Cinema Chat: The most anticipated films of Cinetopia 2026, 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' and 'Power to the People: John and Yoko Live in NYC' open in Ann Arbor

CINETOPIA RETURNS MAY 13 – 17

Back for its 11th year, Cinetopia brings audiences and filmmakers together to celebrate bold cinema, independent voices, and films you cannot see anywhere else.

Featuring 18 curated films from around the world, designed by people who love film as much as you do. Cinetopia is your chance to discover unforgettable stories from filmmakers with unique perspectives and true creative vision.

Full lineup, passes and single tickets available at marquee-arts.org/cinetopia.

Spotlight Features:

"Sons of Detroit" (Opening Night) — THURSDAY, MAY 14 AT 7:30 PM

With Director Jeremy Xido and Producer Russell Stewart in attendance for a post-film Q&A.

Jeremy Xido returns to Detroit to reconnect with the Black family who raised him. Blending personal memoir with investigative journalism, the film examines fractured relationships and systemic forces, tracking Xido as he searches for his cousin, Boo, recently released from prison.

"Power Ballad" — FRIDAY, MAY 15 AT 6:30 PM

Rick (Paul Rudd), a washed-up wedding singer, and Danny (Nick Jonas) a fading boy band star, bond over music and a late-night jam session. When Danny turns Rick's song into a hit, Rick sets out to reclaim the recognition he believes he deserves. From director John Carney ("Once," "Sing Street").

"Aanikoobijigan [Ancestor/Great-Grandparent/Great-Grandchild] (Closing Night) — SUNDAY, MAY 17 AT 7 PM

With director Zack Khalil in attendance for a post-film discussion.

Trapped in museum archives, ancestors bend time and space to find their way home. History, spirituality, and the law collide as tribal specialists fight to return and rebury Indigenous human remains, offering a revealing look at the still-pervasive worldviews that justified collecting them in the first place.

MICHIGAN THEATER COMMUNITY FILM CLUB

Monday, May 4th at 6:00 PM at Hear.Say Brewing + Theater – Star Wars and Sci-fi Cinema

The recent overwhelming reception of Project Hail Mary reminds us of many classic Science Fiction Favorites. There is the obvious love of "Star Wars," but let's not forget about other iconic classics like "2001: A Space Odyssey," "Interstellar," "Star Trek" and so many more!

So, come out and connect with your fellow film lovers. Let's talk about the history of the best and worst science fiction classics. Come as a Star Wars fan to connect with other fans or come as a Star Wars critic and engage in thoughtful debate with new friends!

What to Expect:



Interactive games and activities

Craft beers and tasty food

Connect with our cinephile community

Mingling with the Michigan Theater staff

OPENING THIS WEEK

"The Devil Wears Prada 2" — OPENS FRIDAY, MAY 1 AT THE STATE AND THE MULTIPLEX

Follows Miranda Priestly's struggle against Emily Charlton, her former assistant turned rival executive, as they compete for advertising revenue amidst declining print media while Miranda nears retirement. Starring Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep with Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci.

Join us for a Drag Brunch & a Movie with Uplift on Sunday, May 3rd. Screening at 2:00 PM will be preceded by a 2-hour themed drag show from 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM at Uplift where you will receive a welcome mimosa and brunch buffet. Attendees will be welcomed at the State with a free popcorn when you arrive for the screening.

"Hokum" — OPENS FRIDAY, MAY 1 AT THE MULTIPLEX

A horror writer visits an Irish inn to scatter his parents' ashes, unaware the property is said to be haunted by a witch. From director Damian McCarthy and starring Adam Scott.

SPECIAL SCREENINGS DOWNTOWN

"Power to the People: John and Yoko Live in NYC" — PLAYS SUNDAY, MAY 3 AT 1 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

The 2026 multiscreen concert film of two massive live shows by John Lennon & Yoko Ono at Madison Square Garden, New York City on 30 August 1972, newly restored, re-edited and remixed by the Lennons’ seven-times GRAMMY®-Award winning team.

Hits performed include John's "New York City", "Instant Karma!", "Imagine" and "Mother", plus Yoko's "Don't Worry Kyoko" and "Open Your Box", plus rousing renditions of "Come Together" & "Hound Dog".

"Titicut Follies" — PLAYS TUESDAY, MAY 5 AT 7 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Arthouse Revival Film Series

Documentary filmmaker Frederick Wiseman takes us inside the Massachusetts Correctional Institution Bridgewater, where people stay trapped in their madness.

"Twin Peaks" (Season 1, Episodes 7 & 8) — PLAYS WEDNESDAY, MAY 6 AT 6 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Presenting “Realization Time” – Audrey cons her way into working at the perfume counter where Laura worked and discovers that it's being used as a recruitment post for One Eyed Jack's.

AND

“The Last Evening” – Cooper gets Jacques Renault to reveal the details of Laura's last night in the cabin.

CONTINUING DOWNTOWN

"Mother Mary"

Long-buried wounds rise to the surface when iconic pop star Mother Mary reunites with her estranged best friend and former costume designer on the eve of her comeback performance. From writer/director David Lowery ("The Green Knight," "A Ghost Story") and starring Anne Hathaway, Michaela Coel, Hunter Shafer and FKA Twigs.

"The Christophers"

Desperate for an inheritance, two siblings conspire to forge their father's unfinished paintings, so they become valuable after his death. Starring Ian McKellen, James Corden, Michaela Coel and Jessica Gunning.

"The Drama"

A happily engaged couple is put to the test when an unexpected turn sends their wedding week off the rails. Starring Zendaya and Robert Pattinson.

"Project Hail Mary"

Science teacher Ryland Grace wakes up alone on a spaceship light-years from Earth. As his memory returns, he uncovers a mission to stop a mysterious substance killing the sun and save Earth. An unexpected friendship may be the key.

From directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller ("The Lego Movie," "Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs," producers of the "Spider-Verse" films) and starring Ryan Gosling.

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