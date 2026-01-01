Cinema Chat: 2025 in review and a look ahead to what 2026 will bring in the world of film

NICK'S TOP FILMS OF 2025

THE MOST ANTICIPATED FILMS OF 2026

OPENING THIS WEEK

"The Plague" — OPENS FRIDAY, JANUARY 2 AT THE MULTIPLEX

A psychological drama/thriller that premiered at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival about a socially awkward tween who endures the ruthless hierarchy at a water polo camp, that spirals into psychological turmoil over the summer. From writer/director Charlie Polinger and starring Joel Edgerton.

"Peter Hujar's Day" — OPENS FRIDAY, JANUARY 2 AT THE STATE

A premiere of the 2025 Sundance Film Festival. A 1974 conversation between photographer Peter Hujar and Linda Rosenkrantz sheds light on New York's vibrant downtown art world and the introspective journey of an artist's life. From director Ira Sachs and starring Ben Whishaw and Rebecca Hall.

SPECIAL SCREENINGS DOWNTOWN

"The Wizard of Oz" — PLAYS TODAY AT 1:30 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Judy Garland stars as young Dorothy Gale and her dog Toto are swept away by a tornado from their Kansas farm to the magical Land of Oz and embark on a quest with three new friends to see the Wizard, who can return her to her home and fulfill the others' wishes.

"Stranger Things 5: The Finale" — PLAYS TODAY AT 4:30 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

The fall of 1987. Hawkins is scarred by the opening of the Rifts, and our heroes are united by a single goal: find and kill Vecna. To end this nightmare, they’ll need everyone — the full party — standing together, one last time.

"The Blues Brothers" — PLAYS TONIGHT AT 8 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Late Night Classics Film Series

Jake Blues (John Belushi) rejoins his brother Elwood (Dan Aykroyd) after being released from prison, but the duo has just days to reunite their old R&B band and save the Catholic home where the two were raised, outrunning the police as they tear through Chicago. From director John Landis, starring Carrie Fisher, John Candy, and Henry Gibson, and powered by the greatest blues, soul, and R&B artists of all time: Aretha Franklin, James Brown, Cab Calloway, Ray Charles, John Lee Hooker, and many more.

"Romy & Michele's High School Reunion" — PLAYS FRIDAY, JANUARY 2 AT 9:30 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Late Night Classics Film Series

Two dim-witted, inseparable friends (Mira Sorvino and Lisa Kudrow) hit the road for their ten-year high school reunion and concoct an elaborate lie about their lives in order to impress their classmates.

"Throne of Blood" — PLAYS TUESDAY, JANUARY 6 AT 7 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Arthouse Revival Film Series

From director Akira Kurosawa, adapted from Shakespeare’s "Macbeth". A war-hardened general, egged on by his ambitious wife, works to fulfill a prophecy that he would become lord of Spider's Web Castle. Starring Toshirô Mifune.

CONTINUING DOWNTOWN

"The Secret Agent"

Set during the military dictatorship of Brazil in 1977, Marcelo, former professor and technology specialist flees a mysterious past and returns to his hometown Recife in search of peace. Soon he realizes the city is far from the refuge he seeks.

The film premiered at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, where it received acclaim, is the first Brazilian film to be nominated for the Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture – Drama, while also receiving a nomination for Best Foreign Language Film, and was selected as Brazil's official entry for Best International Feature Film at the 2026 Academy Awards.

"Marty Supreme"

In the 1950s, young Marty Mauser pursues his dream of becoming a champion table-tennis player. From director Josh Safdie ("Uncut Gems") and starring Timothée Chalamet and Gwyneth Paltrow.

"Song Sung Blue"

Two down-on-their-luck performers form a Neil Diamond tribute band, proving it's never too late to find love and follow your dreams. From director Craig Brewer and starring Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson.

