Cinema Chat: 'American Doctor,' 'Union County,' and a Tommy Wiseau/Greg Sestero double feature coming to the Michigan Theater

OPENING THIS WEEK

"American Doctor" — OPENS FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 4 AT THE MICHIGAN

When three American doctors, Palestinian, Jewish and Zoroastrian, enter Gaza to save lives, they find themselves caught between medicine and politics, risking everything to expose the truth.

"Union County" — OPENS FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 4 AT THE MICHIGAN

Assigned to a county-mandated drug court program, Cody Parsons embarks on the tenuous journey toward recovery amidst the opioid epidemic in rural Ohio.

"Hope" — OPENS WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 9 AT THE STATE

The film centers on a village police chief and his rookie deputy who must defend his local community from a mysterious creature after wildfires sever all communications, while a local hunting party finds itself being hunted deep in the mountains.

SPECIAL SCREENINGS DOWNTOWN

"Total Recall" — PLAYS TONIGHT AT 8 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Late Night Classics Film Series

Arnold Schwarzenegger stars as construction worker Douglas Quaid, whose virtual vacation to Mars goes spectacularly wrong when he discovers his memories may not actually be his own. Soon he’s caught in a conspiracy involving secret agents, mutants, and the fate of Mars itself.

A gloriously over-the-top mix of science fiction, action, satire, and unforgettable practical effects.

Double Feature: "The Room" in 35 MM and "Big Shark" — PLAYS FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 4 AT 7 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

“Oh hi, Mark!” Spend an unforgettable evening with Greg Sestero, star of the legendary cult phenomenon The Room and New York Times bestselling author of the Oscar-nominated "The Disaster Artist". Hear stories from the making of one of cinema’s most infamous masterpieces, meet Greg in person, and experience the madness on the big screen with fellow fans.

The night includes a pre-show and intermission meet & greet with Greg, plus exclusive "The Room" and Greg Sestero merchandise available for purchase.

"The Room" (35mm presentation) : A successful banker’s life spirals into betrayal, melodrama, football tosses, and rooftop intrigue when his fiancée seduces his best friend. The midnight-movie sensation that became a global cult classic.

: A successful banker’s life spirals into betrayal, melodrama, football tosses, and rooftop intrigue when his fiancée seduces his best friend. The midnight-movie sensation that became a global cult classic. "Big Shark" (Digital presentation): Tommy Wiseau returns in this gloriously baffling creature feature, where three firefighters must save New Orleans from a massive killer shark. Chaos, accents, and shark attacks collide in Wiseau’s long-awaited follow-up to "The Room."

"Steel Magnolias" — PLAYS SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 5 AT 1 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Remembering Dolly Parton

Sally Field, Dolly Parton, Shirley MacLaine, Daryl Hannah, Olympia Dukakis, and Julia Roberts star as a close-knit group of friends in a small Louisiana community who rely on humor, friendship, and each other through life, love, and loss.

"Sing" — PLAYS SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 6 AT 11 AM AT THE MICHIGAN (FREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC!!!)

Part of the Family Friendly Film Series

When theater owner Buster Moon’s once-grand venue falls on hard times, he launches the world’s greatest singing competition in one final attempt to save it. Free and open to the public, with advance reservations encouraged.

"Casablanca" — PLAYS SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 6 AT 2 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Summer Classics Film Series

Humphrey Bogart and Ingrid Bergman star in one of Hollywood’s most enduring romances, set against the backdrop of World War II.

"Rushmore" — PLAYS SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 6 AT 7 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

The Michigan Theater Community Club celebrates Back to School September. Meeting starts at 6 PM.

Jason Schwartzman stars as Max Fischer, an eccentric and wildly ambitious prep school student whose friendship with a wealthy businessman, played by Bill Murray, turns into a rivalry when they fall for the same teacher. From director Wes Anderson.

"Twin Peaks: Season 2, Episode 1" — PLAYS SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 6 AT 7 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Purchase a Season Pass and save on the full season.

Return to the strange and wonderful world of David Lynch and Mark Frost’s "Twin Peaks" as Season Two begins on the big screen.

"Mildred Pierce" — PLAYS TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 8 AT 7 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Arthouse Revival Film Series

Joan Crawford stars in her Academy Award-winning role as a determined mother who builds a successful restaurant empire while navigating a turbulent family life and murder. Michael Curtiz directs this classic blend of melodrama and film noir.

"Confessions of a Nazi Spy" — PLAYS THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 10 AT 7 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Anti-Fascist Film Series

Edward G. Robinson stars as an FBI agent investigating a Nazi espionage network operating in the United States in this landmark 1939 thriller. Released months before World War II began, it was the first explicitly anti-Nazi film from a major Hollywood studio and sparked threats and even violence at some screenings. Directed by Anatole Litvak, the film remains a powerful example of Hollywood confronting fascism on screen.

"Hot Rod" — PLAYS THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 10 AT 8 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Late Night Classics Film Series

Andy Samberg stars as self-proclaimed stuntman Rod Kimble, who plans his biggest stunt yet to raise money for his ailing stepfather, so he can finally beat him in hand-to-hand combat.

CONTINUING DOWNTOWN

"The Dog Stars"

Starring Jacob Elordi, Margaret Qualley, and Josh Brolin directed by Ridley Scott. In a post-apocalyptic world, a virus wipes out humanity. Survivors face roaming scavengers called Reapers. Protagonist Hig, a pilot, survived the flu but lost his wife.

"It Ends"

Out for a late-night drive, friends turn onto a never-ending, two-lane hellscape surrounded by untold horrors and cosmic forces beyond their understanding. Crammed inside a jeep with miles stretching infinitely ahead, they face a choice: embrace their new existence or fight to escape it.

"Tony"

Nineteen-year-old Anthony Bourdain stumbles into the chaotic world of a restaurant kitchen, setting off a summer that will shape the course of his life. From director Matt Johnson and starring Dominic Sessa and Antonio Banderas.

"Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma"

A new kind of horror remake from Jane Schoenbrun ("I Saw the TV Glow"), starring Hannah Einbinder and Gillian Anderson. After years of slapdash sequels and waning fandom, the Camp Miasma slasher franchise is handed over to an enthusiastic young director for resurrection. But when she visits the original’s star, a now-reclusive actress shrouded in mystery, the two women fall into a blood-soaked world of desire, fear, and delirium.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org