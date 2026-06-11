Cinema Chat: 'Disclosure Day' opens at the State and nationwide, 'Flag Day' opens at the Michigan

OPENING THIS WEEK

"Disclosure Day" — OPENS TONIGHT AT THE STATE AND THE MULTIPLEX

A meteorologist and a cybersecurity expert find themselves at the center of a movement to expose the government's cover-up of extraterrestrial secrets. From director Steven Spielberg, starring Emily Blunt, Josh O’Connor, Colin Firth, and Colman Domingo, with music by John Williams.

"Flag Day" — OPENS FRIDAY, JUNE 12 AT THE MICHIGAN

Set in the small farming community of Three Oaks, Michigan - home to the nation's largest Flag Day parade - this film is a verité portrait of ritual, identity, and belonging in an era of deep political division. Somewhere between tradition and transformation lies this village, whose annual parade has become a pageant of American aspiration and memory. From directors Andrew Shea and Melissa Shea (Cinetopia 2024 alum with their last project "I’ll Be There").

SPECIAL SCREENINGS DOWNTOWN

"The Handmaiden" — PLAYS TONIGHT AT 8 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Late Night Classics Film Series

With help from an orphaned pickpocket, a Korean con man devises an elaborate plot to seduce and bilk a Japanese woman out of her inheritance. From writer/director Park Chan-wook ("Oldboy," "No Other Choice").

"Cruising" — PLAYS FRIDAY, JUNE 12 AT 9:30 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Late Night Classics Film Series

A New York police officer goes undercover on the rough-trade beat to find a serial killer who is targeting homosexual men. From writer/director William Friedkin ("The Exorcist," "The French Connection") and starring Al Pacino, Paul Sorvino and Karen Allen.

NT Live: "All My Sons" — PLAYS SATURDAY, JUNE 13 AT 7 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Filmed live from the West End. Bryan Cranston and Marianne Jean-Baptiste feature in a five-star, triumphantly acclaimed new production of Arthur Miller’s classic play, from visionary director Ivo Van Hove. Set in America, 1947, Joe and Kate Keller are a success story, but their contented lives are about to shatter. A figure from the past forces long buried truths to the surface lying bare the price of their American dream.

"Luca" — PLAYS SUNDAY, JUNE 14 AT 11 AM AT THE MICHIGAN (FREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC!!!)

Part of the Family Friendly Film Series

A Pixar Animation Studios Production – On the Italian Riviera, an unlikely but strong friendship grows between a human being and a sea monster disguised as a human. Featuring a voice cast of Jacob Tremblay ("Room"), Jack Dylan Grazer, Maya Rudolph and Jim Gaffigan.

"Stand By Me" — PLAYS SUNDAY, JUNE 14 AT 1:30 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Summer Classics Film Series

After learning that a stranger has been accidentally killed near their rural homes, four Oregon boys decide to go see the body. On the way, they learn more about one another and their very different home lives. Based on the novella by Stephen King from director Rob Reiner, and starring Wil Wheaton, Jerry O'Connell, River Phoenix and Corey Feldman.

"Xanadu" — PLAYS SUNDAY, JUNE 14 AT 6 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Come out and sing and dance along with this iconic 80's classic! There will be a drag performance before the show, specialty cocktails, a costume contest, as well as community tabling opportunities. Come on out dressed in your most glamorous 80's attire, just leave the roller skates at home!

Struggling artist Sonny (Michael Beck) is trapped in a dull job painting album covers. When he is instantly attracted to Kira (Olivia Newton-John), an anonymous woman randomly photographed in the background of one of his assignments, he visits the auditorium where the cover was shot and finds the mysterious beauty is an ageless Greek muse, who encourages him to team up with old-fashioned Danny McGuire (Gene Kelly) to build a roller-skating disco.

"Okko's Inn" — PLAYS THURSDAY, JUNE 18 AT 7:30 PM AT THE MICHIGAN (FREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC!!!)

Part of Ann Arbor Japan Week

After losing her parents in a car accident, Okko starts living in the countryside with her grandmother who runs a traditional Japanese inn. While she prepares to be the next owner of the inn, Okko can somehow see friendly ghosts.

"Mulholland Drive" — PLAYS THURSDAY, JUNE 18 AT 8 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Late Night Classics Film Series

After a car wreck on Mulholland Drive renders a woman amnesiac, she and a Hollywood-hopeful search for clues and answers across Los Angeles in a twisting venture beyond dreams and reality. From writer/director David Lynch and starring Naomi Watts, Laura Harring and Justin Theroux.

CONTINUING DOWNTOWN

"Trainspotting" (30th Anniversary 4K Restoration)

Renton, deeply immersed in the Edinburgh drug scene, tries to clean up and get out despite the allure of drugs and the influence of friends. From director Danny Boyle and starring Ewan McGregor, Jonny Lee Miller, Robert Carlyle and Kelly Macdonald.

"The Sheep Detectives"

Every night, a shepherd reads aloud a murder mystery, pretending his sheep can understand. When he is found dead, the sheep realize at once that it was a murder and think they know everything about how to go about solving it. Starring Hugh Jackman and Emma Thompson, and featuring the voices of Brett Goldstein, Patrick Stewart, Regina Hall, Bryan Cranston, and many more.

"Power Ballad"

Rick, a washed-up wedding singer, and Danny, a fading boy band star, bond over music and a late-night jam session. When Danny turns Rick's song into a hit, Rick sets out to reclaim the recognition he believes he deserves. From writer/director John Carney ("Once") and starring Paul Rudd and Nick Jonas.

"Tuner"

A talented piano tuner who suffers from hyperacusis discovers an unexpected aptitude for cracking safes, turning his life upside down. Starring Leo Woodall and Dustin Hoffman.

"Carolina Caroline"

A young woman joins a charming con man on the run, leaving a trail of crime and passion as they hustle through the Southeast in search of her estranged mother. From director Adam Rehmeier and starring Samara Weaving and Kyle Gallner.

"Backrooms"

A strange doorway appears in the basement of a furniture showroom. After a therapist's patient disappears into a dimension beyond reality, she must venture into the unknown to save him Starring Chiwetel Ejiofor, Renate Reinsve and Mark Duplass. From director Kane Parsons (based on his web series of the same name) and inspired by the "Backrooms" creepypasta.

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