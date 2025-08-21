Cinema Chat: Marquee Arts presents 'Community Welcome Night' and opens 'Honey Don't!'

COMMUNITY WELCOME NIGHT

Saturday, August 23rd at 5:30 PM – FREE and open to the public!!!!

New to Ann Arbor? Whether you’ve just moved to town or are starting your journey at the University of Michigan, join us for a special evening at the historic Michigan Theater designed to welcome you into the cultural life of downtown.

Introduce yourself to new residents and students, enjoy signature drinks, mingling, a short organ concert, remarks from our new CEO Molly Rowan, and a chance to explore our iconic venue before settling in for a FREE screening of "Everything Everywhere All At Once" at 7:00 PM in the Main Auditorium.

About the film: When an interdimensional rupture unravels reality, an unlikely hero must channel her newfound powers to fight bizarre and bewildering dangers from the multiverse as the fate of the world hangs in the balance. WINNER of 7 Academy Awards, including Best Picture.

OPENING THIS WEEK

"Honey Don't!" — OPENS FRIDAY, AUGUST 22 AT THE STATE

A dark comedy about Honey O’Donahue, a small-town private investigator who delves into a series of strange deaths tied to a mysterious church. From director Ethan Coen (of the Coen Brothers and "Drive-Away Dolls") and starring Margaret Qualley, Aubrey Plaza, Charlie Day, Chris Evans and Billy Eichner.

"K-Pop Demon Hunters" — PLAYS SATURDAY, AUGUST 23 AND SUNDAY, AUGUST 24 AT THE STATE

We're goin' up, up, up — and now it's YOUR moment! For one weekend only, seal the Honmoon and sing your favorite K-Pop Demon Hunters songs with HUNTR/X and the Saja Boys in this full-length, sing-along version of the Netflix hit film.

"Eden" — OPENS FRIDAY, AUGUST 22 AT THE MULTIPLEX

Based on a factual account of a group of outsiders who settle on a remote island, only to discover their greatest threat isn't the brutal climate or deadly wildlife, but each other. From director Ron Howard and starring Jude Law, Ana de Armas, Vanessa Kirby, Daniel Brühl, and Sydney Sweeney.

SPECIAL SCREENINGS DOWNTOWN

"It's a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World" — PLAYS TONIGHT AT 7:30 PM AND SUNDAY, AUGUST 24 AT 1:30 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Summer Classics Film Series

35mm presentation! Several motorists witness a single car crash in the California desert and, after the driver's dying words indicate the location of a hidden stash of loot, turn against each other in a mad dash across the state to get to it. Starring Spencer Tracy, Milton Berle, Ethel Merman, Mickey Rooney, Sid Caesar, Buddy Hackett, Jonathan Winters, and featuring several high-profile cameos.

"Beyond the Valley of the Dolls" — PLAYS FRIDAY, AUGUST 22 AT 9:30 PM AND SUNDAY, AUGUST 24 AT 7 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Late Night Summer Camp Film Series

A star-struck all-girl band gets caught up in the pill-popping, sex-crazed night whirl of Hollywood in Russ Meyer's camp classic, written by Roger Ebert. Originally intended as a sequel to the 1967 film "Valley of the Dolls," this film was instead revised as a parody.

"The Tale of the Princess Kaguya" — PLAYS SATURDAY, AUGUST 23 AT 1:30 PM AND WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 27 AT 7 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Summer of Studio Ghibli Film Series

A beautiful young woman is coveted by five nobles. To try to avoid marrying a stranger she doesn't love, she sends her suitors on seemingly impossible tasks. But she will have to face her fate—and punishment—for her choices.

CatVideoFest (ENCORE!!!) — PLAYS SUNDAY, AUGUST 24 AT 4:30 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

A compilation of the latest and best cat videos culled from countless hours of unique submissions and sourced animations, music videos, and classic internet powerhouses.

Each year, across the country, local theaters partner with nearby cat-focused charities, animal welfare associations and shelters alike — a portion of ticket proceeds from the Michigan Theater's screenings will benefit the Humane Society of Huron Valley.

"M*A*S*H" — PLAYS TUESDAY, AUGUST 26 AT 4:30 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Arthouse Revival Film Series

The staff of a Korean War field hospital uses humor and hijinks to keep their sanity in the face of the horror of war. From director Robert Altman and starring Donald Sutherland and Elliot Gould.

"Gosford Park" — PLAYS TUESDAY, AUGUST 26 AT 7 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Arthouse Revival Film Series

Set in the 1930s, a group of pretentious rich and famous guests gather for a weekend of relaxation at a hunting resort. But when a murder occurs, each one of these interesting characters becomes a suspect. Starring Maggie Smith, Ryan Phillippe, Michael Gambon, Kristin Scott Thomas, Camilla Rutherford, and many more.

CONTINUING DOWNTOWN

"East of Wall"

A selection of the 2025 Sundance Film Festival from director Kate Beecroft.

An authentic portrait of female resilience in the "New West" inspired and played by the women and girls who live it. Set in the Badlands of South Dakota, Tabatha, a young, rebellious rancher, wrestles with financial issues and unresolved grief, while hosting a group of wayward teenagers on her ranch.

"Highest 2 Lowest"

From director Spike Lee, the film is an English language reinterpretation of Akira Kurosawa's 1963 film "High and Low".

Denzel Washington stars as a powerful music mogul who is targeted by a ransom plot and is forced to fight for his family and legacy while jammed up in a life-or-death moral dilemma. Also starring Jeffrey Wright, A$AP Rocky and Ice Spice in her film debut.

"It's Never Over, Jeff Buckley"

Directed by Oscar-nominated filmmaker Amy Berg ("Deliver Us From Evil," "Janis: Little Girl Blue"), this film covers the life of the rising young star with an otherworldly voice and boundary-pushing artistry, who left the '90s music world reeling when he died suddenly, at age 30, after the release of his critically acclaimed debut album "Grace."

Presented with 26 minutes of exclusive, remastered footage from a rare solo performance at The Middle East in Cambridge, MA, filmed on February 19, 1994. Exclusively available to theatrical screenings.

"Weapons"

When all but one child from the same classroom mysteriously vanish on the same night at exactly the same time, a community is left questioning who or what is behind their disappearance. From director Zach Cregger ("Barbarians") and starring Josh Brolin, Julia Garner, and Alden Ehrenreich.

"The Naked Gun"

Only one man has the particular set of skills... to lead Police Squad and save the world! Lt. Frank Drebin Jr. (Liam Neeson) follows in his father's footsteps in this film, directed by Akiva Schaffer ("Saturday Night Live," "Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping") and from producer Seth MacFarlane ("Ted," "Family Guy"). Joining the case are cast Pamela Anderson, Paul Walter Hauser, CCH Pounder, Kevin Durand, Cody Rhodes, Liza Koshy, Eddie Yu, and Danny Huston.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

