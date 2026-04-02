Cinema Chat: 'The Super Mario Galaxy Movie' opens nationwide, 'The Drama' and 'A Hard Day's Night' open in Ann Arbor!

OPENING THIS WEEK

"The Super Mario Galaxy Movie" — NOW PLAYING AT THE MULTIPLEX

Mario ventures into space, exploring cosmic worlds and tackling galactic challenges far from the familiar Mushroom Kingdom. Starring Chris Pratt, Charlie Day, Jack Black, Anya Taylor-Joy, Brie Larson, Donald Glover, Benny Safdie and Keegan-Michael Key.

"The Drama" — OPENS TODAY AT THE STATE

A happily engaged couple is put to the test when an unexpected turn sends their wedding week off the rails. Starring Zendaya and Robert Pattinson.

"Magellan" — OPENS FRIDAY, APRIL 3 AT THE STATE

Magellan is a Portuguese navigator who rebels against the power of the Portuguese king and convinces the Spanish crown to support his expedition to the East. After an exhausting voyage, he arrives in the Malay Archipelago obsessed with conquest. Starring Gael García Bernal as Magellan.

"Kiki's Delivery Service" (4K Re-Release) — OPENS SUNDAY, APRIL 5 AT THE MICHIGAN

Along with her black cat Jiji, Kiki settles in a seaside town and starts a high-flying delivery service. Here begins her magical encounter with independence and responsibility, making lifelong friends and finding her place in the world.

First released in 1989, this film is one of Director Hayao Miyazaki’s most adored features from Studio Ghibli. The new 4K remaster highlights the great thought and care put into every frame of the film, celebrating the authentic craftsmanship of Studio Ghibli’s detailed artwork.

SPECIAL SCREENINGS DOWNTOWN

"Good Morning" — PLAYS TONIGHT AT 7 PM AT THE STATE (FREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC!!!)

Presented with the U-M Center for Japanese Studies

From director Yasujirō Ozu. Two young siblings go on to take a pledge of silence in an effort to persuade their parents into buying them a television.

"Fantastic Planet" — PLAYS TONIGHT AT 8 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Late Night Classics Film Series

Directed by René Laloux. A surrealist adult animated film set on a faraway planet where blue giants rule, and oppressed humanoids rebel against their machine-like leaders.

"A Hard Day's Night" (ON 35MM) — PLAYS FRIDAY, APRIL 3 AT 6:30 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Over two days in the life of The Beatles, the band struggle to keep themselves and Paul McCartney's mischievous grandfather in check while preparing for a live TV performance.

"Paprika" — PLAYS FRIDAY, APRIL 3 AT 9:30 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Late Night Classics Film Series

An animated science fiction psychological thriller from director by Satoshi Kon. When a machine that allows therapists to enter their patients' dreams is stolen, all hell breaks loose. Only a young female therapist, Paprika, can stop it.

"Voices" — PLAYS SATURDAY, APRIL 4 AT 1 PM AT THE STATE (FREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC!!!)

Part of the Korean Cinema Now! Film Series

From the ashes of the Jeju April 3rd incident in 1948, where young girls fell victim to a hidden massacre, emerge the haunting voices of survivors. This documentary captures their silent echoes, speaking the unspeakable for the first time.

"Monty Python's Life of Brian" — PLAYS SATURDAY, APRIL 4 AT 5 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Born on the original Christmas day in the stable next door to Jesus Christ, Brian of Nazareth spends his life being mistaken for the Messiah. Starring Graham Chapman, John Cleese, Terry Gilliam, Eric Idle, Michael Palin and Terry Jones (also director).

"Bicycle Thieves" — PLAYS TUESDAY, APRIL 7 AT 7 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Arthouse Revival Film Series

In post-war Italy, a working-class man's bicycle is stolen, endangering his efforts to find work. He and his son set out to find it.

"Twin Peaks: Episodes 1 & 2 — 'Northwest Passage' and 'Traces to Nowhere'" — PLAYS WEDNESDAY, APRIL 8 AT 6 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Considered a landmark turning point in television drama and often listed among the greatest television series of all time. David Lynch's groundbreaking prime-time television show can now be seen in theaters!

When high school student Laura Palmer is found murdered, an idiosyncratic FBI agent arrives in the even more idiosyncratic town of Twin Peaks to solve the case.

"This is Not a Film" — PLAYS WEDNESDAY, APRIL 8 AT 6 PM AT THE STATE (FREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC!!!)

Presented with the U-M Institute for the Humanities. The screening will include the short film "Wave" by Sheida Soleimani, who will be in attendance for a post-film discussion.

This clandestine documentary, shot partially on an iPhone and smuggled into France in a cake for a last-minute submission to Cannes, depicts the day-to-day life of acclaimed director Jafar Panahi during his house arrest in his Tehran apartment. While appealing his sentence - six years in prison and a 20-year ban from filmmaking - Panahi is seen talking to his family and lawyer on the phone, discussing his plight and reflecting on the meaning of the art of filmmaking.

CONTINUING DOWNTOWN

"Palestine '36"

In 1936, as Palestinian villages revolt against British colonial rule, Yusuf navigates between Jerusalem and his rural home, amidst escalating unrest and a pivotal moment for the British Empire.

From writer/director Annemarie Jacir. Selected as the Palestinian entry for the Best International Feature Film at the 98th Academy Awards, making the December shortlist though was not nominated.

"Forbidden Fruits"

Free Eden employee Apple secretly runs a witchy femme cult in the basement of a mall store after hours. When a new hire challenges their performative sisterhood, the women are forced to face their own poisons or succumb to a bloody fate.

From director Meredith Alloway, based on the stage play "Of the woman came the beginning of sin, and through her we all die" by Lily Houghton (who also wrote the screenplay), produced by Diablo Cody, and starring Lili Reinhart, Lola Tung, Victoria Pedretti, Emma Chamberlain, Alexandra Shipp and Gabrielle Union.

"Project Hail Mary"

Science teacher Ryland Grace wakes up alone on a spaceship light-years from Earth. As his memory returns, he uncovers a mission to stop a mysterious substance killing the sun and save Earth. An unexpected friendship may be the key.

From directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller ("The Lego Movie," "Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs," producers of the "Spider-Verse" films) and starring Ryan Gosling.

"Ready or Not 2: Here I Come"

After surviving one deadly game, Grace and her sister Faith must now outrun four rival families competing for a powerful throne - winner takes all. Starring Samara Weaving, Kathryn Newton, Sarah Michelle Gellar and Elijah Wood.

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