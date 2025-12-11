Cinema Chat: 'Ella McCay' opens at the State Theatre and nationwide

OPENING THIS WEEK

"Ella McCay" — OPENS FRIDAY, DECEMBER 12 AT THE STATE AND THE MULTIPLEX

At 34 years old, Ella McCay becomes the governor of the state she was born and raised in. However, navigating relationships with her husband, father and brother may just be her biggest challenge yet. From director James L. Brooks ("The Simpsons," "Terms of Endearment," "As Good As it Gets") and starring Emma Mackey, Jamie Lee Curtis, Ayo Edebiri and Woody Harrelson.

"Five Nights at Freddy's 2" — OPENS FRIDAY, DECEMBER 12 AT THE MULTIPLEX

A year after the nightmare at Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza, the incident has morphed into a campy legend that inspires the town’s first Fazfest. But when someone secretly returns to see them, she triggers a new chain of terrifying events that exposes Freddy’s dark origins and unleashes a long-buried horror. Starring Josh Hutcherson.

SPECIAL SCREENINGS DOWNTOWN

"The Cure: The Show of a Lost World" — PLAYS TONIGHT AT 7 PM AND SATURDAY, DECEMBER 13 AT 7 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

On November 1, 2024, The Cure's widely acclaimed, Grammy-nominated album "Songs of a Lost World" was released. The night of the album's unveiling, The Cure performed the record in full for the first and only time at London’s Troxy in front of 3,000 fans.

The film is a recut, remixed and 4K remastered film of that night’s full 31-song show. Directed by Grammy-nominated Nick Wickham, with new surround sound mix by Robert Smith.

"Carol" — PLAYS TONIGHT AT 8 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Late Night Classics Film Series

Aspiring photographer Therese spots the beautiful, elegant Carol perusing the doll displays in a 1950s Manhattan department store. The two women develop a fast bond that becomes a love with complicated consequences. From director Todd Haynes and starring Cate Blanchett and Rooney Mara.

"The Green Knight" — PLAYS FRIDAY, DECEMBER 12 AT 9:30 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Late Night Classics Film Series

King Arthur's headstrong nephew embarks on a daring quest to confront the Green Knight, a mysterious giant who appears at Camelot. Risking his head, he sets off on an epic adventure to prove himself before his family and court. From director David Lowery and starring Dev Patel.

"The Nightmare Before Christmas" — PLAYS SATURDAY, DECEMBER 13 AT 1:30 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Holiday Classics Film Series

Jack Skellington, king of Halloween Town, discovers Christmas Town, but his attempts to bring Christmas to his home causes confusion. From director Henry Selick, written by Tim Burton, and music by Danny Elfman.

"Home Alone" — PLAYS SUNDAY, DECEMBER 14 AT 1:30 PM AT THE MICHIGAN (FREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC!!!)

Part of the Holiday Classics Film Series

Eight-year-old Kevin McCallister is mistakenly left home alone and must defend his home against a pair of burglars on Christmas Eve. From director Chris Columbus, written by John Hughes, and starring Macaulay Culkin, Joe Pesci, Daniel Stern and Catherine O’Hara.

"Merry Christmas Mr. Lawrence" — PLAYS SUNDAY, DECEMBER 14 AT 5 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

During WWII, a British colonel tries to bridge the cultural divides between a British POW and the Japanese camp commander in order to avoid bloodshed. Starring David Bowie.

"Paris Belongs to Us" — PLAYS TUESDAY, DECEMBER 16 AT 7 PM AT THE STATE

Part of the Arthouse Revival Film Series

From director Jacques Rivette. A young literature student meets a group of people plagued by dark forces. After joining a theatrical troupe, she begins to believe that the director is in grave danger, and that he is involved with a secret group.

"The Holiday" — PLAYS WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 17 AT 7 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Dumped and depressed, English rose Iris agrees to swap homes with similarly unlucky in love Californian Amanda for a much-needed break. Iris finds herself in a palatial Hollywood mansion while Amanda navigates the lanes of a picture-perfect English village. Soon enough, both lovelorn ladies bump into local lads perfect for a romantic pick-me-up. Written/directed by Nancy Meyers and starring Cameron Diaz, Jude Law, Kate Winslet, and Jack Black.

CONTINUNING DOWNTOWN

"Hamnet"

William Shakespeare and his wife, Agnes, celebrate the birth of their son, Hamnet. However, when tragedy strikes and Hamnet dies at a young age, it inspires Shakespeare to write his timeless masterpiece "Hamlet". From director Chloe Zhao and starring Jessie Buckley and Paul Mescal.

"Nuremberg"

As the Nuremberg trials are set to begin, a U.S. Army psychiatrist gets locked in a dramatic psychological showdown with accused Nazi war criminal Hermann Göring. Starring Russell Crowe and Rami Malek.

"Eternity"

In an afterlife where souls have one week to decide where to spend eternity, Joan is faced with the impossible choice between the man she spent her life with, and her first love, who died young and has waited decades for her to arrive. Starring Miles Teller, Elizabeth Olsen and Callum Turner.

"Sentimental Value"

Sisters Nora and Agnes are reunited with their eccentric father, Gustav, a famous director who disappeared long ago. He offers Nora the lead role in his new film. From director Joachim Trier ("Worst Person in the World," nominated for Best Original Screenplay and Best International Feature at the 2022 Academy Awards). Starring Renate Reinsve ("Worst Person in the World"), Stellan Skarsgård and Elle Fanning.

"Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery"

In the 3rd installment of the "Knives Out" franchise, detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) sifts through a series of suspects when a monsignor turns up dead. Featuring Josh Brolin, Josh O'Connor, Glenn Close, Mila Kunis, Jeremy Renner, Kerry Washington, Andrew Scott, Thomas Haden Church and Jeffrey Wright.

"Wicked: For Good"

Elphaba, the future Wicked Witch of the West and her relationship with Glinda, the Good Witch of the North. The second of a two-part feature film adaptation of the Broadway musical. Starring Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Jeff Goldblum, and Michelle Yeoh.

