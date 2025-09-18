Cinema Chat: 'Him' and 'A Big Bold Beautiful Journey' hit the screens

REMEMBERING ROBERT REDFORD

A screening of "All the President's Men" — SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 21 AT 6:30 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

The Washington Post reporters Bob Woodward (Robert Redford) and Carl Bernstein (Dustin Hoffman) uncover the details of the Watergate scandal that leads to President Richard Nixon's resignation.

UKRAINE BENEFIT SCREENING

Ukraine or Death: Benefit for Volunteer Defenders with Livestream Q&A — SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 21 AT 2:30 PM AT THE MICHIGAN (FREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC)

We will be screening a selection of short documentaries from different creators to tell a variety of Ukrainian experiences during wartime.

The screening will be followed by a virtual Q&A with frontline reporter from The Kyiv Independent, Francis Farrell, as well as soldiers and journalists, with some pre-recorded portions due to scheduling conflicts.

Please submit your questions to ukrainebenefita2@gmail.com.

OPENING THIS WEEK

"Him" — OPENS FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 19 AT THE MULTIPLEX

A young athlete descends into a world of terror when he's invited to train with a legendary champion whose charisma curdles into something darker. From producer Jordan Peele and starring Marlon Wayans, Tyriq Withers and Julia Fox.

"ADA: My Mother the Architect" — PLAYS FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 19 THROUGH SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 21 AT THE MICHIGAN

Ada Karmi Melamede is one of the most accomplished architects in the world, but very little is known about her outside her home country of Israel. This film is a deeply moving portrait of an extraordinary woman directed by her daughter, filmmaker, and former architect, Yael Melamede.

"Yi Yi" — OPENS FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 19 AT THE MICHIGAN

New 4K digital restoration!

Portrait of a middle-class family in Taipei. A man in his forties, his teenage daughter and his eight-year-old son experience life, navigating between remorse, hope and disappointment. From writer/director Edward Yang ("A Brighter Summer Day"), regarded as one of the greatest films of the 21st century, ranking #8 by the BBC in 2016 and #6 by the New York Times in 2017.

"A Big Bold Beautiful Journey" — OPENS FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 19 AT THE STATE

Two strangers who meet at a mutual friend's wedding have the chance to relive important moments from their pasts, illuminating the path that led them to the present and gaining the opportunity to change their futures. From director Kogonada ("Columbus," "After Yang") and starring Colin Farrell, Margot Robbie and Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

SPECIAL SCREENINGS DOWNTOWN

"Boogie Nights" — PLAYS TONIGHT AT 8 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Late Night Classics Film Series

In the San Fernando Valley in 1977, an idealistic porn producer (Burt Reynolds) aspires to elevate his craft to an art when he discovers a hot young talent, teenage busboy Eddie Adams (Mark Wahlberg). Brought into a supportive circle of friends (Julianne Moore, Heather Graham and John C. Reilly), Eddie fulfills all his ambitions, but a toxic combination of drugs and egotism threatens to take him back down. From writer/director Paul Thomas Anderson.

"Parasite" — PLAYS FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 19 AT 9:30 PM AND THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 25 AT 8 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Late Night Classics Film Series

The members of the poor Kim family see an opportunity when their son starts working for the rich Park family. Soon, they find ways to work within the same household and live a parasitic life. From writer/director Bong Joon Ho, the film became the first non-English-language film to win the Academy Award for Best Picture in 2020.

"Spirited Away" — ENCORE SCREENING ON SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 20 AT 1:30 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

During her family's move to the suburbs, a sullen 10-year-old girl wanders into a world ruled by gods, witches and spirits, and where humans are changed into beasts. From writer/director Hayao Miyazaki.

"The Last Class" — ENCORE SCREENINGS ON SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 20 AND WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 24 AT 7 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Former Secretary of Labor Robert Reich teaches his final "Wealth and Poverty" class to 1,000 students at UC Berkeley, ending a 40-year career that reached 40,000 students. This film captures a master educator wrestling with the dual realities of his own aging and his students inheriting a world out of balance.

"Waiting for Guffman" — PLAYS SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 20 AT 7:30 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Christopher Guest Film Series

An aspiring director and the marginally talented amateur cast of a hokey small-town Missouri musical production go overboard when they learn that someone from Broadway will be in attendance. From writer/director Christopher Guest and starring alongside Eugene Levy, Fred Willard, Catherine O’Hara, Parker Posey and many more.

"Party Girl" — PLAYS TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 23 AT 7 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Arthouse Revival Film Series

Although Mary (Parker Posey) has little income, she still finds ways to spend her nights at clubs. After being arrested for throwing an illegal rave, she asks her aunt Judy (Sasha von Scherler) for bail money. Judy then finds Mary a job at her library so that Mary can repay her. Initially, Mary finds the job as a clerk boring and stifling, and prefers to get to know a street food vendor (Omar Townsend) whom she likes. However, Mary must refocus her life once she loses her job and apartment.

CONTINUING DOWNTOWN

"Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale"

In the summer of 1930, the Crawleys grapple with the threat of social disgrace when Mary finds herself at the center of a public scandal and the family faces financial trouble.

"Spinal Tap II: The End Continues"

Documentarian Marty DiBergi (Rob Reiner) follows estranged Spinal Tap bandmates David St. Hubbins, Nigel Tufnel and Derek Smalls (Michael McKean, Christopher Guest, and Harry Shearer) as they search for a drummer and prepare for a reunion concert in New Orleans. Joined by music royalty Paul McCartney and Elton John, Spinal Tap wrestles with their checkered past to put on a show that they hope will solidify their place in the pantheon of rock 'n' roll.

"Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle"

The second film from the hit "Demon Slayer" anime television series. Tanjiro Kamado and other members of the Demon Slayer Corps find themselves in an epic battle at Infinity Castle.

COMING SOON

"One Battle After Another" — OPENS THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 25 AT THE STATE AND THE MULTIPLEX

When their evil enemy resurfaces after 16 years, a group of ex-revolutionaries reunite to rescue one of their own's daughter. From writer/director Paul Thomas Anderson and starring Leonardo DiCaprio.

"Eleanor the Great" — OPENS THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 25 AT THE STATE

After a devastating loss, witty and proudly troublesome Eleanor Morgenstein, 94, tells a tale that takes on a dangerous life of its own. From director Scarlett Johansson and starring June Squibb.

