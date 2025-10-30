Cinema Chat: Horror and fright leading up to Halloween night!

RED CARPET PREMIERE AT THE MICHIGAN

"Sex Radical" — OPENS TONIGHT AT 8 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

At the turn of the 20th century, the powerful federal censor, Anthony Comstock, believed he was on a "holy" mission to save America’s youth from “sexual sin.” But when he tried to silence the visionary feminist, Ida Craddock, she would have the last word. Defending the right of a woman to “control her own person,” she risked everything.

A film by Andy Kirshner starring Emily Sutton-Smith, Priscilla Lindsay, and Joey Albright. Sponsored by the Center for the Education of Women+, the Stamps School of Art and Design, the Institute for Research on Women and Gender, and the James and Anne Duderstadt Center at the University of Michigan.

THE MICHIGAN THEATER COMMUNITY FILM CLUB

"Genre Evolution: Classical into Modern Horror" — MONDAY, NOVEMBER 3 AT HEAR.SAY BREWING+THEATER

This month, we will be talking a little more about historical horror and its relationship to the modern horror genre. Frankenstein marks the second major re-release of a truly classic movie monster after 2024's fantastic interpretation of Nosferatu. Let's compare these films and talk about the evolution of horror!

What to Expect:

Interactive activities

Trivia and games

Craft Beers and tasty food

Mingling with the Michigan theater staff

"ANN ARBOR" MOVIE FUNDRAISER

Wednesday, November 5th at 6:00 – 9:00 PM at the Michigan Theater

Join us for a community fundraising kickoff party for “Ann Arbor”, an original feature film from Trevor Zhou.

This upcoming independent film tells the story of a chance encounter in Ann Arbor that reignites a connection between two former best friends, forcing them to confront the paths they’ve taken and the dreams they left behind.

Be part of bringing "Ann Arbor" to the big screen and join us for an unforgettable evening of community, cinema, and celebration at the iconic Michigan Theater. Every ticket supports the production of Ann Arbor (filming next spring) plus, your contribution is tax deductible!

OPENING THIS WEEK

"Bugonia" — OPENS TONIGHT AT THE STATE AND THE MULTIPLEX

Two conspiracy-obsessed men kidnap the CEO of a major company when they become convinced that she's an alien who wants to destroy Earth. From director Yorgos Lanthimos and starring Emma Stone and Jesse Plemons.

"Nouvelle Vague" — OPENS FRIDAY, OCTOBER 31 AT THE MICHIGAN

Another from director Richard Linklater. After writing for Cahiers du cinéma, young Jean-Luc Godard decides making films is the best film criticism. He gets Georges de Beauregard to fund a low-budget feature, creating a treatment with François Truffaut about a gangster couple.

"KPop Demon Hunters: A Sing-Along Event" — OPENS FRIDAY, OCTOBER 31 AT THE MICHIGAN (ONE WEEKEND ONLY!!!)

We're goin' up, up, up — and now it's YOUR moment! Back by popular demand on Halloween weekend, seal the Honmoon and sing your favorite "KPop Demon Hunters" songs with HUNTR/X and the Saja Boys in this full-length, sing-along version of the Netflix hit film.

SPECIAL SCREENINGS DOWNTOWN

"Carnival of Souls" — PLAYS TONIGHT AT 8 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Late Night Classics Film Series

After a traumatic accident, a woman becomes drawn to a mysterious abandoned carnival. From director Herk Harvey and featuring an iconic organ score by Gene Moore.

"Night of the Living Dead" — PLAYS FRIDAY, OCTOBER 31 AT 9:30 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Late Night Classics Film Series

The original zombie film from director George A. Romero starring Duane Jones. A ragtag group of Pennsylvanians barricade themselves in an old farmhouse to remain safe from a horde of flesh-eating ghouls that are ravaging the Northeast of the United States.

"Double Indemnity" — PLAYS TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 4 AT 7 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Arthouse Revival Film Series

In this classic film noir, insurance salesman Walter Neff (Fred MacMurray) gets roped into a murderous scheme when he falls for the sensual Phyllis Dietrichson (Barbara Stanwyck), who is intent on killing her husband.

"Female Trouble" — PLAYS WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 5 AT 7 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the John Waters Wednesdays Film Series

An obese woman (Divine) gives birth to an obnoxious child and embarks upon a bizarre and violent life of crime. From director John Waters.

John Waters will be returning to Ann Arbor for an unfiltered evening of twisted tales, trashy truths, and cinematic confessions in his all-new spoken word show, "Going to Extremes" on Saturday, November 22nd.

CONTINUING DOWNTOWN

"Blue Moon"

Set in 1943, lyricist Lorenz Hart (Ethan Hawke) confronts his shattered self-confidence in a bar as his former collaborator, Richard Rodgers, celebrates the opening night of his groundbreaking hit musical "Oklahoma!". From director Richard Linklater and also starring Margaret Qualley, Bobby Cannavale and Andrew Scott.

"Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere"

This film chronicles the making of Bruce Springsteen's 1982 "Nebraska" album. Recorded on a 4-track recorder in Springsteen's New Jersey bedroom --a raw, haunted acoustic record populated by lost souls searching for a reason to believe. Based on Warren Zanes' book and starring Jeremy Allen White and Jeremy Strong.

"If I Had Legs I'd Kick You"

With her life crashing down around her, a mother attempts to navigate her child's mysterious illness, her absent husband, a missing person, and an increasingly hostile relationship with her therapist. From writer/director Mary Bronstein and starring Rose Byrne, A$AP Rocky and Conan O'Brien.

"Frankenstein"

A brilliant but egotistical scientist brings a creature to life in a monstrous experiment that ultimately leads to the undoing of both the creator and his tragic creation. From writer/director Guillermo del Toro and starring Oscar Isaac, Jacob Elordi, Mia Goth and Christoph Waltz.

