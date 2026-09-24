Cinema Chat: A preview of October attractions at the Michigan and State Theaters, plus 'Ha Chan, Shake Your Booty!' and 'Primetime' open this weekend

OPENING THIS WEEK

"Primetime" — OPENS FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 25 AT THE STATE

Robert Pattinson stars as a television journalist determined to make TV history with a controversial predator-catching investigation inspired by the early-2000s true-crime television phenomenon.

"Heart of the Beast" — OPENS FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 25 AT THE STATE

Brad Pitt stars as a Special Forces veteran stranded with his combat dog in the Alaskan wilderness after a plane crash, forcing the pair into a brutal fight for survival.

"Ha Chan, Shake Your Booty!" — OPENS FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 25 AT THE STATE

Rinko Kikuchi stars as a grieving woman drawn back into Tokyo’s ballroom dance scene, where a new instructor awakens unexpected feelings and offers her a chance to move forward.

"You Had to be There: How the Toronto Godspell Ignited the Comedy Revolution, Spread Love & Overalls, and Created a Community that Changed the World (in a Canadian Kind of Way)" — OPENS FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 25 AT THE STATE

This new documentary looks back at the legendary 1972 Toronto production of "Godspell" that brought together future comedy icons, including Martin Short, Eugene Levy, Gilda Radner, Andrea Martin, and more.

SPECIAL SCREENINGS DOWNTOWN

World Premiere Environmental Documentary: "The Coalition" — PLAYS MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 28 AT 4:30 PM AT THE MICHIGAN (FREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC!!!)

Presented as part of U-M Climate Week. Sponsored by University of Michigan Climate Week and Ann Arbor Rotary Club.

How do you save a species that has survived 440 million years and five mass extinctions?

Find out at the Michigan Theater during the debut screening of this new, 20-minute documentary exploring the surprising connection between drug safety and ecosystem health along with the scientists, activists, researchers, educators, and organizations working together to protect both.

OCTOBER AT THE MICHIGAN & STATE THEATERS

October is almost here, and the Michigan & State Theaters are going all-in on spooky season with horror classics, cult favorites, live performances, festivals, free family films, and plenty of reasons to come in costume!

DOCTOBERFEST – October 3rd & 4th at the Michigan

We kick off October with DOCtoberfest, a weekend celebrating documentary cinema and the conversations shaping our world today, with each screening paired with beer tastings from Mothfire Brewing.

DIRECTOR SPOTLIGHT: DAVID CRONENBERG – Thursdays in October at the Michigan

Our new Director Spotlight series launches with one of the masters of body horror, David Cronenberg.

"Scanners" — THURSDAY, OCTOBER 1 AT 8 PM

"Videodrome" — THURSDAY, OCTOBER 8 AT 8 PM

"The Fly" — THURSDAY, OCTOBER 15 AT 8 PM

"Crash" — THURSDAY, OCTOBER 22 AT 8 PM

FOUND FOOTAGE HORROR FESTIVAL – October 9th through 11th at the Michigan & State

FOUND: The Michigan Theater Found Footage Horror Film Festival celebrates the movie that helped redefine horror, "The Blair Witch Project," while exploring the genre it helped inspire.

"[REC]" — FRIDAY, OCTOBER 9 AT 11:59 PM AT THE STATE

"Lake Mungo" — SATURDAY, OCTOBER 10 AT 3 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

"The Blair Witch Project" — SATURDAY, OCTOBER 10 AT 7 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

"Paranormal Activity" — SATURDAY, OCTOBER 10 AT 11:59 PM AT THE STATE

Found Footage Shorts — SUNDAY, OCTOBER 11 AT 1:30 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

"Cloverfield" — SUNDAY, OCTOBER 11 AT 4 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

"V/H/S" — SUNDAY, OCTOBER 11 AT 7 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

DRAG BECOMES HER – Sunday, October 11th at 6:00 PM at the Michigan

"Death Becomes Her" gets the drag treatment! Local drag stars Alex Suarez, Perry Dox, and Virgil Ciel take over the Michigan Theater with mainstage performances before and after the camp-tastic Halloween classic, plus special surprises during the movie itself.

Come in costume, grab a themed cocktail, and prepare for a night where looks really are to die for.

UNIVERSAL MONSTER MATINEES – Saturdays at 1:30 PM at the Michigan

We’re bringing the Universal Monsters back to the big screen with three Saturday afternoon double features and live intermission entertainment from Jon Hammonds’ Spooktacular, performing spooky music and creative Halloween covers in a jazz, rock, and pop style.

"THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW" WITH THE LEATHER MEDUSAS – Friday, October 23rd & Saturday, October 24th at 9:00 PM at the Michigan

It wouldn’t be Halloween at the Michigan without "Rocky Horror"! The Leather Medusas return with their live shadowcast for two nights of callbacks, costumes, music, and glorious theatrical chaos alongside the 1975 cult classic.

"HOTEL TRANSYLVANIA" – Sunday, October 25th at 2:00 PM at the Michigan – FREE!

Spooky season is for the whole family, too! Our Family-Friendly Film series presents a FREE screening of "Hotel Transylvania," featuring Dracula, Mavis, Frankenstein, the Mummy, the Invisible Man, and an entire hotel full of monsters.

Admission is free and open to the public, with advance reservations encouraged.

"NOSFERATU" (1922) – Sunday, October 25th at 6:00 PM at the Michigan – FREE!

And later that evening, one of our favorite Michigan Theater Halloween traditions returns.

F.W. Murnau’s silent horror masterpiece comes to the big screen with live accompaniment on the Michigan Theater’s historic Barton Organ. It’s eerie, atmospheric, more than a century old, and still one of the defining vampire films in cinema history. Best of all, admission is FREE!

AND MORE SPOOKY CINEMA ALL MONTH

October also brings a month of Japanese horror to our Arthouse Revival series, beginning with Kiyoshi Kurosawa’s "Cure" on October 6th, followed by "Kwaidan" on October 13th and "Jigoku" on October 20th.

Whether you’re looking for classic monsters, found footage, body horror, drag, cult movies, documentaries, family-friendly Halloween fun, or a silent vampire movie with a live pipe organ, there’s something spooky happening throughout October at the Michigan & State Theaters!

CONTINUING DOWNTOWN

"If I Go Will They Miss Me"

In Watts, California, a 12-year-old boy attempts to reconnect with his distant father following his incarceration, while experiencing mysterious visions of airplanes and Greek gods that seem to follow him through his everyday world.

"Resident Evil"

From Zach Cregger, director of "Weapons" and "Barbarian," comes a new reinvention of the "Resident Evil" franchise. Austin Abrams stars as Bryan, a medical courier who finds himself in a desperate race for survival as one horrifying night collapses into chaos.

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