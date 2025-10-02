Cinema Chat: Daniel Day-Lewis returns in 'Anemone' and 'The Smashing Machine' also opens downtown

MICHIGAN THEATER COMMUNITY FILM CLUB

"Elevator of Horror" — MONDAY, OCTOBER 6 5 PM AT HEAR.SAY BREWING + THEATER IN ANN ARBOR

FREE Admission - Please reserve tickets in advance for accurate attendance

What defines elevated horror? We all love a good scary movie, but what truly makes a horror movie "elevated"? Is good horror popular or overlooked? Do we enjoy the complexity and challenges of these stories? Or is it just a relief to watch someone else feel scared for once?

Join us to discuss the lines between campy crap, cult classics and true elevated horror.

What to Expect:



Interactive activities

Trivia and games

Craft Beers and tasty food

Mingling with the Michigan Theater staff

OPENING THIS WEEK

"The Smashing Machine" — OPENS TONIGHT AT THE STATE AND THE MULTIPLEX

MMA fighter Mark Kerr reaches the peak of his career but faces personal hardships. From "Uncut Gems" co-director Benny Safdie and starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt.

"Anemone" — OPENS TONIGHT AT THE STATE AND THE MULTIPLEX

A former soldier reunites with his brother after living in isolation in the woods of Northern England for 20 years. From director Ronan Day-Lewis and starring Daniel Day-Lewis, his return to acting for the first time since "Phantom Thread" in 2017, alongside Sean Bean and Samantha Morton.

"Taylor Swift: The Official Release Party of a Showgirl" — PLAYS FRIDAY, OCTOBER 3 THROUGH SUNDAY, OCTOBER 5 AT THE STATE AND THE MULTIPLEX

See the exclusive world premiere of the music video, “The Fate of Ophelia”, along with behind-the-scenes footage from the music video shoot, brand new lyric videos, and Taylor’s never-before-seen personal reflections on songs from her 12th studio album, "The Life of a Showgirl".

"Bone Lake" — OPENS FRIDAY, OCTOBER 3 AT THE MULTIPLEX

A couple’s romantic vacation at a secluded lakeside estate is upended when they are forced to share the mansion with a mysterious and attractive couple. In this darkly hilarious and seductive horror story, a dream getaway spirals into a nightmarish maze of sex, lies, and manipulation, bringing terrifying secrets to light and triggering a bloody battle for survival.

"Killing Faith" — OPENS FRIDAY, OCTOBER 3 AT THE MULTIPLEX

In the summer of 1859, a widowed physician reluctantly agrees to take a recently freed slave and her mysterious Caucasian daughter on a five-day journey through the bloody West to find a distant town's Faith Healer. The woman believes her daughter is possessed. The doctor believes she simply carries The Sickness. Either way the fact remains that every living thing the girl touches mysteriously dies.

"Casper" (30th Anniversary Re-release) — OPENS FRIDAY, OCTOBER 3 AT THE MULTIPLEX

Furious that her late father only willed her his gloomy-looking mansion rather than his millions, Carrigan Crittenden is ready to burn the place to the ground when she discovers a map to a treasure hidden in the house. But when she enters the rickety mansion to seek her claim, she is frightened away by a wicked wave of ghosts. Determined to get her hands on this hidden fortune, she hires afterlife therapist Dr. James Harvey to exorcise the ghosts from the mansion. Harvey and his daughter Kat move in, and soon Kat meets Casper, the ghost of a young boy who's "the friendliest ghost you know." But not so friendly are Casper's uncles--Stretch, Fatso and Stinkie--who are determined to drive all "fleshies" away. Ultimately, it is up to Harvey and Kat to help the ghosts cross over to the other side.

SPECIAL SCREENINGS DOWNTOWN

"Army of Darkness" — PLAYS TONIGHT AT 8 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Late Night Classics Film Series

The 3rd installment in the "Evil Dead" trilogy from director Sam Raimi. Ash (Bruce Campbell) is transported back to medieval days, where he is captured by the dreaded Lord Arthur. Aided by the deadly chainsaw that has become his only friend, Ash is sent on a perilous mission to recover the Book of the Dead.

"Mean Girls" — PLAYS FRIDAY, OCTOBER 3 AT 6:30 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

In celebration of "Mean Girls Day"!!!

Cady Heron (Lindsey Lohan) is a hit with The Plastics, the A-list girl clique at her new school, until she makes the mistake of falling for Aaron Samuels, the ex-boyfriend of alpha Plastic Regina George (Rachel McAdams). From writer (and starring) Tina Fey.

"Saw" — PLAYS FRIDAY, OCTOBER 3 AT 9:30 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Late Night Classics Film Series

Two men awaken to find themselves on the opposite sides of a dead body, each with specific instructions to kill the other, escape or face the consequences. These two are the latest contestants in Jigsaw's games. From director James Wan and starring Cary Elwes, Leigh Whannell and Danny Glover.

"O Brother, Where Art Thou?" — PLAYS SUNDAY, OCTOBER 5 AT 1:30 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

In partnership with The Ark, part of the year-long celebration of their 60th anniversary as well as the 25th anniversary of the beloved film.

In the deep south during the 1930s, three escaped convicts search for hidden treasure while a relentless lawman pursues them. From The Coen Brothers, starring George Clooney, John Turturro, Tim Blake Nelson and Holly Hunter.

"Vampyr" — PLAYS TUESDAY, OCTOBER 7 AT 7:30 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Arthouse Revival Film Series

A Gothic horror film from Danish director Carl Theodor Dreyer about a drifter who is obsessed with the supernatural that stumbles upon an inn where a severely ill adolescent girl is slowly becoming a vampire.

"The Omen" — PLAYS THURSDAY, OCTOBER 9 AT 7:30 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Late Night Classics Film Series

Mysterious deaths surround an American ambassador. Could the child that he is raising actually be the Antichrist? The Devil's own son? From director Richard Donner and starring Gregory Peck and Lee Remick.

CONTINUING DOWNTOWN

"One Battle After Another"

When their evil enemy resurfaces after 16 years, a group of ex-revolutionaries reunite to rescue one of their own's daughter. From writer/director Paul Thomas Anderson and starring Leonardo DiCaprio.

"Eleanor the Great"

After a devastating loss, witty and proudly troublesome Eleanor Morgenstein, 94, tells a tale that takes on a dangerous life of its own. From director Scarlett Johansson and starring June Squibb.

"Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale"

In the summer of 1930, the Crawleys grapple with the threat of social disgrace when Mary finds herself at the center of a public scandal and the family faces financial trouble.

"Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle"

The second film from the hit "Demon Slayer" anime television series. Tanjiro Kamado and other members of the Demon Slayer Corps find themselves in an epic battle at Infinity Castle.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

