Cinema Chat: 'The Moment' and 'Come See Me in the Good Light' open in Ann Arbor

"The Moment" — OPENS FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 6 AT THE STATE

Charli XCX stars as herself, a rising pop star navigating the complexities of fame and industry pressure while preparing for her arena tour debut. Also starring Alexander Skarsgård, Rosanna Arquette, and Rachel Sennot.

"Resurrection" — OPENS FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 6 AT THE STATE

From writer/director Bi Gan. A woman's consciousness falls into an eternal time zone during a surgical procedure. Trapped in many dreams, she finds the corpse of an android and tries to wake him up by telling endless stories.

"Come See Me in the Good Light" — OPENS FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 6 AT THE STATE

Nominated for Best Documentary Feature in this year’s Academy Awards.

A poignant and unexpectedly funny love story about poets Andrea Gibson and Megan Falley facing an incurable cancer diagnosis with joy, wit and an unshakable partnership. Through laughter and unwavering love, they transform pain into purpose, and mortality into a moving celebration of resilience.

"All That's Left of You" — OPENS FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 6 AT THE MICHIGAN

After a Palestinian teen gets swept up into a West Bank protest, his mother recounts the family story of hope, courage and relentless struggle that led to this fateful moment.

SPECIAL SCREENINGS DOWNTOWN

"Tampopo" — PLAYS TONIGHT AT 8 PM AT THE MICHIGAN (FREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC!!!)

Sponsored by the U-M Center for Japanese Studies

A “ramen Western” about a truck driver who stops at a small family-run noodle shop and decides to help its fledgling business. The story is intertwined with various vignettes about the relationship of love and food.

"The Big Sick" — PLAYS TONIGHT AT 8 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Late Night Classics Film Series

Pakistan-born comedian Kumail (Kumail Nanjiani) and grad student Emily (Zoe Kazan) fall in love but struggle as their cultures clash. When Emily contracts a mysterious illness, Kumail finds himself forced to face her feisty parents, his family's expectations, and his true feelings. From writers Emily V. Gordon and Kumail Nanjiani, based on their own story, directed by Michael Showalter, and also starring Ray Romano and Holly Hunter.

"Her" — PLAYS FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 6 AT 9:30 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Late Night Classics Film Series

In the near future, a lonely writer develops an unlikely relationship with an operating system designed to meet his every need. From writer/director Spike Jonze, starring Joaquin Phoenix.

"Concerning My Daughter" — PLAYS SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 7 AT 1 PM AT THE STATE (FREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC!!!)

Part of the Korean Cinema Now! Film Series

Presented by the U-M Nam Center for Korean Studies

An independent daughter moves in with her mother due to finances, bringing her same-sex partner. The bewildered mother juggles caring for her elderly client while adjusting to her daughter's life choices.

"Erase the Nation" — PLAYS TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 10 AT 5 PM AT THE STATE (FREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC!!!)

Presented by the Weiser Center for Europe and Eurasia

A documentary war film that sheds light on the tragic chapter of Russian war crimes committed against Ukraine’s national and multicultural heritage. This powerful film highlights the devastation inflicted on museums, monuments, archaeological sites and sacred places such as the cathedral in Odessa, all ruthlessly destroyed by Russian forces who are trying to rewrite history in the name of the chauvinist ideology of “Great Russia''.

Followed by Q&A with film director and war journalist Tomasz Grzywaczewski.

"Wisdom Gone Wild" — PLAYS TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 10 AT 6:30 PM AT THE MICHIGAN (FREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC!!!)

Part of Detroit PBS’ yearlong caregiving initiative, presented in partnership with Detroit PBS, the Asian American Journalists Association – Michigan Chapter, and Ann Arbor Area Community Foundation.

This film is a vibrant tender cine-poem, in which filmmaker Rea Tajiri collaborates with her second-generation Japanese American mother as they confront the painful curious reality of living in the shadows of dementia. Made over the course of 16 years, the film blends humor and sadness in an encounter between mother and daughter, which blooms into an affectionate portrait of love, care and a relationship transformed.

A post-screening panel discussion will follow including the filmmaker and additional panelists in the fields of caregiving and dementia health.

"If Beale Street Could Talk" — PLAYS TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 10 AT 7 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Arthouse Revival Film Series

In early 1970s Harlem, daughter and wife-to-be Tish vividly recalls the passion, respect and trust that have connected her and her artist fiancé Alonzo Hunt. Friends since childhood, the devoted couple dream of a future together, but their plans are derailed when Alonzo is arrested for a crime he did not commit.

Based on James Baldwin's 1974 novel of the same name, from director Barry Jenkins ("Moonlight"), and starring KiKi Layne and Stephan James.

"Moulin Rouge!" — PLAYS WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 11 AT 8 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

A poor Bohemian poet in 1890s Paris falls for a beautiful courtesan and nightclub star coveted by a jealous duke. From director Baz Luhrmann and starring Ewan McGregor and Nicole Kidman.

CONTINUING DOWNTOWN

"A Private Life"

The renowned psychiatrist Lilian Steiner (Jodie Foster) mounts a private investigation into the death of one of her patients, whom she is convinced has been murdered.

"Send Help"

Two colleagues become stranded on a deserted island, the only survivors of a plane crash. On the island, they must overcome past grievances and work together to survive, but ultimately, it's a battle of wills and wits to make it out alive. From director Sam Raimi and starring Rachel McAdams and Dylan O’Brien.

"No Other Choice"

Abruptly laid off after 25 years at the same company, a desperate man goes to extreme lengths to eliminate the competition for the job he wants. From writer/director Park Chan-wook ("Oldboy").

"The Secret Agent"

Set during the military dictatorship of Brazil in 1977, Marcelo, former professor and technology specialist flees a mysterious past and returns to his hometown Recife in search of peace. Soon he realizes the city is far from the refuge he seeks.

The film premiered at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, where it received acclaim, is the first Brazilian film to be nominated for the Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture – Drama, while also receiving a nomination for Best Foreign Language Film, and was selected as Brazil's official entry for Best International Feature Film at the 2026 Academy Awards.

"Marty Supreme"

In the 1950s, young Marty Mauser pursues his dream of becoming a champion table-tennis player. From director Josh Safdie ("Uncut Gems") and starring Timothée Chalamet and Gwyneth Paltrow.

