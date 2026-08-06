Cinema Chat: 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' and 'The Odyssey' shatter box office records; 'A Sad and Beautiful World' and 'Sheep in the Box' open in downtown Ann Arbor

"SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY" AND "THE ODYSSEY" POWER BIGGEST COLLECTIVE WEEKEND IN BOX OFFICE HISTORY WITH $430 MILLION

A shout-out to the Marquee Arts team who played its part at the Michigan Theater and the State Theatre in making Hollywood history!!!

OPENING THIS WEEK

"A Sad and Beautiful World" — OPENS FRIDAY, AUGUST 7 AT THE MICHIGAN

Audience Award winner at this year’s Cinetopia Film Festival! Across three decades, Nino and Yasmina are bound by a magnetic relationship. Torn between love and survival, they must decide whether to build a family in Lebanon or leave their home amid the country's unfolding tragedies.

"Sheep in the Box" — OPENS FRIDAY, AUGUST 7 AT THE MICHIGAN

Grieving the loss of their son, Sho, a couple welcomes a humanoid replica of him into their family. Meanwhile, this new robotic Sho begins secretly connecting with other humanoids nearby. From director Hirokazu Koreeda ("Monster," "Shoplifters").

SPECIAL SCREENINGS DOWNTOWN

"Spaceballs" — PLAYS TONIGHT AT 7 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Happy Birthday, Mel Brooks! Film Series

A star-pilot for hire and his trusty half-dog sidekick must come to the rescue of a spoiled princess and save Planet Druidia from the clutches of the evil Spaceballs. Starring Bill Pullman, John Candy, Rick Moranis, Daphne Zuniga, Joan Rivers and Mel Brooks.

CatVideoFest 2026 — PLAYS FRIDAY, AUGUST 7 AT 6:30 PM; SATURDAY, AUGUST 8 AT 2 & 4 PM; SUNDAY, AUGUST 9 AT 4 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Oscilloscope Laboratories presents CatVideoFest 2026, a compilation of the latest and best cat videos culled from countless hours of unique submissions and sourced animations, music videos, and classic internet powerhouses. Each year, across the country, local theaters partner with nearby cat-focused charities, animal welfare associations and shelters alike — a portion of ticket proceeds from every show goes directly to local cats in need. Marquee Arts is proud to support the Huron Valley Human Society.

"Piranha" — PLAYS FRIDAY, AUGUST 7 AT 9:30 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Late Night Classics Film Series

Half "Jaws" spoof and half trashy gore-comedy, Joe Dante's film is pure summer fun. After a group of trespassers accidentally unleashes a school of deadly piranhas from a government lab, chaos erupts at a lakeside resort. Packed with sharp humor, memorable characters, and impressive practical effects, the film proves this cult classic is every bit as entertaining as the blockbuster that inspired it.

"Ponyo" — PLAYS SATURDAY, AUGUST 8 AT 11 AM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Summer of Studio Ghibli Film Series

A five-year-old boy develops a relationship with Ponyo, a young goldfish princess who longs to become a human after falling in love with him. From writer/director Hayao Miyazaki.

"1969: Killers, Freaks and Radicals" — PLAYS SATURDAY, AUGUST 8 AT 7 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Featuring a post-film discussion with director Andrew Templeton

WINNER of the Audience Award for Best U.S. Documentary at the 2025 Cinetopia Film Festival! Amid the radical politics and cultural upheaval of the late 1960s, a series of brutal murders targeting young women gripped the twin university towns of Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti, Michigan. Home to the University of Michigan and Eastern Michigan University, the communities grew increasingly anxious as police seemed unable to stop the killer—or killers—responsible. Through interviews with law enforcement, political figures, and women who lived through the fear, this independent documentary examines not just a series of crimes, but the social and political tensions that enabled them—many of which still resonate today."

"Steamboat Bill, Jr." — PLAYS SUNDAY, AUGUST 9 AT 1:30 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Summer Classics Film Series

Presented with live accompaniment from Stephen Warner on the historic Barton Organ!!!

William Canfield Jr. (Buster Keaton) returns to his Mississippi River hometown to reunite with his boat captain father, who hopes Willie can help him compete with a rival. But when Willie falls for the rival’s daughter, a violent storm and his father’s arrest put everything to the test.

"The Player" — PLAYS TUESDAY, AUGUST 11 AT 7 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Arthouse Revival Film Series

When a Hollywood producer (Tim Robbins) murders a screenwriter he believes has been threatening him, he tries to cover his tracks while reviving his career and romancing the victim’s girlfriend. But as the investigation closes in, he learns Hollywood never forgets. From director Robert Altman.

"The Boy and the Heron" — PLAYS WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 12 AT 7 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Summer of Studio Ghibli Film Series

After losing his mother during the war, young Mahito follows a mysterious gray heron into an ancient tower, where he enters a fantastical world shared by the living and the dead. Guided by the heron, he embarks on a journey that will uncover the secrets of the world—and of himself. From writer/director Hayao Miyazaki.

"Robin Hood: Men in Tights" — PLAYS THURSDAY, AUGUST 13 AT 7 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Happy Birthday, Mel Brooks! Film Series

After escaping prison in Jerusalem, Robin of Loxley (Cary Elwes) returns home to find Prince John (Richard Lewis) has seized his family's estate. With the help of Blinkin, Little John, and Will Scarlett O'Hara, Robin fights to reclaim his home while trying to win the heart of Maid Marian (Amy Yasbeck).

CONTINUING DOWNTOWN

"Spider-Man: Brand New Day"

Peter Parker (Tom Holland) devotes his life to protecting New York City as a full-time Spider-Man. But as the demands on him intensify, the pressure sparks a surprising physical evolution that threatens his existence, even as a strange new pattern of crimes gives rise to one of the most powerful threats he's ever faced. Also starring Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Mark Ruffalo, Sadie Sink, and Jon Bernthal.

"I Want Your Sex"

When fresh-faced Elliot (Cooper Hoffman) lands an exciting job for renowned artist, icon and provocateur Erika Tracy (Olivia Wilde), his fantasies come true as Erika taps him to become her sexual muse. But Elliot soon finds himself out of his depth as Erika takes him on a journey more profound than he ever could have imagined, into a world of obsession, power, betrayal and murder.

"The Odyssey"

Presented on 35MM film at the Michigan!!!

After the Trojan War, Odysseus faces a dangerous voyage back to Ithaca, meeting creatures like the Cyclops Polyphemus, Sirens, and Circe along the way. From writer/director Christopher Nolan and starring Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, and many, many more.

"The Invite"

Joe (Seth Rogan) and Angela's (Olivia Wilde) marriage is on thin ice. When they invite their enigmatic upstairs neighbors (Penelope Cruz and Edward Norton) for a dinner party, the night spirals into unexpected places. An English-language remake of the 2020 Spanish film "The People Upstairs."

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

