Cinema Chat: The Michigan Theater celebrates Art House Theater Day, plus 'The Fantastic Four: First Steps'

CELEBRATING ART HOUSE THEATER DAY

Art House Theater Day is an annual program that brings audiences together to celebrate all that art house theaters - and independent film - contribute to our cultural landscape: ambitious and innovative art that provokes, challenges, entertains, and inspires. 2025 marks the sixth Art House Theater Day, which launched in 2016 in more than 150 cinemas across the country.

Art House Theater Day Exclusive Screening of "Tangerine" — PLAYS FRIDAY, JULY 25 AT 7 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Featuring a 30+ minute post-film, pre-recorded Q&A with director Sean Baker ("Anora")

A sexworker tears through Tinseltown on Christmas Eve searching for the pimp who broke her heart.

OPENING THIS WEEK

"The Fantastic Four: First Steps" — OPENS TONIGHT AT THE STATE AND THE MULTIPLEX

Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and the Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) face their most daunting challenge yet as they defend Earth from Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and Silver Surfer (Julia Garner).

"Sorry, Baby" — OPENS TONIGHT AT THE STATE

Agnes experiences a tragic event, but the world continues moving forward. While she struggles, those around her carry on with their lives.

A premiere of the 2025 Sundance Film Festival and the writer/director debut of Eva Victor and also starring Naomi Ackie, Lucas Hedges, and John Carroll Lynch.

"Oh, Hi!" — OPENS FRIDAY, JULY 25 AT THE MICHIGAN

Iris is enjoying her first romantic getaway with Isaac, until he tells her he's not interested in a serious relationship.

A premiere of the 2025 Sundance Film Festival from writer/director Sophie Brooks and starring Molly Gordon ("Booksmart," "The Bear," "Theater Camp"), Logan Lerman ("The Perks of Being a Wallflower") and Geraldine Viswanathan ("Drive-Away Dolls," "Thunderbolts*")

"Together" — OPENS TUESDAY, JULY 29 AT THE STATE

After moving to the countryside, a supernatural encounter starts to transform a couple's love, their lives, and their flesh.

A premiere of the 2025 Sundance Film Festival starring Allison Brie and Dave Franco.

SPECIAL SCREENINGS DOWNTOWN

"The Sound of Music" — PLAYS TONIGHT AT 7 PM AND SUNDAY, JULY 27 AT 1:30 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Summer Classics Film Series

A young novice is sent by her convent in 1930s Austria to become a governess to the seven children of a widowed naval officer. From director Robert Wise ("West Side Story") and starring Julie Andrews and Christopher Plummer.

"Killer Klowns from Outer Space" — PLAYS FRIDAY, JULY 25 AT 9:30 PM AND SUNDAY, JULY 27 AT 7 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Late Night Summer Camp Film Series

Evil extraterrestrials that resemble clowns arriving on Earth and invade a small town in order to capture, kill and harvest the human inhabitants for sustenance.

Written and directed by The Chiodo Brothers, special effects and stop motion animation artists, having worked on such projects as "Critters," "Team America: World Police," "Elf," and "Marcel the Shell with Shoes On".

"Kiki's Delivery Service" — PLAYS SATURDAY, JULY 26 AT 1:30 PM AND WEDNESDAY, JULY 30 AT 7 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Summer of Studio Ghibli Film Series

From writer/director Hayao Miyazaki, one of the most charming, sweet, films ever made about growing up and going out into the world. 13-year-old Kiki moves to a seaside town with her talking cat, Jiji, to spend a year alone, in accordance with her village's tradition for witches in training. After learning to control her broomstick, Kiki sets up a flying courier service and soon becomes a fixture in the community. But when the insecure young witch begins questioning herself and loses her magic abilities, she must overcome her self-doubt to get her powers back.

"Roman Holiday" — PLAYS TUESDAY, JULY 29 AT 7 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Arthouse Revival Film Series

Member selected! Overwhelmed by her suffocating schedule, touring European princess Ann (Audrey Hepburn) takes off for a night while in Rome. When a sedative she took from her doctor kicks in, however, she falls asleep on a park bench and is found by an American reporter, Joe Bradley (Gregory Peck), who takes her back to his apartment for safety. At work the next morning, Joe finds out Ann's regal identity and bets his editor he can get an exclusive interview with her, but romance soon gets in the way. From director William Wyler.

CONTINUING DOWNTOWN

"Eddington"

During the COVID-19 pandemic, a standoff between a small-town sheriff and mayor sparks a powder keg as neighbor is pitted against neighbor in Eddington, N.M.

From writer/director Ari Aster ("Hereditary," "Midsommar") and starring Pedro Pascal, Joaquin Phoenix, Emma Stone and Austin Butler.

"Don't Let's Go to the Dogs Tonight"

Written and directed by Embeth Davidtz (her directorial debut) and is based on Alexandra Fuller's 2001 memoir about the experiences of her White Zimbabwean family following the Rhodesian Bush War.

The film depicts 8-year-old Bobo's life on her family's Rhodesian farm during the Bush War's final stages. It explores the family's bond with Africa's land and the war's impact on the region and individuals through Bobo's perspective.

"In the Mood for Love"

Celebrating its 25th anniversary with a brand new 4k restoration!

From writer/director Wong Kar-wai – Friends turn into lovers and affairs abound when two couples move into a new apartment building around the same time in the 1960s.

"Superman"

Superman must reconcile his alien Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as reporter Clark Kent. As the embodiment of truth, justice and the human way he soon finds himself in a world that views these as old-fashioned. From writer/director James Gunn ("Guardians of the Galaxy") and starring David Corenswet as Superman, Rachel Brosnahan ("Marvelous Mrs. Maisel") as Lois Lane, and Nicholas Hoult ("Nosferatu") as Lex Luthor.

"F1"

Brad Pitt plays Sonny Hayes, once Formula 1's most promising driver until an accident on the track nearly ended his career. Thirty years later, the owner of a struggling Formula 1 team convinces Sonny to return to racing and become the best in the world. Driving alongside the team's hotshot rookie, played by Damson Idris, Sonny soon learns that the road to redemption is not something you can travel alone. From director Joseph Kosinski ("Top Gun: Maverick") and starring Javier Bardem.

"Materialists"

Dakota Johnson, Chris Evans, and Pedro Pascal star in this romantic comedy from Celine Song, the director of the 2023 Oscar-nominated film "Past Lives." A young, ambitious New York City matchmaker finds herself torn between the perfect match and her imperfect ex.

"The Phoenician Scheme"

The new film by master filmmaker Wes Anderson. Wealthy businessman, Zsa-Zsa Korda, played by Benicio Del Toro, appoints his only daughter, a nun, as sole heir to his estate. As Korda embarks on a new enterprise, they soon become the target of scheming tycoons, foreign terrorists, and determined assassins.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

