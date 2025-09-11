Cinema Chat: 'Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale' and 'Spinal Tap II' open in Ann Arbor, 'The Long Walk' opens nationwide

OPENING THIS WEEK

"The Long Walk" — OPENS TONIGHT AT THE MULTIPLEX

Teens participate in a grueling high-stakes contest where they must continuously walk or be shot by a member of their military escort. Adapted from a story by Stephen King starring Cooper Hoffman and Mark Hamill.

"Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale" — OPENS TONIGHT AT THE STATE

In the summer of 1930, the Crawleys grapple with the threat of social disgrace when Mary finds herself at the center of a public scandal and the family faces financial trouble.

"Spinal Tap II: The End Continues" — OPENS FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 12 AT THE STATE

Documentarian Marty DiBergi (Rob Reiner) follows estranged Spinal Tap bandmates David St. Hubbins, Nigel Tufnel and Derek Smalls (Michael McKean, Christopher Guest, and Harry Shearer) as they search for a drummer and prepare for a reunion concert in New Orleans. Joined by music royalty Paul McCartney and Elton John, Spinal Tap wrestles with their checkered past to put on a show that they hope will solidify their place in the pantheon of rock 'n' roll.

"Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle" — OPENS FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 12 AT THE STATE

The second film from the hit "Demon Slayer" anime television series. Tanjiro Kamado and other members of the Demon Slayer Corps find themselves in an epic battle at Infinity Castle.

"A Photographic Memory" — OPENS FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 12 AT THE MICHIGAN (THIS WEEKEND ONLY!)

Filmmaker Rachel Seed ventures into the archives of her photographer mother to construct a personal story of love, loss, and finding someone in the work they leave behind.

SPECIAL SCREENINGS DOWNTOWN

"The Big Lebowski" — PLAYS TONIGHT AT 8 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Late Night Classics Film Series

Jeff "The Dude" Lebowski (Jeff Bridges) is mistaken for a millionaire of the same name, seeks restitution for his ruined rug and enlists his bowling buddies to help get it. From directors Joel and Ethan Coen and also starring John Goodman, Steve Buscemi, and Julianne Moore.

"Boogie Nights" — PLAYS FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 12 AT 9:30 PM AND THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 18 AT 7 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Late Night Classics Film Series

In the San Fernando Valley in 1977, an idealistic porn producer (Burt Reynolds) aspires to elevate his craft to an art when he discovers a hot young talent, teenage busboy Eddie Adams (Mark Wahlberg). Brought into a supportive circle of friends (Julianne Moore, Heather Graham and John C. Reilly), Eddie fulfills all his ambitions, but a toxic combination of drugs and egotism threatens to take him back down. From writer/director Paul Thomas Anderson.

"The Last Class" — PLAYS SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 13 AND WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 17 AT 7 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Former Secretary of Labor Robert Reich teaches his final "Wealth and Poverty" class to 1,000 students at UC Berkeley, ending a 40-year career that reached 40,000 students.

This film captures a master educator wrestling with the dual realities of his own aging and his students inheriting a world out of balance.

"A Night of Insect Encounters": Films by Catherine Chalmers — PLAYS TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 16 AT 6 PM (FREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC!!!)

Presented as part of the University of Michigan Institute for the Humanities' Humanities Film Series.

This event brings together two distinct bodies of video artwork by artist and filmmaker Catherine Chalmers: the "American Cockroach" series and the "Leafcutters" quadrilogy. The five films of American Cockroach capture a surreal and at times hauntingly anthropomorphic view of the contemporary cockroach, and the four Leafcutters videos are an unusual and mesmerizing collaboration with millions of wild ants, filmed in Panama and Costa Rica.

The films will be followed by a Q&A and a conversation with the filmmaker Catherine Chalmers, Ann Arbor Film Festival Director Leslie Raymond, and Curator Amanda Krugliak.

"Dazed and Confused" — PLAYS TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 16 AT 7 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Arthouse Revival Film Series

The adventures of high school and junior high students on the last day of school in May 1976. From writer/director Richard Linklater and starring Jason London, Matthew McConaughey, Milla Jovovich, Adam Goldberg, Parker Posey and many more.

CONTINUING DOWNTOWN

"Twinless"

Two young men meet in a twin support group and form an unlikely friendship. Roman (Dylan O'Brien) and Dennis (James Sweeney, also writer/director) both search for solace and an identity without their other halves and soon become inseparable outside the group. But when Roman meets Dennis' ebullient co-worker, Marcie (Aisling Franciosi), all is revealed to be not what it seems, as each man harbors secrets that could unravel everything.

"The Roses"

Life seems easy for picture-perfect couple Ivy (Olivia Colman) and Theo (Benedict Cumberbatch): successful careers, a loving marriage, great kids. But beneath the façade of their supposed ideal life, a storm is brewing – as Theo’s career nosedives while Ivy’s own ambitions take off, a tinderbox of fierce competition and hidden resentment ignites.

A reimagining of the 1989 classic film "The War of the Roses," based on the novel by Warren Adler. From director Jay Roach ("Meet the Parents") and also starring Andy Samberg, Kate McKinnon and Allison Janney.

"Hamilton"

The original Broadway production of the award-winning musical that tells the story of Alexander Hamilton, first secretary of the treasury, blending hip-hop, jazz, R&B, and Broadway styles, filmed from the Richard Rogers Theater in New York.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

