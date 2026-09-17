Cinema Chat: 'If I Go Will They Miss Me' opens at the Michigan, 'Resident Evil' opens at the State

OPENING THIS WEEK

"If I Go Will They Miss Me" — OPENS FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 18 AT THE MICHIGAN

In Watts, California, a 12-year-old boy attempts to reconnect with his distant father following his incarceration, while experiencing mysterious visions of airplanes and Greek gods that seem to follow him through his everyday world.

"Resident Evil" — OPENS FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 18 AT THE STATE AND THE MULTIPLEX

From Zach Cregger, director of "Weapons" and "Barbarian," comes a new reinvention of the "Resident Evil" franchise. Austin Abrams stars as Bryan, a medical courier who finds himself in a desperate race for survival as one horrifying night collapses into chaos.

SPECIAL SCREENINGS DOWNTOWN

"The Great Dictator" — PLAYS TONIGHT AT 7 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Anti-Fascist Film Series

Charlie Chaplin takes on fascism in this landmark political satire, playing both a Jewish barber and the ruthless dictator Adenoid Hynkel. Released in 1940, this was Chaplin’s first true talking picture and remains one of his most enduring films.

"MacGruber" — PLAYS TONIGHT AT 8 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Late Night Classics Film Series

Will Forte stars as MacGruber, a decorated soldier of fortune called back into action when his longtime enemy steals a nuclear warhead. Joined by Ryan Phillippe and Kristen Wiig, MacGruber assembles a team to stop his arch-nemesis before it’s too late.

"The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring — Extended Edition" — PLAYS SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 20 AT 1:30 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

One ring to rule them all! Return to Middle-earth with the extended edition of Peter Jackson’s film on the big screen. Frodo Baggins and a fellowship of heroes begin their epic journey to destroy the One Ring before it falls into the hands of the Dark Lord Sauron.

"Twin Peaks: Season 2, Episode 4 & 5" — PLAYS SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 20 AT 7 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

The mystery continues at the Michigan! Return to the strange and wonderful world of David Lynch and Mark Frost’s "Twin Peaks" with two more episodes from Season Two, presented together on the big screen.

Cozy Craft Club: "The Craft" — PLAYS WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 23 AT 7 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Bring your latest craft project and settle in for a cozy screening of "The Craft"! Robin Tunney, Fairuza Balk, Neve Campbell, and Rachel True star as four teenage outsiders who discover that dabbling in witchcraft comes with some dangerously real consequences.

House lights stay slightly raised so you can knit, crochet, draw, embroider, or work on your favorite craft while watching the ultimate ’90s witchy cult classic.

"Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping" — PLAYS THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 24 AT 8 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Late Night Classics Film Series

Andy Samberg stars as pop superstar Conner4Real, whose world comes crashing down when his highly anticipated second album flops. From The Lonely Island, this is a wildly funny mockumentary about celebrity, friendship, and the absurdity of the music industry.

CONTINUING DOWNTOWN

"Practical Magic 2"

The witches are back! Nearly 30 years after the original cult favorite, Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman return as sisters Sally and Gillian Owens. This time, the Owens family must confront a dark curse threatening a new generation of witches. Directed by Susanne Bier and also starring Joey King, Lee Pace, Maisie Williams, Dianne Wiest, and Stockard Channing.

"Filipiñana"

Seventeen-year-old Isabel works as a “tee-girl” at an exclusive golf course in the Philippines, where the manicured greens reveal a much larger world of class, privilege, and power. From writer/director Rafael Manuel, this film won a Special Jury Award for Creative Vision at this year’s Sundance Film Festival.

"Hope"

The film centers on a village police chief and his rookie deputy who must defend his local community from a mysterious creature after wildfires sever all communications, while a local hunting party finds itself being hunted deep in the mountains.

"Tony"

Nineteen-year-old Anthony Bourdain stumbles into the chaotic world of a restaurant kitchen, setting off a summer that will shape the course of his life. From director Matt Johnson and starring Dominic Sessa and Antonio Banderas.

"Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma"

A new kind of horror remake from Jane Schoenbrun ("I Saw the TV Glow"), starring Hannah Einbinder and Gillian Anderson. After years of slapdash sequels and waning fandom, the Camp Miasma slasher franchise is handed over to an enthusiastic young director for resurrection. But when she visits the original’s star, a now-reclusive actress shrouded in mystery, the two women fall into a blood-soaked world of desire, fear, and delirium.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

