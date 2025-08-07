Cinema Chat: '1969: Killers, Freaks and Radicals' returns to the Michigan, 'Weapons' and 'It's Never Over, Jeff Buckley' open in Ann Arbor

THIS WEEKEND ONLY!

"1969: Killers, Freaks and Radicals" — PLAYS FRIDAY, AUGUST 8 AT 7 PM AND SATURDAY, AUGUST 9 AT 7 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

WINNER of the Audience Award for Best U.S. Documentary at this year's Cinetopia Film Festival and with director Andrew Templeton in attendance for a post-film discussion.

Amid the radical politics and cultural upheaval of the late 1960s, a series of brutal murders targeting young women gripped the twin university towns of Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti, Michigan.

Through interviews with law enforcement, political figures, and women who lived through the fear, this independent documentary examines not just a series of crimes, but the social and political tensions that enabled them—many of which still resonate today.

OPENING THIS WEEK

"It's Never Over, Jeff Buckley" — OPENS FRIDAY, AUGUST 8 AT THE MICHIGAN

Directed by Oscar-nominated filmmaker Amy Berg ("Deliver Us From Evil," "Janis: Little Girl Blue"), this film covers the life of the rising young star with an otherworldly voice and boundary-pushing artistry, who left the '90s music world reeling when he died suddenly, at age 30, after the release of his critically acclaimed debut album "Grace."

Presented with 26 minutes of exclusive, remastered footage from a rare solo performance at The Middle East in Cambridge, MA, filmed on February 19, 1994. Exclusively available to theatrical screenings.

"Weapons" — OPENS FRIDAY, AUGUST 8 AT THE STATE AND THE MULTIPLEX

When all but one child from the same classroom mysteriously vanish on the same night at exactly the same time, a community is left questioning who or what is behind their disappearance. From director Zach Cregger ("Barbarians") and starring Josh Brolin, Julia Garner, and Alden Ehrenreich.

"Freakier Friday" — OPENS FRIDAY, AUGUST 8 AT THE MULTIPLEX

Tess and Anna (played by Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan) discover that lightning may indeed strike twice as they navigate the myriad challenges that come when two families merge. Also starring Mark Harmon and Chad Michael Murray.

SPECIAL SCREENINGS DOWNTOWN

"The Phantom of the Opera" — PLAYS TONIGHT AT 7 PM AT THE MICHIGAN (FREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC!!!)

Part of the Summer Classics Film Series

With live organ accompaniment from Head Organist Andrew Rogers!

Lon Chaney stars as a mad, disfigured composer who seeks love with a lovely young opera singer.

"Flash Gordon" — PLAYS FRIDAY, AUGUST 8 AT 9:30 PM AND SUNDAY, AUGUST 10 AT 7 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Late Night Summer Camp Film Series

A football player and his friends travel to the planet Mongo and find themselves fighting the tyranny of Ming the Merciless to save Earth. Starring Sam Jones, Melody Anderson, Max von Sydow, Topol, and Timothy Dalton. Featuring a musical score by Queen.

"Princess Mononoke" — PLAYS SATURDAY, AUGUST 9 AT 1:30 PM AND WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 13 AT 7:30 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Summer of Studio Ghibli Film Series

While seeking to cure himself of a curse, young warrior Ashitaka stumbles into a conflict between the people of Iron Town and Princess Mononoke, a girl raised by wolves, who will stop at nothing to prevent the destruction of her home. From writer/director Hayao Miyazaki.

"Shrek" — PLAYS SUNDAY, AUGUST 10 AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Family Friendly Film Series

Mean Lord Farquaad exiles fairytale creatures to the swamp of a grumpy ogre, Shrek, who must go on a quest and rescue a princess for the lord in order to get his land back. Starring Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, Cameron Diaz, and John Lithgow.

"Thelma & Louise" — PLAYS THURSDAY, AUGUST 14 AT 7 PM AND SUNDAY, AUGUST 17 AT 1:30 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Summer Classics Film Series

35mm presentation! Housewife Thelma (Geena Davis) joins her friend Louise (Susan Sarandon), an independent waitress, on a short fishing trip. However, their trip becomes a flight from the law when Louise shoots and kills a man who tries to assault Thelma at a bar. Louise decides to flee to Mexico, and Thelma joins her. On the way, Thelma falls for sexy young thief J.D. (Brad Pitt) and the sympathetic Detective Slocumb (Harvey Keitel) tries to convince the two women to surrender before their fates are sealed.

"3 Women" — PLAYS TUESDAY, AUGUST 19 AT 7 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Arthouse Revival Film Series

Two roommates/physical therapists, one a vain woman and the other an awkward teenager, share an increasingly bizarre relationship. From director Robert Altman and starring Shelley Duvall, Sissy Spacek and Janice Rule.

CONTINUING DOWNTOWN

"The Naked Gun" (OPENS FRIDAY AT THE STATE)

Only one man has the particular set of skills... to lead Police Squad and save the world! Lt. Frank Drebin Jr. (Liam Neeson) follows in his father's footsteps in this film, directed by Akiva Schaffer ("Saturday Night Live," "Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping") and from producer Seth MacFarlane ("Ted," "Family Guy"). Joining the case are cast Pamela Anderson, Paul Walter Hauser, CCH Pounder, Kevin Durand, Cody Rhodes, Liza Koshy, Eddie Yu, and Danny Huston.

"Architecton"

An extraordinary journey through the material that makes up our habitat: concrete, and its ancestor, stone. Filmmaker Victor Kossakovsky ("Aquarela") raises a fundamental question: how do we inhabit the world of tomorrow?

"The Fantastic Four: First Steps"

Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and the Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) face their most daunting challenge yet as they defend Earth from Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and Silver Surfer (Julia Garner).

"Sorry, Baby"

Agnes experiences a tragic event, but the world continues moving forward. While she struggles, those around her carry on with their lives.

A premiere of the 2025 Sundance Film Festival and the writer/director debut of Eva Victor and also starring Naomi Ackie, Lucas Hedges, and John Carroll Lynch.

"Oh, Hi!"

Iris is enjoying her first romantic getaway with Isaac, until he tells her he's not interested in a serious relationship.

A premiere of the 2025 Sundance Film Festival from writer/director Sophie Brooks and starring Molly Gordon ("Booksmart," "The Bear," "Theater Camp"), Logan Lerman ("The Perks of Being a Wallflower") and Geraldine Viswanathan ("Drive-Away Dolls," "Thunderbolts*")

"Together"

After moving to the countryside, a supernatural encounter starts to transform a couple's love, their lives, and their flesh.

A premiere of the 2025 Sundance Film Festival starring Allison Brie and Dave Franco.

"Superman"

Superman must reconcile his alien Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as reporter Clark Kent. As the embodiment of truth, justice and the human way he soon finds himself in a world that views these as old-fashioned. From writer/director James Gunn ("Guardians of the Galaxy") and starring David Corenswet as Superman, Rachel Brosnahan ("Marvelous Mrs. Maisel") as Lois Lane, and Nicholas Hoult ("Nosferatu") as Lex Luthor.

