Cinema Chat: 2025 Golden Globes recap, 'The Choral' and 'No Other Choice' open in Ann Arbor

GOLDEN GLOBE WINNERS

Best Motion Picture – Drama: "Hamnet"

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy: "One Battle After Another"

Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language: "The Secret Agent"

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama: Jessie Buckley ("Hamnet")

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy: Rose Byrne ("If I Had Legs I’d Kick You")

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama: Wagner Moura ("The Secret Agent")

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy: Timothée Chalamet ("Marty Supreme")

OPENING THIS WEEK

"28 Years Later: The Bone Temple" — OPENS FRIDAY, JANUARY 16 AT THE MULTIPLEX

Dr. Kelson finds himself in a shocking new relationship with consequences that could change the world as he knows it, while Spike's encounter with Jimmy Crystal becomes a nightmare he can't escape. Starring Ralph Fiennes.

"The Choral" — OPENS FRIDAY, JANUARY 16 AT THE MICHIGAN

A choral society's male members enlist in World War I, leaving the demanding Dr. Guthrie to recruit teenagers. Together, they experience the joy of singing while the young boys grapple with their impending conscription into the army. Starring Ralph Fiennes.

"No Other Choice" — OPENS FRIDAY AT THE STATE

Abruptly laid off after 25 years at the same company, a desperate man goes to extreme lengths to eliminate the competition for the job he wants. From writer/director Park Chan-wook ("Oldboy").

"Merrily We Roll Along" — PLAYS FRIDAY, JANUARY 16 AT 7 PM, SATURDAY, JANUARY 17 AT 1:30 PM AND THURSDAY, JANUARY 22 AT 7:30 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Spanning three decades, Stephen Sondheim and George Furth’s film charts the turbulent relationship between composer Franklin Shepard and his two lifelong friends — writer Mary and lyricist & playwright Charley. Starring Jonathan Groff, Daniel Radcliffe and Lindsay Mendez.

SPECIAL SCREENINGS DOWNTOWN

"Pitch Perfect" — PLAYS TONIGHT AT 8 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Late Night Classics Film Series

Beca, a freshman at Barden University, is cajoled into joining The Bellas, her school's all-girls singing group. Injecting some much-needed energy into their repertoire, The Bellas take on their male rivals in a campus competition. Starring Anna Kendrick, Brittany Snow, Skylar Astin, Rebel Wilson and Adam Devine.

"Superbad" — PLAYS FRIDAY, JANUARY 16 AT 9:30 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Late Night Classics Film Series

Two co-dependent high school seniors are forced to deal with separation anxiety after their plan to stage a booze-soaked party goes awry. From writers Seth Rogan and Evan Goldberg, and starring Michael Cera, Jonah Hill, Christopher Mintz-Plasse and Emma Stone.

"Rustin" — PLAYS MONDAY, JANUARY 19 AT 1:30 PM AT THE STATE (FREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC!!!)

Honoring Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

Activist Bayard Rustin (Colman Domingo) faces racism and homophobia as he helps change the course of Civil Rights history by orchestrating the 1963 March on Washington. From director George C. Wolfe ("Ma Rainey's Black Bottom").

"I'm Still Here" — PLAYS TUESDAY, JANUARY 20 AT 5:30 PM AT THE STATE (FREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC!!!)

Presented by the Center for Emerging Democracies, the Center for Latin American and Caribbean Studies, and the Donia Human Rights Center

Eunice Paiva begins a lonely battle to learn the truth behind the disappearance of her husband, former PTB deputy Rubens Paiva, while trying to keep her family together. Winner of the Academy Award for Best International Feature Film, the first-ever Brazilian-produced film to win an Academy Award.

"Romeo + Juliet" — PLAYS TUESDAY, JANUARY 20 AT 7 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Arthouse Revival Film Series

Baz Luhrmann helped adapt this classic Shakespearean romantic tragedy for the screen, updating the setting to a post-modern city named Verona Beach. In this version, the Capulets and the Montagues are two rival gangs. Juliet (Claire Danes) is attending a costume ball thrown by her parents. Her father (Paul Sorvino) has arranged her marriage to the boorish Paris (Paul Rudd) as part of a strategic investment plan. But when Romeo (Leonardo DiCaprio) attends the masked ball, he and Juliet fall in love.

"You Got Gold: A Celebration of John Prine" — PLAYS WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 21 AT 7 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

This film captures a star-studded tribute to the legendary songwriter, filmed in October 2022 at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium. The event brought together acclaimed artists, friends, and family to share behind-the-scenes stories and perform classic songs, honoring Prine's enduring legacy.

Prine, widely celebrated as one of history's greatest songwriters, captivated millions of fans and earned the admiration of icons such as Bonnie Raitt, Brandi Carlile, Tyler Childers, Lucinda Williams, Dwight Yoakam, Jason Isbell, and Bob Weir, amongst many others, are featured in the film performing on the Ryman stage for this special celebration of his life and music.

CONTINUING DOWNTOWN

"Is This Thing On?"

As their marriage quietly unravels, Alex (Will Arnett) faces middle age and an impending divorce, seeking new purpose in the New York comedy scene while Tess (Laura Dern) confronts the sacrifices she made for their family--forcing them to navigate co-parenting, identity, and whether love can take a new form. From writer/director Bradley Cooper. Also starring Andra Day, Amy Sedaris and Ciarán Hinds.

"Father Mother Sister Brother"

The latest from writer/director Jim Jarmusch is constructed in the form of a triptych. The three stories all concern the relationships between adult children, their somewhat distant parents, and each other. Each of the three chapters takes place in the present, and each in a different country. Starring Adam Driver, Cate Blanchett, Mayim Bialik, Vicky Krieps and Tom Waits.

"The Secret Agent"

Set during the military dictatorship of Brazil in 1977, Marcelo, former professor and technology specialist flees a mysterious past and returns to his hometown Recife in search of peace. Soon he realizes the city is far from the refuge he seeks.

The film premiered at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, where it received acclaim, is the first Brazilian film to be nominated for the Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture – Drama, while also receiving a nomination for Best Foreign Language Film, and was selected as Brazil's official entry for Best International Feature Film at the 2026 Academy Awards.

"Marty Supreme"

In the 1950s, young Marty Mauser pursues his dream of becoming a champion table-tennis player. From director Josh Safdie ("Uncut Gems") and starring Timothée Chalamet and Gwyneth Paltrow.

"Hamnet"

William Shakespeare and his wife, Agnes, celebrate the birth of their son, Hamnet. However, when tragedy strikes and Hamnet dies at a young age, it inspires Shakespeare to write his timeless masterpiece "Hamlet". From director Chloe Zhao and starring Jessie Buckley and Paul Mescal.

