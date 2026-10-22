Cinema Chat: 'The Scout' and 'Wildwood' open, Monster Matinee series continues

OPENING THIS WEEK

"The Scout" — OPENS FRIDAY, OCT. 23 AT THE STATE

A young location scout explores New York City, searching for filming locations while navigating unexpected encounters with strangers. From director Paula González-Nasser, this intimate drama explores loneliness, human connection and finding your place in the world.

"Wildwood" — OPENS FRIDAY, OCT. 23 AT THE STATE

From LAIKA, the studio behind "Coraline," comes a stop-motion fantasy adventure about a young girl who ventures into an enchanted forest to rescue her kidnapped baby brother. Along the way, she encounters magical creatures, mysterious forces and extraordinary dangers.

"Possible Love" — OPENS FRIDAY, OCT. 23 AT THE STATE

From Lee Chang-dong, director of "Burning," comes a South Korean drama about two couples from different economic backgrounds whose lives become entangled, exposing uncomfortable truths about class, relationships and desire.

SPECIAL SCREENINGS DOWNTOWN

"A Hidden Life" — PLAYS OCT. 22 AT 7 P.M. AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Anti-Fascist Film Series

Based on real events, from visionary writer-director Terrence Malick, this is the story of an unsung hero, Franz Jägerstätter, who refused to fight for the Nazis in World War II. When the Austrian peasant farmer is faced with the threat of execution for treason, it is his unwavering faith and his love for his wife Fani and children that keeps his spirit alive.

"Crash" — PLAYS OCT. 22 AT 8 P.M. AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the David Cronenberg Film Series

After surviving a serious car accident, a television producer discovers an underground community whose members are sexually fascinated by automobile crashes. Starring James Spader, Holly Hunter and Deborah Kara Unger, Cronenberg’s provocative and controversial thriller explores technology, desire and the limits of the human body.

"The Rocky Horror Picture Show" — PLAYS FRIDAY, OCT. 23 AT 9 P.M. AND SATURDAY, OCT. 24 AT 9 P.M. AT THE MICHIGAN

Featuring a shadow cast by The Leather Medusas!!!

In this cult classic, sweethearts Brad (Barry Bostwick) and Janet (Susan Sarandon), stuck with a flat tire during a storm, discover the eerie mansion of Dr. Frank-N-Furter (Tim Curry), a transvestite scientist. As their innocence is lost, Brad and Janet meet a houseful of wild characters, including a rocking biker (Meat Loaf) and a creepy butler (Richard O'Brien). Through elaborate dances and rock songs, Frank-N-Furter unveils his latest creation: a muscular man named "Rocky." From director Jim Sharman.

"Dracula" — PLAYS SATURDAY, OCT. 24 AT 1:30 P.M. AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Monster Matinee Film Series

The dashing, mysterious Count Dracula (Bela Lugosi), after hypnotizing a British soldier, Renfield (Dwight Frye), into his mindless slave, travels to London and takes up residence in an old castle. Soon, Dracula begins to wreak havoc, sucking the blood of young women and turning them into vampires. When he sets his sights on Mina (Helen Chandler), the daughter of a prominent doctor, vampire-hunter Van Helsing (Edward Van Sloan) is enlisted to put a stop to the count's never-ending bloodlust.

"The Invisible Man" — PLAYS SATURDAY, OCT. 24 AT 3:30 P.M. AT THE MICHIGAN

While researching a new drug, Dr. Jack Griffin (Claude Rains) stumbles on a potion that can make him invisible. When he reveals his new ability to his old mentor (Henry Travers) and his fiancée (Gloria Stuart), it's clear that a side effect of the potion is insanity. Jack goes on a violent rampage, and the police struggle to hunt him down, unable to see their target, while his mentor and his former partner (William Harrigan) desperately try to devise a plan to capture him.

More Double Features Coming Soon:



"Frankenstein" and "Bride of Frankenstein" — SATURDAY, OCT. 31 AT 1:30 AND 3:30 P.M.

Both will include live intermission entertainment from Jon Hammonds’ Spooktacular!

"Hotel Transylvania" — PLAYS SUNDAY, OCT. 25 AT 2 P.M. AT THE MICHIGAN (FREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC!)

Part of the Family Friendly Film Series

When monsters want to get away from it all, they go to Count Dracula's (Adam Sandler) Hotel Transylvania, a lavish resort where they can be themselves without humans around to bother them. On one special weekend, Dracula invites creatures like the Invisible Man, the Mummy and others to celebrate the 118th birthday of his daughter, Mavis (Selena Gomez). However, an unforeseen complication unfolds when an ordinary human unwittingly crashes the party and falls in love with Mavis.

"Nosferatu" — PLAYS SUNDAY, OCT. 25 AT 6 P.M. AT THE MICHIGAN (FREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC!)

F.W. Murnau’s silent horror masterpiece comes to the big screen with live accompaniment on the Michigan Theater’s historic Barton Organ. It’s eerie, atmospheric, more than a century old, and still one of the defining vampire films in cinema history.

"House" — PLAYS TUESDAY, OCT. 27 AT 7 P.M. AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Arthouse Revival Film Series

Young Gorgeous invites six of her classmates to her aunt's house in the country for summer vacation. To their horror, the teen girls find themselves being picked off one by one by the bloodthirsty spirits that inhabit the home.

Cozy Craft Club: "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" — PLAYS WEDNESDAY, OCT. 28 AT THE MICHIGAN

Grab your knitting needles, crochet hooks or favorite portable craft project for another Cozy Craft Night! This month, we're getting into the Halloween spirit with the cult-favorite horror-comedy starring Kristy Swanson as a seemingly ordinary high school cheerleader who discovers she's destined to battle the undead. Come craft, laugh, and slay the evening away!

"Man of Iron" — PLAYS WEDNESDAY, OCT. 28 AT 7 P.M. AT THE STATE

Part of the Wajda 100 Film Series

In the sequel to Polish dissident filmmaker Andrzej Wajda's "Man of Marble," alcoholic television reporter Winkiel (Marian Opania) is assigned by Communist Party bosses the task of discrediting the Gdansk shipyard strikers, particularly charismatic worker Tomczyk (Jerzy Radziwilowicz) and his politically detained filmmaker wife, Agnieszka (Krystyna Janda). The film is set against Poland's emergent Solidarity labor movement, and includes scenes filmed during actual labor strikes.

CONTINUING DOWNTOWN

"Sense and Sensibility"

A new adaptation of Jane Austen’s beloved story of the Dashwood sisters, whose romantic lives and family fortunes become intertwined as they navigate love, heartbreak and the expectations of English society.

"You Can See Everything"

34 days before heading to prison, disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes invites a skeptical film crew to document her every move. What begins as an intimate portrait becomes a mind-bending, three-year documentary journey into the life of one of Silicon Valley’s most notorious figures.

"Primetime"

Robert Pattinson stars as a television journalist determined to make TV history with a controversial predator-catching investigation inspired by the early-2000s true-crime television phenomenon.

"The History of Concrete"

Filmmaker John Wilson, creator of HBO’s "How To with John Wilson," turns his signature offbeat curiosity toward one of the world’s most ordinary building materials. What begins as an exploration of concrete becomes a funny, unexpectedly revealing journey through the strange details of everyday life.

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