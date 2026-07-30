Cinema Chat: 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' opens at the State and the multiplex, The Michigan Theater celebrates Art House Theater Day with 'Sorry to Bother You'

OPENING THIS WEEK

"Spider-Man: Brand New Day" — OPENS TONIGHT AT THE STATE AND THE MULTIPLEX

Peter Parker (Tom Holland) devotes his life to protecting New York City as a full-time Spider-Man. But as the demands on him intensify, the pressure sparks a surprising physical evolution that threatens his existence, even as a strange new pattern of crimes gives rise to one of the most powerful threats he's ever faced. Also starring Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Mark Ruffalo, Sadie Sink, and Jon Bernthal.

"I Want Your Sex" — OPENS FRIDAY, JULY 31 AT THE STATE

When fresh-faced Elliot (Cooper Hoffman) lands an exciting job for renowned artist, icon and provocateur Erika Tracy (Olivia Wilde), his fantasies come true as Erika taps him to become her sexual muse. But Elliot soon finds himself out of his depth as Erika takes him on a journey more profound than he ever could have imagined, into a world of obsession, power, betrayal and murder.

SPECIAL SCREENINGS DOWNTOWN

"Sorry to Bother You" — PLAYS FRIDAY, JULY 31 AT 7 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of Art House Theater Day

In an alternate present-day version of Oakland, telemarketer Cassius Green discovers a magical key to professional success, propelling him into a universe of greed. From writer/director Boots Riley and starring LaKeith Stanfield, Tessa Thompson, Jermaine Fowler and Steven Yeun.

"The Hills Have Eyes" — PLAYS FRIDAY, JULY 31 AT 9 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Late Night Classics Film Series

On the way to California, a family has the misfortune to have their car break down in an area closed to the public and inhabited by violent savages ready to attack. From writer/director Wes Craven.

"F-Toys" — PLAYS SATURDAY, AUGUST 1 AT 8 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Popcorn List's Pop-up Series 2026

Audience Award winner at this year’s Cinetopia! A young woman seeks to break a curse by raising $1000 for psychics in a pre-millennium alternate universe. She navigates the seedy underbelly of Trashtown via scooter, encountering bizarre characters along the way.

"Network" — PLAYS SUNDAY, AUGUST 2 AT 1:30 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Summer Classics Film Series

A television network cynically exploits a deranged former anchor's ravings and revelations about mass media for its own profit but finds that his message may be difficult to control. From director Sidney Lumet and starring Faye Dunaway, William Holden, Peter Finch and Robert Duvall.

The Michigan Theater Community Film Club: Animation August — PLAYS SUNDAY, AUGUST 2 AT 5 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

The Michigan Theater's Community Film Club returns after its summer hiatus with Animation August, a celebration of animated cinema from Disney classics to anime, stop-motion, and experimental works.

Join fellow movie lovers and Michigan Theater staff for an evening of conversation, games, snacks, and drinks before voting concludes with a screening of "Mad God". The discussion is free to attend, with the optional post-meeting film offered as a standard ticketed screening.

"Mad God" (screens at 7 PM) — A stop-motion-animated film written, produced, and directed by Phil Tippett (visual effects artist known for "Star Wars, "Jurassic Park" and many more) produced over a period of 30 years. The Assassin travels through a nightmare underworld of tortured souls, ruined cities and wretched monstrosities forged from the primordial horrors of the unconscious mind of Tippett, the world's preeminent stop-motion animator.

"American Movie" — PLAYS TUESDAY, AUGUST 4 AT 7 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Arthouse Revival Film Series

Aspiring filmmaker Mark Borchardt attempts to finance his dream project by finally completing "Coven", a micro-budget horror film he abandoned years before.

"Ponyo" — PLAYS WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 5 AT 7 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Summer of Studio Ghibli Film Series

A five-year-old boy develops a relationship with Ponyo, a young goldfish princess who longs to become a human after falling in love with him. From writer/director Hayao Miyazaki.

Presented in Japanese with English subtitles, with an encore screening on Saturday, August 8th at 11:00 AM that will present the English dubbed screening.

"Spaceballs" — PLAYS THURSDAY, AUGUST 6 AT 7 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Happy Birthday, Mel Brooks! Film Series

A star-pilot for hire and his trusty half-dog sidekick must come to the rescue of a spoiled princess and save Planet Druidia from the clutches of the evil Spaceballs. Starring Bill Pullman, John Candy, Rick Moranis, Daphne Zuniga, Joan Rivers and Mel Brooks.

CONTINUING DOWNTOWN

"Hadestown: The Musical"

A musical juxtaposition of the Orpheus/Eurydice and Hades/Persephone myths that examines the way real life can impact our quest for a perfect world.

"Motor City"

In the 1970s Detroit, John Miller falls for a local gangster's girl and lands in prison for a crime he didn't commit. With his life ruined, Miller hatches a plan for revenge. Starring Alan Ritchson, Shailene Woodley, Ben Foster, Pablo Schreiber, Lionel Boyce and Ben McKenzie.

"Her Private Hell"

A troubled young woman searches for her father as a mysterious mist engulfs a futuristic metropolis, unleashing a deadly and elusive entity. Her quest collides with an American G.I., who's on a harrowing odyssey to rescue his daughter from Hell. From director Nicolas Winding Refn ("Drive," "Neon Demon") and starring Sophie Thatcher, Charles Melton and Havana Rose Liu.

"The Odyssey"

Presented on 35MM film at the Michigan!!!

After the Trojan War, Odysseus faces a dangerous voyage back to Ithaca, meeting creatures like the Cyclops Polyphemus, Sirens, and Circe along the way. From writer/director Christopher Nolan and starring Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, and many, many more.

"The Invite"

Joe (Seth Rogan) and Angela's (Olivia Wilde) marriage is on thin ice. When they invite their enigmatic upstairs neighbors (Penelope Cruz and Edward Norton) for a dinner party, the night spirals into unexpected places. An English-language remake of the 2020 Spanish film "The People Upstairs."

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