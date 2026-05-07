Cinema Chat: 'I Swear' and 'Everyone is Lying to You for Money' open downtown, 'The Sheep Detectives' and 'Mortal Kombat II' open at the multiplex

OPENING THIS WEEK

"I Swear" — NOW PLAYING AT THE MICHIGAN

John Davidson grows up with Tourette's syndrome in the 1980s Scotland. He faces a society that does not understand his condition but eventually becomes a campaigner to increase public awareness.

"The Sheep Detectives" — OPENS FRIDAY, MAY 8 AT THE MULTIPLEX

Every night, a shepherd reads aloud a murder mystery, pretending his sheep can understand. When he is found dead, the sheep realize at once that it was a murder and think they know everything about how to go about solving it. Starring Hugh Jackman and Emma Thompson, and featuring the voices of Brett Goldstein, Patrick Stewart, Regina Hall, Bryan Cranston, and many more.

"Mortal Kombat II" — OPENS FRIDAY, MAY 8 AT THE MULTIPLEX

The fan favorite champions -- now joined by Johnny Cage (Karl Urban) himself -- are pitted against one another in the ultimate battle to defeat the dark rule of Shao Kahn that threatens the very existence of the Earthrealm and its defenders.

"Everyone is Lying to You for Money" — OPENS FRIDAY, MAY 8 AT THE MICHIGAN FOR LIMITED SCREENINGS

Ben McKenzie explores cryptocurrency in his directorial debut, moving from curiosity to exposing harsh truths. His documentary both educates and entertains while delivering a powerful critique of the crypto world.

"Our Hero, Balthazar" — OPENS FRIDAY, MAY 8 AT THE MICHIGAN FOR LIMITED SCREENINGS

This film follows a wealthy New York City teenager who, eager to impress his activist crush, follows an online connection to Texas where he believes he can stop an act of extreme violence. Starring Jaeden Martell and Asa Butterfield.

SPECIAL SCREENINGS DOWNTOWN

"The Road Home" — PLAYS TONIGHT AT 6 PM AT THE MICHIGAN (FREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC!!!)

Presented by the Ann Arbor Housing Commission and featuring a post-film discussion

This documentary explores mental health, housing insecurity, and homelessness in Washtenaw County. Despite the efforts of local organizations and residents, limited funding and recent cuts have left major gaps in support. The film aims to inspire collaboration and lasting community solutions.

"Harlan County U.S.A." — PLAYS TUESDAY, MAY 12 AT 7 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Arthouse Revival Film Series

A heartbreaking record of the thirteen-month struggle between a community fighting to survive and a corporation dedicated to the bottom line. From director Barbara Kopple.

"Peter Asher: Everywhere Man" — PLAYS WEDNESDAY, MAY 13 AT 7:30 PM AT THE MICHIGAN AND SATURDAY, MAY 16 AT 6:15 PM AT THE STATE

Cinetopia VIP Night!!!

From child actor to pop star to record producer, Peter Asher's extraordinary life intersects with some of the greatest artists and musical moments of the last six decades.

"Sons of Detroit" — THURSDAY, MAY 14 AT 7:30 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Opening night of Cinetopia 2026! With Director Jeremy Xido and Producer Russell Stewart in attendance for a post-film Q&A.

Jeremy Xido returns to Detroit to reconnect with the Black family who raised him. Blending personal memoir with investigative journalism, the film examines fractured relationships and systemic forces, tracking Xido as he searches for his cousin, Boo, recently released from prison.

CONTINUING DOWNTOWN

"The Devil Wears Prada 2"

Follows Miranda Priestly's struggle against Emily Charlton, her former assistant turned rival executive, as they compete for advertising revenue amidst declining print media while Miranda nears retirement. Starring Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep with Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci.

"The Christophers"

Desperate for an inheritance, two siblings conspire to forge their father's unfinished paintings, so they become valuable after his death. Starring Ian McKellen, James Corden, Michaela Coel and Jessica Gunning.

"The Drama"

A happily engaged couple is put to the test when an unexpected turn sends their wedding week off the rails. Starring Zendaya and Robert Pattinson.

"Project Hail Mary"

Science teacher Ryland Grace wakes up alone on a spaceship light-years from Earth. As his memory returns, he uncovers a mission to stop a mysterious substance killing the sun and save Earth. An unexpected friendship may be the key.

From directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller ("The Lego Movie," "Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs," producers of the "Spider-Verse" films) and starring Ryan Gosling.

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