Cinema Chat: Marquee Arts is hosting an Oscar gala, plus 'Pillion' and 'EPiC: Elvis Presley in Concert' open in Ann Arbor

A NIGHT OF STARS: OSCAR GALA

Sunday, March 15th at 6:00 PM – RSVP Deadline is February 27th

Step into a night of cinematic splendor as the red carpet unfurls inside Ann Arbor’s most iconic theater. "A Night of Stars" is an immersive Oscar Night gala celebrating the magic of film while raising critical support for the future of the Michigan and State Theaters.

Highlights include:

Red carpet arrival with professional photography.

Live Academy Awards broadcast on the Michigan Theater’s grand screen.

Elegant strolling dinner curated by standout downtown restaurants.

Champagne and a signature cocktail served throughout the evening.

Refined passed hors d’oeuvres and decadent desserts.

Interactive Oscar ballot voting and trivia lounge.

Karaoke lounge: Sing the Soundtrack.

Swanky auction and cinematic photo moments.

Paddle Raise in support of the Michigan & State Theaters

Your presence helps keep the lights on, the screen glowing, and the stories rolling. This is more than an awards watch party. It’s a celebration of cinema, community, and the cultural heartbeat of downtown Ann Arbor.

OPENING THIS WEEK

"Pillion" — OPENS TONIGHT AT THE STATE

Colin, a timid man, meets Ray, a confident biker gang leader, who initiates him into a submissive relationship, challenging Colin's mundane existence and prompting personal growth through their unconventional dynamic. From director Harry Lighton and starring Alexander Skarsgård and Harry Melling.

"EPiC: Elvis Presley in Concert" — OPENS FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 27 AT THE STATE

Never-before-seen footage and recordings feature Elvis Presley in concert at his Las Vegas residency during the later stage of his career. From director Baz Luhrmann.

"Scream 7" — OPENS FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 27 AT THE MULTIPLEX

When a new Ghostface killer emerges in the town where Sidney Prescott has built a new life, her darkest fears are realized as her daughter becomes the next target. From director Kevin Williamson, screenwriter of "Scream" (1996), "Scream 2" (1997) and "Scream 4" (2011), with Neve Campbell and Courtney Cox returning to the franchise.

SPECIAL SCREENINGS DOWNTOWN

"Triumph of Heart" — PLAYS TONIGHT AT 7 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

In the harrowing confines of Auschwitz's starvation cell, Catholic priest St. Maximilian Kolbe volunteers to die in place of another prisoner, joining nine others condemned by the Nazis. As despair and fear grip the group, Kolbe's appeal to their shared humanity and Polish identity forges a brotherhood, illuminating hope in one of history's darkest moments.

"Punch Drunk Love" — PLAYS TONIGHT AT 7 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Late Night Classics Film Series

Although susceptible to violent outbursts, bathroom supply business owner Barry Egan (Adam Sandler) is a timid and shy man by disposition, leading a lonely, uneventful life. However, several events transpire that shake up his mundane existence, one of which is falling in love with his sister's co-worker, Lena (Emily Watson). But the romance is threatened when Egan falls victim to an extortionist. From writer/director Paul Thomas Anderson.

"Stormy Weather" — PLAYS FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 27 AT 7 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

In honor of Black History Month, presented in partnership with The Ann Arbor Black Film Festival

The relationship between an aspiring dancer and a popular songstress provides a retrospective of the great African American entertainers of the early 1900s. Starring Lena Horne and Bill Robinson.

The founders of The Ann Arbor Black Film Festival, Chris Anderson and Carole Gibson, will be joining us to share a lecture on the history of Black Cinema in the United States between WWI and WWII as it relates to this little-known box-office hit.

"FAQ" — PLAYS SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 28 AT 1 PM AT THE STATE (FREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC!!!)

Part of the Korean Cinema Now! Film Series

Dong-chun picks up a barrel of rice wine. When she realizes that the fermentation bubbles tried to say something, she uses Morse code and Farsi language to find out the message that revel the truth of the world.

"Mothra vs. Godzilla" — PLAYS SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 28 AT 1 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

FOLLOWED BY...

"Ghidorah, The Three-Headed Monster" — PLAYS SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 28 AT 3:15 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Monster Matinees Film Series

Witness the evolution of the King of the Monsters in this explosive double feature pairing "Mothra vs. Godzilla" and "Ghidorah, the Three-Headed Monster". First, Godzilla stands as a destructive force against the benevolent Mothra; then, when the cosmic terror King Ghidorah descends upon Earth, Godzilla must join Mothra and Rodan in an unprecedented alliance to save humanity.

"Jimi Plays Monterey & Shake! Otis at Monterey" — PLAYS SATURDAY FEBRUARY 28 AT 8 PM AT THE MICHIGAN (RESCHEDULED FROM WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 18)

Jimi Hendrix and Otis Redding arrived in California virtually unknown. Returning stateside from London, where he had moved to launch his musical career, Hendrix exploded at Monterey, flooring an unsuspecting audience with his maniacal six-string pyrotechnics. Redding, a venerable star of Memphis's Stax record label, seduced the "love crowd" in one of his best—and last—performances. The films feature the entire sets of these legendary musicians, performances that have entered rock-and-roll mythology.

CONTINUING DOWNTOWN

2026 Oscar-Nominated Short Films

For the 21st consecutive year, we present the Oscar®-Nominated Short Films. With all three categories offered — Animated, Live Action and Documentary — this is your annual chance to predict the winners (and have the edge in your Oscar pool)!

"Kokuho"

Nagasaki, 1964: Following the death of his yakuza father, 15-year-old Kikuo is taken under the wing of a famous kabuki actor. Alongside Shunsuke, the actor’s only son, he decides to dedicate himself to this traditional form of theatre. For decades, the two young men grow and evolve together – and one will become the greatest Japanese master of the art of kabuki – Selected as the Japanese entry for Best International Feature Film, making the December shortlist, and nominated for Best Makeup and Hairstyling at the 98th Academy Awards.

"Wuthering Heights"

Tragedy strikes when Heathcliff (Jacob Elordi) falls in love with Catherine Earnshaw (Margot Robbie), a woman from a wealthy family in 18th-century England. Based on the novel by Emily Bronte from writer/director Emerald Fennell ("Saltburn," "Promising Young Woman").

