Cinema Chat: 'The Rocky Horror Picture Show' and 'Nosferatu' return to Ann Arbor

OPENING THIS WEEK

"Blue Moon" — OPENS TONIGHT AT THE MICHIGAN

Set in 1943, lyricist Lorenz Hart (Ethan Hawke) confronts his shattered self-confidence in a bar as his former collaborator, Richard Rodgers, celebrates the opening night of his groundbreaking hit musical "Oklahoma!". From director Richard Linklater and also starring Margaret Qualley, Bobby Cannavale and Andrew Scott.

"Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere" — OPENS FRIDAY, OCTOBER 24 AT THE STATE AND THE MULTIPLEX

This film chronicles the making of Bruce Springsteen's 1982 "Nebraska" album. Recorded on a 4-track recorder in Springsteen's New Jersey bedroom --a raw, haunted acoustic record populated by lost souls searching for a reason to believe. Based on Warren Zanes' book and starring Jeremy Allen White and Jeremy Strong.

"If I Had Legs I'd Kick You" — OPENS FRIDAY, OCTOBER 24 AT THE STATE

With her life crashing down around her, a mother attempts to navigate her child's mysterious illness, her absent husband, a missing person, and an increasingly hostile relationship with her therapist. From writer/director Mary Bronstein and starring Rose Byrne, A$AP Rocky and Conan O'Brien.

"Frankenstein" — OPENS FRIDAY, OCTOBER 24 AT THE STATE

A brilliant but egotistical scientist brings a creature to life in a monstrous experiment that ultimately leads to the undoing of both the creator and his tragic creation. From writer/director Guillermo del Toro and starring Oscar Isaac, Jacob Elordi, Mia Goth and Christoph Waltz.

SPECIAL SCREENINGS DOWNTOWN

"Cracking the Code: Phil Sharp and the Biotech Revolution" — PLAYS TONIGHT AT 7 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Featuring a post-film Q&A with a panel presented by the University of Michigan Center for RNA Biomedicine.

Nobel winner Phil Sharp's journey from rural Kentucky to groundbreaking scientist revolutionized medicine through biotech discoveries. Despite dyslexia and threats, his work enabled vital medicines and COVID vaccines.

"Pan's Labyrinth" — PLAYS TONIGHT AT 8 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Late Night Classics Film Series

In 1944 Spain, a girl is sent to live with her ruthless stepfather. During the night, she meets a fairy who takes her to an old faun. He tells her she's a princess but must prove her royalty by surviving three gruesome tasks. From writer/director Guillermo del Toro.

"The Rocky Horror Picture Show" — PLAYS FRIDAY, OCTOBER 24 AND SATURDAY, OCTOBER 25 AT 9:30 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Late Night Classics Film Series

Featuring a live shadowcast by The Leather Medusas!

A rain-soaked couple take refuge in the castle of a transvestite mad scientist from outer space who is about to unveil his greatest creation. Starring Tim Curry, Susan Sarandon, Barry Bostwick, Meat Loaf and many more.

"Nosferatu" — PLAYS SUNDAY, OCTOBER 26 AT THE MICHIGAN

FREE and open to the public and presented with live organ accompaniment from Head Organist Andrew Rogers!

From director F.W. Murnau. Vampire Count Orlok expresses interest in a new residence and real estate agent Hutter's wife.

"Possession" — PLAYS TUESDAY, OCTOBER 28 AT 7 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Arthouse Revival Film Series

A woman starts exhibiting increasingly disturbing behavior after asking her husband for a divorce. Suspicions of infidelity soon give way to something much more sinister. Starring Isabelle Adjani and Sam Neill.

"Arsenic and Old Lace" — PLAYS WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 29 AT 7 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Mortimer Brewster, a Brooklyn writer of books on the futility of marriage, risks his reputation after he decides to tie the knot. Things grow complicated when he learns that his beloved maiden aunts Abby and Martha are serial murderers. From director Frank Capra and starring Cary Grant.

CONTINUING DOWNTOWN

"Orwell: 2+2=5"

The ultimate and comprehensive documentary film about the life and career of George Orwell and how his political observations are still relevant in the present day, particularly the lessons from his novel "Nineteen Eighty-Four". From director Raoul Peck ("I Am Not Your Negro")

"One Battle After Another"

When their evil enemy resurfaces after 16 years, a group of ex-revolutionaries reunite to rescue one of their own's daughter. From writer/director Paul Thomas Anderson and starring Leonardo DiCaprio.

