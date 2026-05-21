Cinema Chat: A recap of Cinetopia 2026, plus 'Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu' opens at the State and nationwide

OPENING THIS WEEK

"I Love Boosters" — OPENS TODAY AT THE STATE AND THE MULTIPLEX

A group of shoplifters take aim at a cutthroat fashion maven by stealing her clothes and reselling them at a lower price, what they call "fashion-forward philanthropy." From writer/director Boots Riley ("Sorry to Bother You") and starring Keke Palmer, LaKeith Stanfield, Taylour Paige, Demi Moore, and Don Cheadle.

"Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu" — OPENS TODAY AT THE STATE AND THE MULTIPLEX

Once a lone bounty hunter, Mandalorian Din Djarin and his apprentice Grogu embark on an exciting new Star Wars adventure. From writer/director Jon Favreau and starring Pedro Pascal, Sigourney Weaver and featuring Jeremy Allen White and Martin Scorsese.

"The Sheep Detectives" — OPENS FRIDAY, MAY 22 AT THE MICHIGAN

Every night, a shepherd reads aloud a murder mystery, pretending his sheep can understand. When he is found dead, the sheep realize at once that it was a murder and think they know everything about how to go about solving it. Starring Hugh Jackman and Emma Thompson, and featuring the voices of Brett Goldstein, Patrick Stewart, Regina Hall, Bryan Cranston, and many more.

"Blue Heron" — OPENS FRIDAY, MAY 22 FOR SELECT SCREENINGS AT THE MICHIGAN

In the late 1990s, eight-year-old Sasha and her family relocate to a new home on Vancouver Island, but their fresh start is interrupted by increasingly dangerous behavior from the eldest son, Jeremy. At wit’s end, their parents are presented with a shattering choice.

Award-winning director Sophy Romvari’s feature debut is a lyrical and profound testament to the things we carry with us, masterfully chronicling the haze of a languid summer and the hyaline clarity of the moments that defined it.

SPECIAL SCREENINGS DOWNTOWN

"Harakiri" — PLAYS TONIGHT AT 8 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Late Night Classics Film Series

When a ronin requesting seppuku at a feudal lord's palace is told of the brutal suicide of another ronin who previously visited, he reveals how their pasts are intertwined - and in doing so challenges the clan's integrity.

"Lady Snowblood" — PLAYS FRIDAY, MAY 22 AT 9:30 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Late Night Classics Film Series

A women is raised from birth for one terrible and vengeful purpose - to murder those who abused her mother and left her to rot in a women's prison, where she died in childbirth.

"Jason and the Argonauts" — PLAYS SATURDAY, MAY 23 AT 1:30 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Summer Classics Film Series

The legendary Greek hero leads a team of intrepid adventurers in a perilous quest for the legendary Golden Fleece. From director Don Chaffey and with stop-motion effects from Ray Harryhausen.

"The Hidden Fortress" — PLAYS SATURDAY, MAY 23 AT 4:30 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Summer Classics Film Series

Lured by gold, two greedy peasants unknowingly escort a princess and her general across enemy lines. From writer/director Akira Kurosawa and starring Toshirō Mifune.

"Once Upon a Time in the West" — PLAYS SUNDAY, MAY 24 AT 1:30 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Summer Classics Film Series

A mysterious stranger with a harmonica teams up with a notorious desperado to protect a beautiful widow and her land from a ruthless assassin in the employ of a railroad tycoon. From writer/director Sergio Leone and starring Henry Fonda, Charles Bronson and Claudia Cardinale.

"American Graffiti" — PLAYS SUNDAY, MAY 24 AT 6 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Summer Classics Film Series

A group of teenagers in California's central valley spend one final night after their 1962 high school graduation cruising the strip with their buddies before they pursue their varying goals. From writer/director George Lucas and starring Richard Dreyfuss, Ron Howard, Mackenzie Phillips, Cindy Williams and Harrison Ford.

"Twelve O'Clock High" — PLAYS MONDAY, MAY 25 AT 1:30 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Summer Classics Film Series

In honor of Memorial Day, veterans and active duty service members attend for free at the Michigan and the State Theatre

In 1942, an American Air Force unit stationed in England struggles with low morale until the tough Brigadier General Frank Savage (Gregory Peck) takes command. Though initially resented by his pilots and second-in-command, Savage gradually transforms the unit into an effective fighting force.

"Grey Gardens" — PLAYS TUESDAY, MAY 26 AT 7 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Arthouse Revival Film Series

Meet a mother and daughter, high-society dropouts, reclusive cousins of Jackie O., managing to thrive together amid the decay and disorder of their East Hampton, NY, mansion, making for an eerily ramshackle echo of the American Camelot.

CONTINUING DOWNTOWN

"The Devil Wears Prada 2"

Follows Miranda Priestly's struggle against Emily Charlton, her former assistant turned rival executive, as they compete for advertising revenue amidst declining print media while Miranda nears retirement. Starring Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep with Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci.

"Project Hail Mary"

Science teacher Ryland Grace wakes up alone on a spaceship light-years from Earth. As his memory returns, he uncovers a mission to stop a mysterious substance killing the sun and save Earth. An unexpected friendship may be the key.

From directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller ("The Lego Movie," "Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs," producers of the "Spider-Verse" films) and starring Ryan Gosling.

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