and starring Jackie Chan.

"Babe" — PLAYS SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 16 AT 11 AM AT THE MICHIGAN (FREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC!!!)

Part of the Family Friendly Film Series

Gentle farmer Arthur Hoggett wins a piglet Babe at a county fair. Narrowly escaping his fate as Christmas dinner, Babe bonds with motherly border collie Fly and discovers that he too can herd sheep. But will the other animals accept him? From director Chris Noonan and written by George Miller.

"A Savage Art: The Life & Cartoons of Pat Oliphant" — PLAYS SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 16 AT 3 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Featuring a post-film panel discussion with Director Bill Banowsky, journalist Charles Eisendrath and political cartoonist Mike Thompson for a conversation moderated by Lynette Clemetson, director of Wallace House Center for Journalists.

The film chronicles the life and career of Australian-born, Pulitzer Prize-winning political cartoonist Patrick Oliphant, whose tenure as an American cartoonist spanned five decades and ten U.S. Presidents. In 1990, The New York Times called Oliphant "the most influential editorial cartoonist now working." The film covers the history and importance of political cartoons in global democracies, as well as the decline in the profession and in the newspaper industry.

"The Big Sleep" — PLAYS TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 18 AT 7 PM AT THE STATE

Part of the Arthouse Revival Film Series

Private detective Philip Marlowe is hired by a wealthy family. Before the complex case is over, he's seen murder, blackmail--and what might be love. Adapted from the Raymond Chandler novel by director Howard Hawks, and starring Humphrey Bogart and Lauren Bacall.

"All Too Clear: Beneath the Surface of the Great Lakes" — PLAYS WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 19 AT 7 PM AT THE STATE (FREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC!!!)

Part of the Cinema and Sustainability Film Series

Directed by the husband-and-wife filmmaking team, Zach Melnick and Yvonne Drebert, the immersive film uses cutting-edge underwater drones to explore how quadrillions of tiny invasive mussels, known as quaggas, are re-engineering the ecosystem of the Great Lakes at a scale not seen since the glaciers. To capture this epic change, the pair spent more than 150 days filming underwater, likely making it the most ambitious underwater film ever made about the Great Lakes. Part scientific exploration, part natural history adventure - the film showcases freshwater wildlife and environments like never before.

"Serial Mom" — PLAYS WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 19 AT 7 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the John Waters Wednesdays Film Series

She's the perfect all-American parent: a great cook and homemaker, a devoted recycler, and a woman who'll literally kill to keep her children happy. Starring Kathleen Turner, Sam Waterston and Ricki Lake.

"Pink Flamingos" — PLAYS THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 20 AT 7 PM AT THE MICHIGAN (PRESENTED IN 35MM)

Part of the John Waters Wednesdays Film Series

Notorious Baltimore criminal and underground figure Divine goes up against a sleazy married couple who make a passionate attempt to humiliate her and seize her tabloid-given title as "The Filthiest Person Alive". Also starring Mink Stole and David Lochary.

John Waters will be returning to Ann Arbor for an unfiltered evening of twisted tales, trashy truths, and cinematic confessions in his all-new spoken word show, "Going to Extremes" on Saturday, November 22nd.

CONTINUING DOWNTOWN

"Train Dreams"

Robert Grainier lives all of his years in the forests of the Pacific Northwest, working on the land, helping to create a new world at the turn of the 20th century. From writer/director Clint Bentley (writer/director of "Sing Sing") and starring Joel Edgerton and Felicity Jones.

"Die My Love"

Grace, a writer and young mother, is slowly slipping into madness. Locked away in an old house in Montana, her increasingly agitated and erratic behavior leaves her companion, Jackson, worried and helpless. From director Lynne Ramsay and starring Jennifer Lawrence, Robert Pattinson and Sissy Spacek.

"Bugonia"

Two conspiracy-obsessed men kidnap the CEO of a major company when they become convinced that she's an alien who wants to destroy Earth. From director Yorgos Lanthimos and starring Emma Stone and Jesse Plemons.

"Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere"

This film chronicles the making of Bruce Springsteen's 1982 "Nebraska" album. Recorded on a 4-track recorder in Springsteen's New Jersey bedroom --a raw, haunted acoustic record populated by lost souls searching for a reason to believe. Based on Warren Zanes' book and starring Jeremy Allen White and Jeremy Strong.

"Frankenstein"

A brilliant but egotistical scientist brings a creature to life in a monstrous experiment that ultimately leads to the undoing of both the creator and his tragic creation. From writer/director Guillermo del Toro and starring Oscar Isaac, Jacob Elordi, Mia Goth and Christoph Waltz.

