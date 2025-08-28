Cinema Chat: 'The Roses' and 'Caught Stealing' open on a busy Labor Day weekend at the movies

FREE SCREENINGS AND EVENTS THIS HOLIDAY WEEKEND

"Casablanca" — PLAYS FRIDAY, AUGUST 29 AT 7 PM AND SUNDAY, AUGUST 31 AT 1:30 PM AT THE MICHIGAN (FREE FOR STUDENTS!!!)

Part of the Summer Classics Film Series

Rick Blaine (Humphrey Bogart), who owns a nightclub in Casablanca, discovers his old flame Ilsa (Ingrid Bergman) is in town with her husband, Victor Laszlo (Paul Henreid). Laszlo is a famed rebel, and with Germans on his tail, and Ilsa knows Rick can help them get out of the country.

"Barbie" — PLAYS SATURDAY, AUGUST 30 AT 7 PM AND MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 1 AT 1:30 PM AT THE STATE (FREE FOR STUDENTS AND ALL MARQUEE ARTS MEMBERS!!!)

Part of the Summer Classics Film Series

Barbie and Ken are having the time of their lives in the colorful and seemingly perfect world of Barbie Land. However, when they get a chance to go to the real world, they soon discover the joys and perils of living among humans. From writer/director Greta Gerwig and starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.

"Shrek" — PLAYS SUNDAY, AUGUST 31 AT 1:30 PM AT THE MICHIGAN (FREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC!!!)

Part of the Family Friendly Film Series

A mean lord exiles fairytale creatures to the swamp of a grumpy ogre, who must go on a quest and rescue a princess for the lord in order to get his land back.

Michigan Theater Community Film Club — MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 1 AT 5 PM AT HEAR.SAY BREWING + THEATER IN ANN ARBOR (FREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC!!!)

A FREE ticketed event presented by Marquee Arts and hear.say brewing co to re-introduce a regular open forum event to discuss films and topical movies. The staff of the Michigan Theater will regularly attend the film club meetings to connect with the community over our shared love of film! This will take place monthly on Mondays at hear.say brewing who offer craft beer and food truck service as well as a dog-friendly beer garden.

This month we will be debating Marvel vs. DC and what was the better superhero movie of the summer?

What to Expect:



Costume Contest

Interactive activities

Craft Beers and tasty food

Mingling with the Michigan theater staff

OPENING THIS WEEK

"The Roses" — OPENS TONIGHT AT THE STATE AND THE MULTIPLEX

Life seems easy for picture-perfect couple Ivy (Olivia Colman) and Theo (Benedict Cumberbatch): successful careers, a loving marriage, great kids. But beneath the façade of their supposed ideal life, a storm is brewing – as Theo’s career nosedives while Ivy’s own ambitions take off, a tinderbox of fierce competition and hidden resentment ignites.

A reimagining of the 1989 classic film "The War of the Roses," based on the novel by Warren Adler. From director Jay Roach ("Meet the Parents") and also starring Andy Samberg, Kate McKinnon and Allison Janney.

"Caught Stealing" — OPENS TONIGHT AT THE STATE AND THE MULTIPLEX

Burned-out ex-baseball player Hank Thompson (Austin Butler) unexpectedly finds himself embroiled in a dangerous struggle for survival amidst the criminal underbelly of 1990s New York City, forced to navigate a treacherous underworld he never imagined. From director Darren Aronofsky and also starring Regina King, Zoë Kravitz, Matt Smith, Liev Schreiber and Vincent D’Onofrio.

"Jaws: 50th Anniversary" — OPENS TONIGHT AT THE MICHIGAN

When a massive killer shark unleashes chaos on a beach community off Long Island, it's up to the local police chief, a marine biologist, and an old seafarer to hunt the beast down. From director Steven Spielberg and starring Roy Scheider, Robert Shaw and Richard Dreyfuss.

SPECIAL SCREENINGS DOWNTOWN

"Clueless" — PLAYS FRIDAY, AUGUST 29 AT 9:30 PM AND THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 4 AT 8 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Late Night Classics Film Series

Shallow, rich and socially successful Cher (Alicia Silverstone) is at the top of her Beverly Hills high school's pecking scale. Seeing herself as a matchmaker, Cher first coaxes two teachers into dating each other. From writer/director Amy Heckerling and also starring Stacey Dash and Brittany Murphy.

"My Neighbor Totoro" — PLAYS SATURDAY, AUGUST 30 AT 1 PM AND WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 3 AT 7 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Summer of Studio Ghibli Film Series

When two girls move to the country to be near their ailing mother, they have adventures with the wondrous forest spirits who live nearby. From writer/director Hayao Miyazaki.

"Do the Right Thing" — PLAYS TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 2 AT 7 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Arthouse Revival Film Series

35mm presentation! On the hottest day of the year on a street in the Bedford-Stuyvesant section of Brooklyn, everyone's hate and bigotry smolders and builds until it explodes into violence. From writer/director and starring Spike Lee with Danny Aiello, Ossie Davis, John Turturro, Rosie Perez and Samuel L. Jackson.

CONTINUING DOWNTOWN

"Honey Don't!"

A dark comedy about Honey O’Donahue, a small-town private investigator who delves into a series of strange deaths tied to a mysterious church. From director Ethan Coen (of the Coen Brothers and "Drive-Away Dolls") and starring Margaret Qualley, Aubrey Plaza, Charlie Day, Chris Evans and Billy Eichner.

"East of Wall"

A selection of the 2025 Sundance Film Festival from director Kate Beecroft.

An authentic portrait of female resilience in the "New West" inspired and played by the women and girls who live it. Set in the Badlands of South Dakota, Tabatha, a young, rebellious rancher, wrestles with financial issues and unresolved grief, while hosting a group of wayward teenagers on her ranch.

"Highest 2 Lowest"

From director Spike Lee, the film is an English language reinterpretation of Akira Kurosawa's 1963 film "High and Low".

Denzel Washington stars as a powerful music mogul who is targeted by a ransom plot and is forced to fight for his family and legacy while jammed up in a life-or-death moral dilemma. Also starring Jeffrey Wright, A$AP Rocky and Ice Spice in her film debut.

"It's Never Over, Jeff Buckley"

Directed by Oscar-nominated filmmaker Amy Berg ("Deliver Us From Evil," "Janis: Little Girl Blue"), this film covers the life of the rising young star with an otherworldly voice and boundary-pushing artistry, who left the '90s music world reeling when he died suddenly, at age 30, after the release of his critically acclaimed debut album "Grace."

Presented with 26 minutes of exclusive, remastered footage from a rare solo performance at The Middle East in Cambridge, MA, filmed on February 19, 1994. Exclusively available to theatrical screenings.

"Weapons"

When all but one child from the same classroom mysteriously vanish on the same night at exactly the same time, a community is left questioning who or what is behind their disappearance. From director Zach Cregger ("Barbarians") and starring Josh Brolin, Julia Garner, and Alden Ehrenreich.

"The Naked Gun"

Only one man has the particular set of skills... to lead Police Squad and save the world! Lt. Frank Drebin Jr. (Liam Neeson) follows in his father's footsteps in this film, directed by Akiva Schaffer ("Saturday Night Live," "Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping") and from producer Seth MacFarlane ("Ted," "Family Guy"). Joining the case are cast Pamela Anderson, Paul Walter Hauser, CCH Pounder, Kevin Durand, Cody Rhodes, Liza Koshy, Eddie Yu, and Danny Huston.

