Cinema Chat: The Michigan Theater celebrates The Grateful Dead, plus 'East of Wall' and 'Highest 2 Lowest' open in Ann Arbor

THE GRATEFUL DEAD MOVIE 2025 MEET-UP

Friday, August 15 at 7 PM and Sunday, August 17 at 4 PM at The Michigan Theater

This year, we celebrate the band's 60th anniversary, as recognize the 30th anniversary since frontman Jerry Garcia's death, with the 12th “Meet-Up at the Movies”, a celebration of Deadheads in cinemas.

"The Grateful Dead Movie" is an immersive concert film that captures The Grateful Dead’s five-night run at San Francisco’s Winterland Ballroom in October 1974 - their farewell tour before a temporary hiatus.

OPENING THIS WEEK

"Nobody 2" — OPENS FRIDAY, AUGUST 15 AT THE MULTIPLEX

Bob Odenkirk stars as workaholic assassin Hutch Mansell who takes his family on a much-needed vacation to the small tourist town of Plummerville. However, he soon finds himself in the crosshairs of a corrupt theme-park operator, a shady sheriff, and a bloodthirsty crime boss.

"East of Wall" — OPENS FRIDAY, AUGUST 15 AT THE MICHIGAN

A selection of the 2025 Sundance Film Festival from director Kate Beecroft.

An authentic portrait of female resilience in the "New West" inspired and played by the women and girls who live it. Set in the Badlands of South Dakota, Tabatha, a young, rebellious rancher, wrestles with financial issues and unresolved grief, while hosting a group of wayward teenagers on her ranch.

"Highest 2 Lowest" — OPENS FRIDAY, AUGUST 15 AT THE STATE

From director Spike Lee, the film is an English language reinterpretation of Akira Kurosawa's 1963 film "High and Low".

Denzel Washington stars as a powerful music mogul who is targeted by a ransom plot and is forced to fight for his family and legacy while jammed up in a life-or-death moral dilemma. Also starring Jeffrey Wright, A$AP Rocky and Ice Spice in her film debut.

SPECIAL SCREENINGS DOWNTOWN

"Thelma & Louise" — PLAYS TONIGHT AT 7 PM AND SUNDAY, AUGUST 17 AT 1:30 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Summer Classics Film Series

35mm presentation! Housewife Thelma (Geena Davis) joins her friend Louise (Susan Sarandon), an independent waitress, on a short fishing trip. However, their trip becomes a flight from the law when Louise shoots and kills a man who tries to assault Thelma at a bar. Louise decides to flee to Mexico, and Thelma joins her. On the way, Thelma falls for sexy young thief J.D. (Brad Pitt) and the sympathetic Detective Slocumb (Harvey Keitel) tries to convince the two women to surrender before their fates are sealed.

"Mommie Dearest" — PLAYS FRIDAY, AUGUST 15 AT 9:30 PM AND SUNDAY, AUGUST 17 AT 7 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Late Night Summer Camp Film Series

Based on Christina Crawford’s autobiography of the same name, the film depicts the traumatic adoptive upbringing of Christina at the hands of her mother, Joan Crawford.

Starring Faye Dunaway and Diana Scarwid in a charged melodramatic performance, which caused Paramount to retool it as a comedy. It was heavily disputed for its accuracy and has since gained a cult following.

"Whisper of the Heart" — PLAYS SATURDAY, AUGUST 16 AT 1:30 PM AND WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 20 AT 7 PM

Part of the Summer of Studio Ghibli Film Series

A love story between a girl who loves reading books and a boy who has previously checked out all of the library books she chooses.

"3 Women" — PLAYS TUESDAY, AUGUST 19 AT 7 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Arthouse Revival Film Series

Two roommates/physical therapists, one a vain woman and the other an awkward teenager, share an increasingly bizarre relationship. From director Robert Altman and starring Shelley Duvall, Sissy Spacek and Janice Rule.

CONTINUING DOWNTOWN

"It's Never Over, Jeff Buckley"

Directed by Oscar-nominated filmmaker Amy Berg ("Deliver Us From Evil," "Janis: Little Girl Blue"), this film covers the life of the rising young star with an otherworldly voice and boundary-pushing artistry, who left the '90s music world reeling when he died suddenly, at age 30, after the release of his critically acclaimed debut album "Grace."

Presented with 26 minutes of exclusive, remastered footage from a rare solo performance at The Middle East in Cambridge, MA, filmed on February 19, 1994. Exclusively available to theatrical screenings.

"Weapons"

When all but one child from the same classroom mysteriously vanish on the same night at exactly the same time, a community is left questioning who or what is behind their disappearance. From director Zach Cregger ("Barbarians") and starring Josh Brolin, Julia Garner, and Alden Ehrenreich.

"The Naked Gun"

Only one man has the particular set of skills... to lead Police Squad and save the world! Lt. Frank Drebin Jr. (Liam Neeson) follows in his father's footsteps in this film, directed by Akiva Schaffer ("Saturday Night Live," "Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping") and from producer Seth MacFarlane ("Ted," "Family Guy"). Joining the case are cast Pamela Anderson, Paul Walter Hauser, CCH Pounder, Kevin Durand, Cody Rhodes, Liza Koshy, Eddie Yu, and Danny Huston.

"Architecton"

An extraordinary journey through the material that makes up our habitat: concrete, and its ancestor, stone. Filmmaker Victor Kossakovsky ("Aquarela") raises a fundamental question: how do we inhabit the world of tomorrow?

"The Fantastic Four: First Steps"

Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and the Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) face their most daunting challenge yet as they defend Earth from Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and Silver Surfer (Julia Garner).

"Together"

After moving to the countryside, a supernatural encounter starts to transform a couple's love, their lives, and their flesh.

A premiere of the 2025 Sundance Film Festival starring Allison Brie and Dave Franco.

"Superman"

Superman must reconcile his alien Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as reporter Clark Kent. As the embodiment of truth, justice and the human way he soon finds himself in a world that views these as old-fashioned. From writer/director James Gunn ("Guardians of the Galaxy") and starring David Corenswet as Superman, Rachel Brosnahan ("Marvelous Mrs. Maisel") as Lois Lane, and Nicholas Hoult ("Nosferatu") as Lex Luthor.

