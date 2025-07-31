Cinema Chat: CatVideoFest returns to the Michigan Theater, and 'The Naked Gun' opens nationwide

CATVIDEOFEST RETURNS!

Friday, August 1st at 7:00 PM; Saturday, August 2nd at 4:30 PM; and Sunday, August 3rd at 4:30 PM

A compilation of the latest and best cat videos culled from countless hours of unique submissions and sourced animations, music videos, and classic internet powerhouses.

Each year, across the country, local theaters partner with nearby cat-focused charities, animal welfare associations and shelters alike — a portion of ticket proceeds from the Michigan Theater's screenings will benefit the Humane Society of Huron Valley.

OPENING THIS WEEK

"Architecton" — OPENS FRIDAY, AUGUST 1 AT THE MICHIGAN

An extraordinary journey through the material that makes up our habitat: concrete, and its ancestor, stone. Filmmaker Victor Kossakovsky ("Aquarela") raises a fundamental question: how do we inhabit the world of tomorrow?

"The Naked Gun" — OPENS FRIDAY, AUGUST 1 AT THE MULTIPLEX

Only one man has the particular set of skills... to lead Police Squad and save the world! Lt. Frank Drebin Jr. (Liam Neeson) follows in his father's footsteps in this film, directed by Akiva Schaffer ("Saturday Night Live," "Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping") and from producer Seth MacFarlane ("Ted," "Family Guy"). Joining the case are cast Pamela Anderson, Paul Walter Hauser, CCH Pounder, Kevin Durand, Cody Rhodes, Liza Koshy, Eddie Yu, and Danny Huston.

"The Bad Guys 2" — OPENS FRIDAY, AUGUST 1 AT THE MULTIPLEX

The Bad Guys are struggling to find trust and acceptance in their newly minted lives as Good Guys, when they are pulled out of retirement and forced to do "one last job" by an all-female squad of criminals. Stars Sam Rockwell, Marc Maron, Craig Robinson, Awkwafina, and many more.

SPECIAL SCREENINGS DOWNTOWN

"The Night of the Hunter" — PLAYS TONIGHT AT 7 PM AND SUNDAY, AUGUST 3 AT 1:30 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Summer Classics Film Series

A self-proclaimed preacher marries a gullible widow whose young children are reluctant to tell him where their real dad hid the $10,000 he'd stolen in a robbery. From director Charles Laughton and starring Robert Mitchum, Shelley Winters and Lillian Gish.

"Death Becomes Her" — PLAYS FRIDAY, AUGUST 1 AT 9:30 PM AND SUNDAY, AUGUST 3 AT 7 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Late Night Summer Camp Film Series

When a fading actress learns of an immortality treatment, she sees it as a way to outdo her long-time rival. From director Robert Zemeckis and starring Meryl Streep, Bruce Willis and Goldie Hawn.

"Porco Rosso" — PLAYS SATURDAY, AUGUST 2 AT 1:30 PM AND WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 6 AT 7 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Summer of Studio Ghibli Film Series

In 1930s Italy, a veteran World War I pilot is cursed to look like an anthropomorphic pig. From writer/director Hayao Miyazaki.

"M*A*S*H" — PLAYS TUESDAY, AUGUST 5 AT 7 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Arthouse Revival Film Series

The staff of a Korean War field hospital uses humor and hijinks to keep their sanity in the face of the horror of war. From director Robert Altman and starring Donald Sutherland and Elliot Gould.

"The Phantom of the Opera" — PLAYS THURSDAY, AUGUST 7 AT 7 PM AT THE MICHIGAN (FREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC!!!)

Part of the Summer Classics Film Series

With live organ accompaniment from Head Organist Andrew Rogers!

Lon Chaney stars as a mad, disfigured composer who seeks love with a lovely young opera singer.

CONTINUING DOWNTOWN

"The Fantastic Four: First Steps"

Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and the Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) face their most daunting challenge yet as they defend Earth from Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and Silver Surfer (Julia Garner).

"Sorry, Baby"

Agnes experiences a tragic event, but the world continues moving forward. While she struggles, those around her carry on with their lives.

A premiere of the 2025 Sundance Film Festival and the writer/director debut of Eva Victor and also starring Naomi Ackie, Lucas Hedges, and John Carroll Lynch.

"Oh, Hi!"

Iris is enjoying her first romantic getaway with Isaac, until he tells her he's not interested in a serious relationship.

A premiere of the 2025 Sundance Film Festival from writer/director Sophie Brooks and starring Molly Gordon ("Booksmart," "The Bear," "Theater Camp"), Logan Lerman ("The Perks of Being a Wallflower") and Geraldine Viswanathan ("Drive-Away Dolls," "Thunderbolts*")

"Together"

After moving to the countryside, a supernatural encounter starts to transform a couple's love, their lives, and their flesh.

A premiere of the 2025 Sundance Film Festival starring Allison Brie and Dave Franco.

"Eddington"

During the COVID-19 pandemic, a standoff between a small-town sheriff and mayor sparks a powder keg as neighbor is pitted against neighbor in Eddington, N.M.

From writer/director Ari Aster ("Hereditary," "Midsommar") and starring Pedro Pascal, Joaquin Phoenix, Emma Stone and Austin Butler.

"In the Mood for Love"

Celebrating its 25th anniversary with a brand new 4k restoration!

From writer/director Wong Kar-wai – Friends turn into lovers and affairs abound when two couples move into a new apartment building around the same time in the 1960s.

"Superman"

Superman must reconcile his alien Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as reporter Clark Kent. As the embodiment of truth, justice and the human way he soon finds himself in a world that views these as old-fashioned. From writer/director James Gunn ("Guardians of the Galaxy") and starring David Corenswet as Superman, Rachel Brosnahan ("Marvelous Mrs. Maisel") as Lois Lane, and Nicholas Hoult ("Nosferatu") as Lex Luthor.

