Cinema Chat: 'A House of Dynamite' and 'Kiss of the Spider Woman' open at the State, 'Tron: Ares' and 'Roofman' opens at the multiplex

OPENING THIS WEEK

"Roofman" — OPENS FRIDAY, OCTOBER 10 AT THE MULTIPLEX

Channing Tatum stars as a charismatic criminal who, while on the run from the police, hides in a hidden space of a toy store. There, he adopts a new identity and becomes involved with an employee, beginning a relationship as unlikely as it is risky.

"Tron: Ares" — OPENS FRIDAY, OCTOBER 10 AT THE MULTIPLEX

A highly sophisticated program, Ares, is sent from the digital world into the real world on a dangerous mission. Starring Jared Leto and featuring Jeff Bridges, with music from Nine Inch Nails.

"Strange Journey: The Story of Rocky Horror" — OPENS FRIDAY, OCTOBER 10 AT THE MICHIGAN

A documentary of the London theater play that evolved into a groundbreaking cult phenomenon, featuring iconic songs and performances that celebrate individuality. The legacy lives on through midnight screenings and a devoted following that spans generations.

"A House of Dynamite" — OPENS FRIDAY, OCTOBER 10 AT THE STATE

From the director of "The Hurt Locker," Kathryn Bigelow, starring Idris Elba and Rebecca Ferguson. The film follows the White House as U.S. government officials scramble to deal with an incoming nuclear missile launched by a foreign power at the city of Chicago.

"Kiss of the Spider Woman" — OPENS FRIDAY, OCTOBER 10 AT THE STATE

A premiere of this year’s Sundance Film Festival!

Director Bill Condon ("Dreamgirls," and writer of "Chicago") returns to the movie musical in this dazzling Technicolor-hued fantasy starring Diego Luna as Valentín, a political prisoner who shares a cell with Molina (Tonatiuh), a window dresser convicted of public indecency. The two form an unlikely bond as Molina recounts the plot of a Hollywood musical starring his favorite silver screen diva, Ingrid Luna (Jennifer Lopez). Based on the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical hit.

SPECIAL SCREENINGS DOWNTOWN

"The Omen" — PLAYS TONIGHT AT 8 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Late Night Classics Film Series

Mysterious deaths surround an American ambassador. Could the child that he is raising actually be the Antichrist? The Devil's own son? From director Richard Donner and starring Gregory Peck and Lee Remick.

"A Girls Walks Home Alone at Night" — PLAYS FRIDAY, OCTOBER 10 AT 9:30 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Late Night Classics Film Series

Residents of a worn-down Iranian city encounter a skateboarding vampire (Sheila Vand) who preys on men who disrespect women.

"Coco" — PLAYS SUNDAY, OCTOBER 12 AT 11 AM AT THE MICHIGAN (FREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC!!!)

Part of the Family Friendly Film Series

Sponsored by Domino’s and Michigan Medicine

Aspiring musician Miguel, confronted with his family's ancestral ban on music, enters the Land of the Dead to find his great-great-grandfather, a legendary singer.

"My Omaha" — PLAYS SUNDAY, OCTOBER 12 AT 1:30 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Partnering with the IRL Movie Club, offering a space for discussion after the screening.

After graduating from journalism school, a filmmaker returns to his hometown of Omaha, Nebraska to document its surging racial justice movement while seeking to reconnect with his staunchly pro-Trump father Randy - a task made more urgent when Randy is unexpectedly diagnosed with stage-4 cancer.

The film encourages viewers to consider how these challenges register in their own life, providing an example for how embracing conversation with one another can heal divisions and create a better world.

"Diabolique" — PLAYS TUESDAY, OCTOBER 14 AT 7:30 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Arthouse Revival Film Series

Before "Psycho" or "Peeping Tom," there was "Diabolique". This thriller from Henri-Georges Clouzot, which shocked audiences in Europe and the U.S., is the story of two women—the fragile wife and the willful mistress of the sadistic headmaster of a boys' boarding school—who hatch a daring revenge plot. With its unprecedented narrative twists and terrifying images, this film is a heart-grabbing benchmark in horror filmmaking.

"The Exorcist" — PLAYS THURSDAY, OCTOBER 16 AT 8 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Late Night Classics Film Series

When a mysterious entity possesses a young girl, her mother seeks the help of two Catholic priests to save her life.

CONTINUING DOWNTOWN

"The Smashing Machine"

MMA fighter Mark Kerr reaches the peak of his career but faces personal hardships. From "Uncut Gems" co-director Benny Safdie and starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt.

"Anemone"

A former soldier reunites with his brother after living in isolation in the woods of Northern England for 20 years. From director Ronan Day-Lewis and starring Daniel Day-Lewis, his return to acting for the first time since "Phantom Thread" in 2017, alongside Sean Bean and Samantha Morton.

"One Battle After Another"

When their evil enemy resurfaces after 16 years, a group of ex-revolutionaries reunite to rescue one of their own's daughter. From writer/director Paul Thomas Anderson and starring Leonardo DiCaprio.

"Eleanor the Great"

After a devastating loss, witty and proudly troublesome Eleanor Morgenstein, 94, tells a tale that takes on a dangerous life of its own. From director Scarlett Johansson and starring June Squibb.

