Cinema Chat: 'The Spongebob Musical' comes to the Michigan, 'Sirat' and 'The Bride!' open at the State

"THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL"

Friday, March 6th at 7 PM; Saturday, March 7th at 2 PM; and Sunday, March 8th at 2 PM, at the Michigan, presented by the Burns Park Players

Plunge into this stunning stage show! When the citizens of Bikini Bottom discover that a volcano will soon erupt and destroy their humble home, SpongeBob and his friends must come together to save the fate of their undersea world. With lives hanging in the balance and all hope lost, a most unexpected hero rises up. The power of optimism really can save the world!

OPENING THIS WEEK

"Sirat" — OPENS FRIDAY, MARCH 6 AT THE STATE

Nominated for Best International Film and Best Sound at the 2026 Academy Awards.

Luis is traveling through southern Morocco with his son, Esteban. They're searching for his daughter, who has been missing for five months, last seen at a dance festival in the desert. Descending into the scorched terrain as a not-so-distant global conflict encroaches, Luis and Esteban are soon drawn into a primal landscape in which they must walk a tightrope between heaven and hell.

"The Bride!" — OPENS FRIDAY, MARCH 6 AT THE STATE

In 1930s Chicago, Frankenstein asks Dr. Euphronius to help create a companion. They give life to a murdered woman as the Bride, sparking romance, police interest, and radical social change. From writer/director Maggie Gyllenhaal and starring Jessie Buckley, Christian Bale and Jake Gyllenhaal.

"Hoppers" — OPENS FRIDAY, MARCH 6 AT THE MULTIPLEX

A 19-year-old animal lover uses technology that places her consciousness into a robotic beaver to uncover mysteries within the animal world beyond her imagination. Featuring the voices of Piper Curda, Jon Hamm, Bobby Moynihan, Kathy Najimy, Dave Franco and Meryl Streep.

SPECIAL SCREENINGS DOWNTOWN

Fly Fishing Film Tour — PLAYS FRIDAY, MARCH 6 AT 6 PM AND 9 PM AT THE STATE

The Fly Fishing Film Tour is proud to celebrate its 20th anniversary in 2026, marking two decades of unforgettable stories, breathtaking landscapes, and a community bound by a passion for fly fishing. This milestone year promises to be a landmark event, as the tour kicks off with a fresh collection of the finest fly fishing films from across the globe.

"A Traveler's Needs" — PLAYS SATURDAY, MARCH 7 AT 1 PM AT THE STATE (FREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC!!!)

Part of the Korean Cinema Now! Film Series

Iris, a self-proclaimed teacher, gives French lessons in Seoul. Her encounters with Koreans lead to poetic and introspective exchanges. Starring Isabelle Huppert.

"Stories We Tell" — PLAYS TUESDAY, MARCH 10 AT 7 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

In this genre-blending documentary, Oscar®-nominated writer and director Sarah Polley investigates the secrets and shifting stories within her own family. Acting as both filmmaker and detective, she interviews relatives whose candid, yet contradictory accounts reshape their shared mythology. As memories of their late mother surface, nostalgia and uncertainty intertwine, revealing how perspective alters the truth. The film becomes a deeply personal exploration of memory, identity, and the complicated, loving bonds that define family.

"Lady Bird" — PLAYS THURSDAY, MARCH 12 AT 8 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

A fiercely independent teenager tries to make her own way in the world while wanting to get out of her hometown of Sacramento, California, and to get away from her complicated mother and recently unemployed father. From writer/director Greta Gerwig and starring Saoirse Ronan, Lucas Hedges, Laurie Metcalf, Beanie Feldstein, Tracy Letts and Timothée Chalamet.

Still to come for Women's History Month:

"Vagabond" — SATURDAY, MARCH 14 AT 1 PM

"The Love Witch" — FRIDAY, MARCH 20 AT 9:30 PM

"Pariah" — TUESDAY, MARCH 31 AT 7 PM

CONTINUING DOWNTOWN

"Pillion"

Colin, a timid man, meets Ray, a confident biker gang leader, who initiates him into a submissive relationship, challenging Colin's mundane existence and prompting personal growth through their unconventional dynamic. From director Harry Lighton and starring Alexander Skarsgård and Harry Melling.

"EPiC: Elvis Presley in Concert"

Never-before-seen footage and recordings feature Elvis Presley in concert at his Las Vegas residency during the later stage of his career. From director Baz Luhrmann.

2026 Oscar-Nominated Short Films

For the 21st consecutive year, we present the Oscar®-Nominated Short Films. With all three categories offered — Animated, Live Action and Documentary — this is your annual chance to predict the winners (and have the edge in your Oscar pool)!

