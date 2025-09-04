Cinema Chat: 'Twinless' and 'Hamilton' open in Ann Arbor, 'The Conjuring: Last Rites' hits screens nationwide

OPENING THIS WEEK

"Twinless" — OPENS TONIGHT AT THE STATE AND THE MULTIPLEX

Two young men meet in a twin support group and form an unlikely friendship. Roman (Dylan O'Brien) and Dennis (James Sweeney, also writer/director) both search for solace and an identity without their other halves and soon become inseparable outside the group. But when Roman meets Dennis' ebullient co-worker, Marcie (Aisling Franciosi), all is revealed to be not what it seems, as each man harbors secrets that could unravel everything.

"The Conjuring: Last Rites" — OPENS TONIGHT AT THE MULTIPLEX

Paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren try to vanquish a demon from a family's home in the 9th and final installment in "The Conjuring" universe starring Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson.

"Hamilton" — OPENS TONIGHT AT THE STATE AND THE MULTIPLEX

In theaters for one week only as a special 10th Anniversary presentation.

The original Broadway production of the award-winning musical that tells the story of Alexander Hamilton, first secretary of the treasury, blending hip-hop, jazz, R&B, and Broadway styles, filmed from the Richard Rogers Theater in New York.

"Georgia O'Keeffe: The Brightness of Light" — OPENS FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 5 AT THE MICHIGAN

In theaters for one weekend only!

Exploring the life and art of the most important woman artist of the 20th century. Georgia O'Keeffe became famous for her paintings of flowers, bones and emerged as an iconic role model for women.

SPECIAL SCREENINGS DOWNTOWN

"Clueless" — PLAYS TONIGHT AT 8 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Late Night Classics Film Series

Shallow, rich and socially successful Cher (Alicia Silverstone) is at the top of her Beverly Hills high school's pecking scale. Seeing herself as a matchmaker, Cher first coaxes two teachers into dating each other. From writer/director Amy Heckerling and also starring Stacey Dash and Brittany Murphy.

"Hundreds of Beavers" — PLAYS FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 5 AND SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 6 AT 7 PM AND SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 7 AT 5:30 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Last year’s surprise cult hit is back on 35mm!

A drunken applejack salesman must go from zero to hero and become North America's greatest fur trapper by defeating hundreds of beavers.

"The Big Lebowski" — PLAYS FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 5 AT 9:30 PM AND THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 11 AT 8 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Late Night Classics Film Series

Jeff "The Dude" Lebowski (Jeff Bridges) is mistaken for a millionaire of the same name, seeks restitution for his ruined rug and enlists his bowling buddies to help get it. From directors Joel and Ethan Coen and also starring John Goodman, Steve Buscemi, and Julianne Moore.

And Friday, we will be hosting a "Bowl, Sip, Abide" event starting at 7:00 PM – Roll into the Michigan Theater for giant bowling in the Grand Foyer, a White Russian bar, prizes for best character costumes by category, and a big-screen blast of The Big Lebowski.

"This is Spinal Tap" — PLAYS SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 6 AT 5 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Christopher Guest Film Series

Spinal Tap, one of England's loudest bands, is chronicled by film director Marty DiBergi (Rob Reiner) on what proves to be a fateful tour. Starring Christopher Guest, Michael McKean and Harry Shearer.

"Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory" — PLAYS SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 7 AT 11 AM AT THE MICHIGAN (FREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC!!!)

Part of the Family Friendly Film Series

A poor but hopeful boy seeks one of the five coveted golden tickets that will send him on a tour of Willy Wonka's mysterious chocolate factory. Adapted from Roald Dahl’s classic children’s book starring Gene Wilder.

"Riefenstahl" — PLAYS MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 8 AT 7 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

With director Andres Veiel in attendance for a post-film discussion. FREE for students!

Explores Leni Riefenstahl's legacy and her ties to the Nazi regime, juxtaposing her self-portrayal with evidence suggesting awareness of the regime's atrocities.

"My Own Private Idaho" — PLAYS TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 9 AT 7 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Arthouse Revival Film Series

Two best friends living on the streets of Portland as hustlers embark on a journey of self-discovery and find their relationship stumbling along the way. A loose adaptation of Shakespeare's Henry IV from writer/director Gus Van Sant starring River Phoenix and Keanu Reeves.

CONTINUING DOWNTOWN

"The Roses"

Life seems easy for picture-perfect couple Ivy (Olivia Colman) and Theo (Benedict Cumberbatch): successful careers, a loving marriage, great kids. But beneath the façade of their supposed ideal life, a storm is brewing – as Theo’s career nosedives while Ivy’s own ambitions take off, a tinderbox of fierce competition and hidden resentment ignites.

A reimagining of the 1989 classic film "The War of the Roses," based on the novel by Warren Adler. From director Jay Roach ("Meet the Parents") and also starring Andy Samberg, Kate McKinnon and Allison Janney.

"Caught Stealing"

Burned-out ex-baseball player Hank Thompson (Austin Butler) unexpectedly finds himself embroiled in a dangerous struggle for survival amidst the criminal underbelly of 1990s New York City, forced to navigate a treacherous underworld he never imagined. From director Darren Aronofsky and also starring Regina King, Zoë Kravitz, Matt Smith, Liev Schreiber and Vincent D’Onofrio.

"Weapons"

When all but one child from the same classroom mysteriously vanish on the same night at exactly the same time, a community is left questioning who or what is behind their disappearance. From director Zach Cregger ("Barbarians") and starring Josh Brolin, Julia Garner, and Alden Ehrenreich.

