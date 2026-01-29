Cinema Chat: The premiere of 'Resurgo Detroit' comes to Ann Arbor, 'Send Help' and 'A Private Life' open downtown

NEW FILMS ADDED TO THE NATIONAL FILM REGISTRY

"The Tramp and the Dog" (1896)

"The Oath of the Sword" (1914)

"The Maid of McMillan" (1916)

"The Lady" (1925)

"Sparrows" (1926)

"Ten Nights in a Barroom" (1926)

"White Christmas" (1954)

"High Society" (1956)

"Brooklyn Bridge" (1981)

"Say Amen, Somebody" (1982)

"The Thing" (1982)

"The Big Chill" (1983)

"The Karate Kid" (1984)

"Glory" (1989)

"Philadelphia" (1993)

"Before Sunrise" (1995)

"Clueless" (1995)

"The Truman Show" (1998)

"Frida" (2002)

"The Hours" (2002)

"The Incredibles" (2004)

AN ANN ARBOR PREMIERE!!!

"Resurgo Detroit: The Rise from Within" — OPENS FRIDAY, JANUARY 30 AT 7 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

A landmark documentary from director Stephen McGee and poet-producer Jessica Care Moore, created from twenty years of immersive filmmaking in Detroit. Drawing from millions of photographs and thousands of hours of footage, the film rejects the decades-old national narrative of Detroit as a symbol of decline. Instead, it presents a powerful, people-centered portrait of a city defined by creativity, endurance, and humanity. Through intimate storytelling, poetic narration, and stunning cinematography, the film reframes Detroit for both longtime residents and global audiences, offering a truer and more dignified reflection of the city’s soul.

OPENING THIS WEEK

"A Private Life" — OPENS FRIDAY, JANUARY 30 AT THE MICHIGAN

The renowned psychiatrist Lilian Steiner (Jodie Foster) mounts a private investigation into the death of one of her patients, whom she is convinced has been murdered.

"Send Help" — OPENS FRIDAY, JANUARY 30 AT THE STATE AND THE MULTIPLEX

Two colleagues become stranded on a deserted island, the only survivors of a plane crash. On the island, they must overcome past grievances and work together to survive, but ultimately, it's a battle of wills and wits to make it out alive. From director Sam Raimi and starring Rachel McAdams and Dylan O’Brien.

"Iron Lung" — OPENS SATURDAY, JANUARY 31 AT THE MICHIGAN (FOR ONE NIGHT ONLY) AND THE MULTIPLEX

Survivors of the apocalypse launch an expedition to a barren moon with an ocean of blood. Written, directed, executive produced, edited and starring YouTuber Mark Fischbach. Adapted from the 2022 video game of the same name.

SPECIAL SCREENINGS DOWNTOWN

"Up in Smoke" — PLAYS TONIGHT AT 8 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Late Night Classics Film Series

Stoner musicians Pedro DePacas and Anthony "Man" Stoner unknowingly smuggle a van - made entirely of marijuana - from Mexico to Los Angeles with incompetent Police Sergeant Stedenko hot on their trail.

"Booksmart" — PLAYS FRIDAY, JANUARY 30 AT 9 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Late Night Classics Film Series

On the eve of their high-school graduation, two academic superstars and best friends realize they should have worked less and played more. Determined not to fall short of their peers, the girls try to cram four years of fun into one night. From director Olivia Wilde and starring Kaitlyn Dever and Beanie Feldstein.

"Godzilla" — PLAYS SATURDAY, JANUARY 30 AT 1 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

FOLLOWED BY...

"Godzilla vs. Hedora"— PLAYS SATURDAY, JANUARY 30 AT 3:15 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Monster Matinees Film Series

Experience the birth of Godzilla as a haunting postwar allegory in the original 1954 film, then plunge into the wild, psychedelic eco-nightmare, where the King of the Monsters faces pollution made flesh. Together, these films trace Godzilla’s evolution from solemn atomic warning to surreal environmental avenger—grim, groovy, and gloriously destructive.

"A Raisin in the Sun" — PLAYS TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 3 AT 7 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Arthouse Revival Film Series

This lauded drama follows the Youngers, an African-American family living together in an apartment in Chicago. Following the death of their patriarch, they try to determine what to do with the substantial insurance payment they'll soon receive. Opinions on what to do with the money vary. Walter Lee (Sidney Poitier) wants to make a business investment, while his mother, Lena (Claudia McNeil), is intent on buying a house for them all to live in -- two differing views of the American Dream. Also starring Ruby Dee and Louis Gossett Jr.

"Summer of Soul (...Or When the Revolution Could Not be Televised)" — PLAYS WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 4 AT 7 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Over the course of six weeks during the summer of 1969, thousands of people attend the Harlem Cultural Festival to celebrate Black history, culture, music, and fashion. From director Questlove and featuring performances by Stevie Wonder, Mahalia Jackson, Max Roach, Nina Simone, The 5th Dimension, The Staple Singers, Gladys Knight & the Pips, and Sly and the Family Stone.

Also screening in February:

"Jimi Plays Monterey & Shake! Otis at Monterey" — WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 18 AT 7 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

"Amazing Grace" — WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 25 AT 7 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

CONTINUING DOWNTOWN

"The Voice of Hind Rajab"

Volunteers at the Palestine Red Crescent Society stay on the phone with a 6-year-old girl who gets trapped in a car in war-torn Gaza. Based on real events and featuring the actual audio of their call during the conflict.

"The Testament of Ann Lee"

A historical musical that follows Ann Lee, the founding leader of the Shaker Movement, proclaimed as the female Christ by her followers. The film depicts her establishment of a utopian society and the Shakers' worship through song and dance. Written/directed by Mona Fastvold (writer of "The Brutalist"), and starring Amanda Seyfried, Lewis Pullman and Thomasin McKenzie.

"No Other Choice"

Abruptly laid off after 25 years at the same company, a desperate man goes to extreme lengths to eliminate the competition for the job he wants. From writer/director Park Chan-wook ("Oldboy").

"The Secret Agent"

Set during the military dictatorship of Brazil in 1977, Marcelo, former professor and technology specialist flees a mysterious past and returns to his hometown Recife in search of peace. Soon he realizes the city is far from the refuge he seeks.

The film premiered at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, where it received acclaim, is the first Brazilian film to be nominated for the Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture – Drama, while also receiving a nomination for Best Foreign Language Film, and was selected as Brazil's official entry for Best International Feature Film at the 2026 Academy Awards.

"Marty Supreme"

In the 1950s, young Marty Mauser pursues his dream of becoming a champion table-tennis player. From director Josh Safdie ("Uncut Gems") and starring Timothée Chalamet and Gwyneth Paltrow.

"Hamnet"

William Shakespeare and his wife, Agnes, celebrate the birth of their son, Hamnet. However, when tragedy strikes and Hamnet dies at a young age, it inspires Shakespeare to write his timeless masterpiece "Hamlet". From director Chloe Zhao and starring Jessie Buckley and Paul Mescal.

