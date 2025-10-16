Cinema Chat: Diane Keaton remembered, plus 'Orwell: 2+2=5' and 'Perfect Blue' open downtown

REMEMBERING DIANE KEATON

"Something's Gotta Give" — PLAYS FRIDAY, OCTOBER 17 AT 7 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

A swinger on the cusp of being a senior citizen with a taste for young women falls in love with an accomplished woman (Diane Keaton) closer to his age. From writer/director Nancy Meyers and also starring Jack Nicholson, Keanu Reeves, and Frances McDormand.

OPENING THIS WEEK

"Orwell: 2+2=5" — OPENS FRIDAY, OCTOBER 17 AT THE MICHIGAN

The ultimate and comprehensive documentary film about the life and career of George Orwell and how his political observations are still relevant in the present day, particularly the lessons from his novel "Nineteen Eighty-Four". From director Raoul Peck ("I Am Not Your Negro")

"Perfect Blue" (4K Remaster Re-Release) — OPENS FRIDAY, OCTOBER 17 AT THE STATE

A young Japanese singer is encouraged by her agent to quit singing and pursue an acting career, beginning with a role in a murder mystery TV show.

"After the Hunt" — OPENS FRIDAY, OCTOBER 17 AT THE MULTIPLEX

A college professor finds herself at a personal and professional crossroads when a star pupil levels an accusation against one of her colleagues and a dark secret from her own past threatens to come to light. From director Luca Guadagnino ("Call Me By Your Name," "Challengers") and starring Julia Roberts, Ayo Edebiri and Andrew Garfield.

"Good Fortune" — OPENS FRIDAY, OCTOBER 17 AT THE MULTIPLEX

A well-meaning but rather inept angel named Gabriel meddles in the lives of a struggling gig worker and a wealthy venture capitalist. From writer/director and starring Aziz Ansari alongside Keanu Reeves, Seth Rogen, Sandra Oh, and Keke Palmer.

"Black Phone 2" — OPENS FRIDAY, OCTOBER 17 AT THE MULTIPLEX

Sequel to the hit 2021 supernatural horror film. As Finn, now 17, struggles with life after his captivity, his sister begins receiving calls in her dreams from the black phone and seeing disturbing visions of three boys being stalked at a winter camp known as Alpine Lake. Director Scott Derrickson returns along with stars Mason Thames and Ethan Hawke.

SPECIAL SCREENINGS DOWNTOWN

"The Exorcist" — PLAYS TONIGHT AT 8 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Late Night Classics Film Series

When a mysterious entity possesses a young girl, her mother seeks the help of two Catholic priests to save her life.

"It Follows" — PLAYS FRIDAY, OCTOBER 17 AT 9:30 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Late Night Classics Film Series

A young woman is followed by an unknown supernatural force after a sexual encounter. From director David Robert Mitchell, set and shot in Detroit.

Stratford Festival on Film: "Richard III" — PLAYS SUNDAY, OCTOBER 19 AT 2 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Charismatic yet cunning, seductive yet ruthless, Richard, Duke of Gloucester, embodies lethal ambition as he schemes and kills his way to England’s throne, delighting in his own villainy. But at the height of power, his downfall begins—haunted by enemies, both living and dead. Filmed live at the Tom Patterson Theatre in Stratford, Ontario.

"Shaun of the Dead" — PLAYS SUNDAY, OCTOBER 19 AT 4:30 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part 1 of a Zombie Double Feature!!!

The uneventful, aimless lives of a London electronics salesman and his layabout roommate are disrupted by the zombie apocalypse. From writer/director Edgar Wright and starring Simon Pegg and Nick Frost.

"Day of the Dead" — PLAYS SUNDAY, OCTOBER 19 AT 7 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part 2 of a Zombie Double Feature!!!

As the world is overrun by zombies, a group of scientists and military personnel sheltering in an underground bunker in Florida must decide on how they should deal with the undead horde. From writer/director George A. Romero.

"Suspiria" — PLAYS TUESDAY, OCTOBER 21 AT 7:30 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Arthouse Revival Film Series

An American newcomer to a prestigious German ballet academy comes to realize that the school is a front for something sinister amid a series of grisly murders. From director Dario Argento.

"Fashion Reimagined" — PLAYS WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 22 AT 7 PM AT THE MICHIGAN (FREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC!!!)

Part of the Cinema and Sustainability Film Series. Presented with the City of Ann Arbor’s Office of Sustainability and Innovations and A2Zero.

Follows Amy Powney, a daughter of environmental activists, during her trajectory from outsider to industry leader as she sets out to create a fashion collection that's ethical and sustainable at every level.

"Pan's Labyrinth" — PLAYS THURSDAY, OCTOBER 23 AT 8 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Late Night Classics Film Series

In 1944 Spain, a girl is sent to live with her ruthless stepfather. During the night, she meets a fairy who takes her to an old faun. He tells her she's a princess but must prove her royalty by surviving three gruesome tasks. From writer/director Guillermo del Toro.

CONTINUING DOWNTOWN

"A House of Dynamite"

From the director of "The Hurt Locker," Kathryn Bigelow, starring Idris Elba and Rebecca Ferguson. The film follows the White House as U.S. government officials scramble to deal with an incoming nuclear missile launched by a foreign power at the city of Chicago.

"Kiss of the Spider Woman"

A premiere of this year’s Sundance Film Festival!

Director Bill Condon ("Dreamgirls," and writer of "Chicago") returns to the movie musical in this dazzling Technicolor-hued fantasy starring Diego Luna as Valentín, a political prisoner who shares a cell with Molina (Tonatiuh), a window dresser convicted of public indecency. The two form an unlikely bond as Molina recounts the plot of a Hollywood musical starring his favorite silver screen diva, Ingrid Luna (Jennifer Lopez). Based on the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical hit.

"Anemone"

A former soldier reunites with his brother after living in isolation in the woods of Northern England for 20 years. From director Ronan Day-Lewis and starring Daniel Day-Lewis, his return to acting for the first time since "Phantom Thread" in 2017, alongside Sean Bean and Samantha Morton.

"One Battle After Another"

When their evil enemy resurfaces after 16 years, a group of ex-revolutionaries reunite to rescue one of their own's daughter. From writer/director Paul Thomas Anderson and starring Leonardo DiCaprio.

