Cinema Chat: Celebrate UM-OSU 'Blue Friday' at the Michigan Theater and all sorts of holiday classics on the big screen!

BLUE FRIDAY AT THE MICHIGAN THEATER

Friday, November 28th at 1:00 PM at the Michigan

For the first time ever, the Michigan Theater ignites a new tradition, rallying the Wolverine faithful to get battle ready for the upcoming Michigan/Ohio State showdown. Step into an immersive Maize & Blue experience as we relive one of the many legendary victories in Michigan history, projected larger than life on the big screen where the Wolverines serve up a win against the Buckeyes.

Grand Foyer Tailgate: starts at 12:00 PM (games, chants, photo ops, and fight song vibes).

MICHIGAN THEATER COMMUNITY FILM CLUB

"What is a Christmas Movie?" — MONDAY, DECEMBER 1 AT 6 PM AT HEAR+SAY BREWING & THEATER

This month, we will be talking about our thoughts and feelings around the holiday season. Christmas time has given us so many age-old classics, "White Christmas," "A Christmas Carol," "Elf," "A Miracle on 34th Street". There are some other classics that are a little more debatable; "Gremlins," "Die Hard," "It's a Wonderful Life," "Batman Returns," even "Harry Potter" can be lumped in with our non-Christmas Holiday classics. What movies really deserve the title of "A Christmas classic" and which are just movies that came out around Christmas?? Let's talk about it!

What to Expect:



Interactive Games and Activities

Optional Trivia

Craft Beers and tasty food

Holiday Costume Contest

Connect with our Cinephile Community

Mingling with the Michigan theater staff

OPENING THIS WEEK

"Eternity" — OPENS FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 28 AT THE STATE

In an afterlife where souls have one week to decide where to spend eternity, Joan is faced with the impossible choice between the man she spent her life with, and her first love, who died young and has waited decades for her to arrive. Starring Miles Teller, Elizabeth Olsen and Callum Turner.

"Sentimental Value" — OPENS FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 28 AT THE MICHIGAN

Sisters Nora and Agnes are reunited with their eccentric father, Gustav, a famous director who disappeared long ago. He offers Nora the lead role in his new film. From director Joachim Trier ("Worst Person in the World," nominated for Best Original Screenplay and Best International Feature at the 2022 Academy Awards). Starring Renate Reinsve ("Worst Person in the World"), Stellan Skarsgård and Elle Fanning.

SPECIAL SCREENINGS DOWNTOWN

"White Christmas Sing-Along" — PLAYS FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 28 AT 7 PM AT THE MICHIGAN (FREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC!!!)

Part of the Holiday Classics Film Series

Our annual Black Friday tradition returns! Join us for caroling from 6:30 - 7:00 PM with Randall Nicholls, song leader, and David Hufford on the Barton Organ. The film will begin at 7:00 PM after a brief introduction. Please arrive early to grab your seats and concessions.

A successful song-and-dance team become romantically involved with a sister act and team up to save the failing Vermont inn of their former commanding general. From director Michael Curtiz and starring Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye, Rosemary Clooney and Vera-Ellen.

Warner Bros. Cartoon Shorts — PLAYS SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 30 AT 11 AM AT THE MICHIGAN

Enjoy a laugh with friends and family as Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Porky Pig and all of the Looney Tunes gang take over the silver screen of the historic main theater. The Michigan Theater will show a selection of Warner Bros. cartoons for all ages.

"A Christmas Story" — PLAYS SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 30 AT 1:30 PM AT THE MICHIGAN (FREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC!!!)

Part of the Holiday Classics Film Series

Based on the humorous writings of author Jean Shepherd, this beloved holiday movie follows the wintry exploits of youngster Ralphie Parker (Peter Billingsley), who spends most of his time dodging a bully and dreaming of his ideal Christmas gift, a "Red Ryder air rifle." Also starring Darren McGavin and Melinda Dillon.

"Breathless" — PLAYS TUESDAY, DECEMBER 2 AT 7 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Arthouse Revival Film Series

A small-time crook, hunted by the authorities for a car theft and the murder of a police officer, attempts to persuade a hip American journalism student to run away with him to Italy. From director Jean-Luc Godard and starring Jean Seberg and Jean-Paul Belmondo.

"Tokyo Godfathers" — PLAYS THURSDAY, DECEMBER 4 AT 8 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Late Night Classics Film Series

On Christmas Eve, three homeless people living on the streets of Tokyo discover a newborn baby among the trash and set out to find its parents.

CONTINUING DOWNTOWN

"Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery"

In the 3rd installment of the "Knives Out" franchise, detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) sifts through a series of suspects when a monsignor turns up dead. Featuring Josh Brolin, Josh O'Connor, Glenn Close, Mila Kunis, Jeremy Renner, Kerry Washington, Andrew Scott, Thomas Haden Church and Jeffrey Wright.

"Wicked: For Good"

Elphaba, the future Wicked Witch of the West and her relationship with Glinda, the Good Witch of the North. The second of a two-part feature film adaptation of the Broadway musical. Starring Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Jeff Goldblum, and Michelle Yeoh.

"Rental Family"

Struggling to find purpose, an American actor (Brendan Fraser) lands an unusual gig with a Japanese agency to play stand-in roles for strangers. As he immerses himself in his clients' worlds, he begins to form genuine bonds that blur the lines between performance and reality.

"Jay Kelly"

From the director Noah Baumbach ("Francis Ha" and "Marriage Story") and starring George Clooney and Adam Sandler. Famous movie star Jay Kelly and his devoted manager, Ron, embark on an unexpectedly profound journey through Europe. Along the way, both men confront the choices they've made, relationships with loved ones, and the legacies they'll leave behind.

